Introducing TowerFX EA, the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the EUR/CAD pair! Developed by 2 experts creating algorithmic system in the world of trading.

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.

*Updated version that works better for low capital on EURCAD but for high capital the results are shown in the screenshots*



*Live Signal will be available soon* *Promotional Price: $50. The price will increase by $50 with every 10 purchases. After 55 purchases this EA will not be selling anymore.







TowerFX EA utilizes a well-tested strategy with minimized risk, in more than 30 months of data, our software has only experienced a very low drawdown thanks to its averaging system and this happened during a high volatility day.

TowerFX EA uses an averaging system we have been implemented in our strategies that, in the face of price manipulation in the opposite direction to our existing positions, gives us the necessary flexibility to adapt to changing market conditions and optimize our live operations to conclude with favorable results. Also the system does not trade every day, it is protected with a fundamental news filter to avoid high volatility days and use a conservative risk-managment to be resilient into the market.

This well-tested strategy allows Tower Market Sky EA to optimize its risk management, minimize losses, and potentially turn losing trades into profitable ones. By harnessing the power of the averaging system and profit redistribution, it demonstrates a higher level of adaptability and resilience in challenging market conditions.

Recommendations:



Currency pairs: EURCAD

Timeframe: M6

Minimum deposit : $100



Account type: Zero spreads.

Brokers : Exness

Account type: Hedge

Specifications:

Trade EURCAD M6

Every trade is protected with an averaging system

Every day is protected with a news filter

Very easy to install, does only need to load 1 presets settings and that's it!

Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)

You can find backtest results in comment section !









































































































