Introducing Stop Guardian: Elevating Your Risk Management with Trailing Stop and Profit Closure.

Stop Guardian is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize risk management in your trading strategies, combining trailing stop and an automatic position closure system based on profits.

Key Features





Automated Risk Management: Automatically adjusts open positions using trailing stop to protect profits and minimize losses.





Customizable Settings: Allows you to adjust trailing stop parameters (Trailing Start and Trailing Step) according to your strategy.





Automatic Position Closure: A parameter called *Profit To Close All Positions* enables the EA to automatically close all open positions once the account's total profit reaches the specified value. This feature ensures your profits are secured.





Trade Identification: Uses a magic number (Magic) to manage and adjust only specific trades.





Customizable Parameters





Magic Number (Magic): This number identifies the positions the EA will manage. You must assign the same Magic Number to the trades you want Stop Guardian to control. Note: For manually opened positions, the Magic Number is 0. Make sure to set this value to 0 if you want the EA to manage your manual trades.





Trailing Start: Defines the profit level (in points) at which the trailing stop will start to activate. For example, if set to 100, the trailing stop will activate once the trade has reached 100 points of profit.





Trailing Step: Sets the distance (in points) that the trailing stop will follow behind the price once activated. If set to 80, the stop loss will adjust 80 points behind the current price as the market moves in your favor.





Profit To Close All Positions: Defines the total account profit that must be reached for the EA to automatically close all open positions. This feature ensures that you can protect your profits.





Benefits





Profit Protection: Keep your profits secure, even in volatile markets.





Loss Reduction: Automatically limit your losses without constant monitoring.





Strategy Optimization: Improve your results by adjusting the trailing stop and automatic position closure parameters according to your analysis.





How It Works





Automatic Initialization: The EA sets a magic number to identify the trades it will manage.





Real-Time Monitoring: On each tick, Stop Guardian reviews open positions and applies the trailing stop or automatically closes positions based on the configured parameters.





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