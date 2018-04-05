Tower Market Sky

Introducing TowerFX EA, the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the EUR/CAD pair! Developed by 2 experts creating algorithmic system in the world of trading.

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.

*Updated version that works better for low capital on EURCAD but for high capital the results are shown in the screenshots*

*Live Signal will be available soon*

*Promotional Price:  $50. The price will increase by $50 with every 10 purchases. After 55 purchases this EA will not be selling anymore.


TowerFX EA utilizes a well-tested strategy with minimized risk, in more than 30 months of data, our software has only experienced a very low drawdown thanks to its averaging system and this happened during a high volatility day.

TowerFX EA uses an averaging system we have been implemented in our strategies that, in the face of price manipulation in the opposite direction to our existing positions, gives us the necessary flexibility to adapt to changing market conditions and optimize our live operations to conclude with favorable results. Also the system does not trade every day, it is protected with a fundamental news filter to avoid high volatility days and use a conservative risk-managment to be resilient into the market.

This well-tested strategy allows Tower Market Sky EA to optimize its risk management, minimize losses, and potentially turn losing trades into profitable ones. By harnessing the power of the  averaging system and profit redistribution, it demonstrates a higher level of adaptability and resilience in challenging market conditions.

Recommendations:

  • Currency pairs: EURCAD
  • Timeframe: M6
  • Minimum deposit : $100
  • Account type: Zero spreads.
  • Brokers : Exness
  • Account type: Hedge
Specifications:
  • Trade EURCAD M6
  • Every trade is protected with an averaging system
  • Every day is protected with a news filter
  • Very easy to install, does only need to load 1 presets settings and that's it!
  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)
  • You can find backtest results in comment section !



























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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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