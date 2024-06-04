Stop Guardian

5

Introducing Stop Guardian: Elevating Your Risk Management with Trailing Stop and Profit Closure.

Stop Guardian is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize risk management in your trading strategies, combining trailing stop and an automatic position closure system based on profits.

Key Features

Automated Risk Management: Automatically adjusts open positions using trailing stop to protect profits and minimize losses.

Customizable Settings: Allows you to adjust trailing stop parameters (Trailing Start and Trailing Step) according to your strategy.

Automatic Position Closure: A parameter called *Profit To Close All Positions* enables the EA to automatically close all open positions once the account's total profit reaches the specified value. This feature ensures your profits are secured.

Trade Identification: Uses a magic number (Magic) to manage and adjust only specific trades.

Customizable Parameters

Magic Number (Magic): This number identifies the positions the EA will manage. You must assign the same Magic Number to the trades you want Stop Guardian to control. Note: For manually opened positions, the Magic Number is 0. Make sure to set this value to 0 if you want the EA to manage your manual trades.

Trailing Start: Defines the profit level (in points) at which the trailing stop will start to activate. For example, if set to 100, the trailing stop will activate once the trade has reached 100 points of profit.

Trailing Step: Sets the distance (in points) that the trailing stop will follow behind the price once activated. If set to 80, the stop loss will adjust 80 points behind the current price as the market moves in your favor.

Profit To Close All Positions: Defines the total account profit that must be reached for the EA to automatically close all open positions. This feature ensures that you can protect your profits.

Benefits

Profit Protection: Keep your profits secure, even in volatile markets.

Loss Reduction: Automatically limit your losses without constant monitoring.

Strategy Optimization: Improve your results by adjusting the trailing stop and automatic position closure parameters according to your analysis.

How It Works

Automatic Initialization: The EA sets a magic number to identify the trades it will manage.

Real-Time Monitoring: On each tick, Stop Guardian reviews open positions and applies the trailing stop or automatically closes positions based on the configured parameters.


Disclaimer: Trading carries inherent risks, and results may vary. Always trade responsibly and understand the involved risks.

Tags: Price action, BTC, bitcoin, prop firm, crypto, trend, support and resistance, artificial intelligence, AI, divergence, signals, volatility, money management, risk management, profitable trading strategy, scalper, scalping, mt5, forex ...


Reviews 2
Cyril Debeire
302
Cyril Debeire 2024.08.06 11:58 
 

Bon retour pour le moment

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Cyril Debeire
302
Cyril Debeire 2024.08.06 11:58 
 

Bon retour pour le moment

Correcttrader FONT
649
Correcttrader FONT 2024.06.11 08:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
22990
Reply from developer Antonio Simon Del Vecchio 2024.06.11 16:58
Thank you for your feedback! I'm glad the EA is working well for you. I'll look into adding a Break-Even (BE) stop in the next update. If you have more suggestions or need help, let me know. Best regards!
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