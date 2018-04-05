Gann Rooster V15

Gann 9Sq expert version 15, using artificial intelligence, mathematical algorithms, Fibonacci, 9 Gann and Fibonacci square strategy, which enables us to have win rate of 200% profit per month.
Initial investment for minimum capital of $100 to $1000, you are able to adjust the volume, date, hour, day and profit limit. adjustable profit limit in both buy and sell positions. Able to place orders in all time frames from 5 minutes to a week. further adjustment enables you to open the position according your desirable time frame, along. Possibility of running simultaneously with several different plates with different settings on
Dow Jones, Ethereum, Bitcoin and gold charts (four hours time frame are highly recommended without using any type of indicators).
The expert can compare earlier high and low candles to guarantee the expected result. Profitable in a very short period of time, Reliable in the long term.
The result of 14 years of experience and working in the live market on the Dow Jones (Wall Street USA30).
Result is guaranteed with below setting:

5 min time frame with initial $1000 investment:

1111

false

Friday
2050.12.30
 23:45
Monday
2021.01.01 03:00
1.0
1000.0
2
true
false
pivot
5Minutes
25000 0
1.0 0.0 5.0 Tp1 Tp1 1000.0 1.0 false or

 

optimize the setting
 

would love to have your feedback.
Good Luck :)
Gann 9Sq Rooster


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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Hengann Sq, using artificial intelligence, mathematical algorithms, Fibonacci, 9 Gann and Fibonacci square strategy, which enables us to have win rate of 200% profit per month. Initial investment for minimum capital of $100 to $1000, you be able to adjust the volume, date, hour, day and profit limit. adjustable profit limit in both buy and sell positions. Able to place orders in all time frames from 5 minutes to a week. further adjustment enables you to open the position according your desir
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