Index FlipX 1

FlipX 1 – Initial version

Asset: FlipX 1 - H1

Exclusive broker: WelTrade

Strategy optimized with a focus on compound interest

Key performance highlights of FlipX 1:

Total net profit: 253,887.34 USD

Initial deposit: 20 USD

Profit factor: 2.93

Recovery factor: 15.31

Expected payoff: 1,410.49 USD

Gross profit: 385,122.87 USD

Gross loss: -131,235.53 USD

Maximum absolute drawdown: 11,740.00 USD (9.22%)

Total trades: 180

Winning trades percentage: 48.89%

Sharpe ratio: 5.42

Z-Score: -0.07 (no statistical dependency)

Compound interest potential:

Although the EA operates with fixed lot sizes, its true power is unlocked when compound interest is used. With a high payoff and controlled drawdown, profits can grow rapidly through reinvestment. A small account can multiply quickly with proper management.

Best entry hours:

From 08:00 to 11:00 (Europe) and 17:00 to 23:00 (USA)

Best days: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday

Most profitable month: July, followed by May and April

Recommended for:

Traders seeking aggressive yet controlled growth

Small accounts aiming to scale with reinvestment

Investors who value statistically-backed strategies

Set availability:

This EA works exclusively on WelTrade.

The configuration file (set) optimized for WelTrade will be available in the Discussion section. It is not compatible with other brokers.

Important:

Profitability depends on proper installation and, if desired, enabling compound interest for higher scalability. It is mandatory to install the configuration file (set) provided in the Discussion section, which includes essential parameters such as Stop Loss and risk control. Without this set, results may vary significantly.

Active support and guaranteed optimization.

Now available on MQL5

For more information or support, feel free to contact me.



