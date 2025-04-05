Grid Deriv
- Experts
- Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
- Version: 1.13
- Updated: 1 September 2025
- Activations: 10
Bonus: get 1 EA for free (for 2 accounts) – contact me after purchase
- Initial entry after Bollinger Band breakout.
- Subsequent entries in the opposite direction of the initial move.
- Automatic closure based on global Profit or Loss.
- Lot scaling modes: Fixed, Linear or X2 (geometric).
- Time filters and Bollinger Band configuration.
- Initial lot size (0 = minimum lot): volume used for the first trade in the grid (0 uses symbol minimum).
- Lot mode: lot scaling mode for each new trade (Fixed, Linear, or Power of 2).
- Max orders per grid: maximum number of trades allowed simultaneously within a grid.
- Global TP / SL: closes all trades when the total profit or loss threshold is reached.
- Close at middle band: if enabled, the grid closes when price crosses the middle band.
The system waits for a breakout above or below the Bollinger Bands to trigger the first entry. Then, if price continues against the trade, it opens a sequence of grid entries in the opposite direction, as long as the required distance is met (based on volatility).
- Use a conservative lot setup for small accounts.
- Enable autoLotScaling for progressive growth.
- Adjust Grid spacing factor if too many entries are triggered.
- Tweak Bollinger period and Bollinger deviation based on the asset.
It is recommended to test on a demo account before trading with real money.
This EA does not guarantee future results or profits. All trading involves risk, including the potential loss of all capital. Past performance does not ensure future results.
I like the Grid Deriv EA because it has shown me that it can constantly open successful trades using the grid method. I am using the X2 factor, which means it opens a new position after a number of pips and it helps in two fronts. One, when the price is going in the right direction, it increases the profits. Two, when the price goes in the opposite direction, it helps to recover the loss or mitigate the loss. I had a recent case where the price went drastically in the wrong direction and the EA kept opening new transactions. Initially, I was concerned, but I soon understood how it could help. Once the price made a small comeback - I mean a really small comeback - the EA was ready to close all open transactions with a small loss considering that it was a huge move in the wrong direction. That is possible because of the grid and X2 factors. That means the EA doesn't need to wait for the price to have a huge comeback in order to mitigate the loss. I feel that it gives a level of security. However, keep in mind that this EA does not use SL per individual trade, which means it brings some level of risk, which is always the case for EA that don't use SL per trade. Instead, it has a global SL. So, determine your lot size carefully. Additionally, the grid method is ideal for pairs that go up and down, which means it won't be the best solution for pairs or commodities that tend to constantly go in the same direction due to the nature of the grid method. This EA trades in a good frequency and brings good results constantly - don't expect to be rich overnight. That is why I think it deserves a good review.