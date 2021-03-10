First Scalper MT5

First Scalper is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Using the best and safest scalping EA on market. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge.

First Scalper can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using a special and unique strategy developed by the author.



Using EA :





General Options

Trade Type : Long/Short/Both

Long/Short/Both

Stop Trading : if true, EA doesn't open a new position. Only manage already opened.

if true, EA doesn't open a new position. Only manage already opened.

Maximum Spread to Open Position : Spread to stop trading

Spread to stop trading

Magic Number : Any constant ID.

Any constant ID.

Show Panel On Chart : Shows report of positions on chart with the option of manual closing them.





Closing Positions

Action for in-Loss Positions : Wait for TP,Stop Loss, One Step Averaging, Two Step Averaging

Wait for TP,Stop Loss, One Step Averaging, Two Step Averaging





Take Profit Mode : Manual, Automatic



Manual, Automatic

Take Profit : TakeProfit in Points

TakeProfit in Points

Stop Loss : StopLoss in Points. Only act if the StopLoss option is selected above.

StopLoss in Points. Only act if the StopLoss option is selected above.

1st Step Averaging Distance : Distance in Points to insert averaging position. Only acts if the Averaging option selected above.

Distance in Points to insert averaging position. Only acts if the Averaging option selected above.

1st Step Averaging Volume Multiplier : Volume multiplier if averaging selecting above.

Volume multiplier if averaging selecting above.

1st Step Averaging Take Profit : TP1 if averaging selecting above.

TP1 if averaging selecting above.

2nd Step Averaging Distance : Distance in Points to insert averaging position. Only acts if the Averaging option selected above.

Distance in Points to insert averaging position. Only acts if the Averaging option selected above.

2nd Step Averaging Volume Multiplier : Volume multiplier if averaging selecting above.

Volume multiplier if averaging selecting above.

2nd Step Averaging Take Profit : TP2 if averaging selecting above.





Volume Settings

Volume Calculation Method : Fixed, Dynamic Lots or Risk Percent based on Balance/Equity/Free Margin

Fixed, Dynamic Lots or Risk Percent based on Balance/Equity/Free Margin

Fixed Lots : Volume of trading

Volume of trading

Lots Per 1000 : Volume per 1000 Balance/Equity/Free Margin

Volume per 1000 Balance/Equity/Free Margin

Risk Percentage



Maximum Volume Per Trade



Minimum Volume Per Trade





Trailing/Break Even

Trailing Stop Loss : Enable/Disable Trailing Stop

Enable/Disable Trailing Stop

Trailing Start : Trailing Start Distance in Points.

Trailing Start Distance in Points.

Trailing Stop : Trailing Stop Loss Distance in Points.

Trailing Stop Loss Distance in Points.

Trailing Step : Distance to apply Trailing Stop Loss in Points.

Distance to apply Trailing Stop Loss in Points.

Break Even : Enable/Disable Break Even

Enable/Disable Break Even

Activate Break Even After Loss : Distance to apply Break Even in Points





Day and Time Filters

There are options to stop trading on specific days and hours





News Filter Inputs

Block Trading During Low Impact News



Minutes Before/After Low Impact News



Block Trading During Medium Impact News



Minutes Before/After Medium Impact News



Block Trading During High Impact News



Minutes Before/After High Impact News





Notifications

Options to send notifications on mobile terminals or show pop up alerts or send Telegram messages. (How to Setup Telegram Notifications)





Optimizing EA :



(important) Optimize EA for the last 6 month before using, and update optimization every 1-2 month.

There is no any parameter to optimize EA signal engine. The only parameters are user money management inputs.

Optimization of EA is so fast and easy.

We recommend these Optimization inputs :



Load all Default Values

Test with Every Tick Based on Real Ticks

1st Step Averaging Distance : 200 to 500 step 150

200 to 500 step 150 1st Step Averaging Volume Multiplier : 2 to 8 step 3

2 to 8 step 3 1st Step Averaging Take Profit : 100 to 200 step 100

100 to 200 step 100 2nd Step Averaging Distance : 400 to 1300 step 300

400 to 1300 step 300 2nd Step Averaging Volume Multiplier : 8 to 32 step 8

8 to 32 step 8 2nd Step Averaging Take Profit : 100 to 200 step 100

The above settings are for an account with 5-digit quotas.You can use any other settings for optimizing the EA based on your trading strategy.

It is strongly recommended to optimize EA based on the example demonstrated in the video attached below.





Recommendations and Using Conditions :





EA Only works on Hedge Accounts (netting is not supported)

You can run EA on several charts and symbols. Try to use different Magic Number input for each chart.

If you attach EA to multiple charts, decrease volumes to reduce your risk.







We are ready to help you for using the EA, Please don't hesitate to contact us.

Visit our other useful utilities, Indicators and experts here.

