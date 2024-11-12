Bitcoin MT5 Bot

Bonus: get 1 EA for free (for 2 accounts) – contact me after purchase

Automate your Bitcoin trading with Bitcoin MT5 Bot!

Take advantage of opportunities in the cryptocurrency market with an Expert Advisor specially designed for trading Bitcoin.

Bitcoin MT5 Bot is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) optimized for trading Bitcoin on MetaTrader 5. It employs trend strategies and risk control, analyzing trends and overbought/oversold levels across multiple timeframes to maximize profit opportunities in the volatile cryptocurrency market.

Key Benefits

  • Automatic Risk Management: Keeps your capital secure by adjusting position sizes based on your account balance and market conditions.
  • Minute-by-Minute Scanning: Ideal for capturing quick movements in Bitcoin’s price through continuous, minute-by-minute analysis.
  • Adaptability: Easily adjusts to different timeframes and strategies, allowing full customization.

Technical Features

  • Trend, Overbought, and Oversold Analysis: Detects and follows Bitcoin trends, evaluating overbought and oversold conditions to trade in both bullish and bearish markets.
  • Profit Optimization: Automatically calculates position sizes based on target profit and risk level.
  • Dynamic Drawdown Control: Keeps losses under control for greater long-term trading stability.

Recommended Usage Requirements

  • Recommended capital: $1000
  • Recommended leverage: 1:100 or higher
  • Recommended asset: BTCUSD

How It Works

Bitcoin MT5 Bot analyzes Bitcoin price trends in real time, adjusts position sizes, and executes trades based on advanced technical signals and overbought/oversold configurations.

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency trading involves risks. Bitcoin MT5 Bot does not guarantee profits, and there is a possibility of losing some or all of your capital.

Don't miss the chance to automate your Bitcoin trading! Get Bitcoin MT5 Bot today and optimize your trades.

Keywords: Automated trading, Expert Advisor, Bitcoin MT5 Bot, Risk management, Cryptocurrencies, Algorithmic trading, Market analysis, High-frequency operations, MT5 trading bots, Profitable EA.

Reviews 4
KingroadCZ
139
KingroadCZ 2025.01.08 19:00 
 

I'm writing this first review after 16 days of use and I'm putting a screenshot of the trad dump in the comments. I must admit I have mixed feelings about using this EA. There is no stoploss as such. You set the percentage of the account size you want to risk. Initially I set 5% but 5 out of 9 trades I lost and ended up in the negative. After talking to the developer I found out that the program is basically designed to lose 100% of the account. The developer is willing to make you setup for 5% risk for a fee.So I set it to 50% and 1,2% target profit for one trade and let EA work on 1K account. In 9 her and 12 tradu there was not a single loss and a profit of about $100. 10% profit in 9 days is very nice but it only takes one loss and the account is half. Which scares me. For the next two weeks I will try to reduce the risk to 40% and the profit to 1,5%. I must add that I trade at 1:2 leverage because the IC market does not allow more.After that I will do an Edit review.

6.2. Edit:Unfortunately, this EA did not appeal to me. Unfortunately, it happened to me several times that one trade was open for 10 days. When it returned to the purchase price, I stopped it, of course with a loss. Almost immediately another trade was opened, which lasted 5 days and was closed with a loss.

Ariston Carvalho
280
Ariston Carvalho 2024.11.23 16:15 
 

I am using for a week by now and I am having good profits (1% or more per day) with low DD. Antonio is very helpfull and patient to help. I hope this EA can perform well on the low season as well!

Alexander Seidel
1025
Alexander Seidel 2024.11.22 18:41 
 

Über 6 % Profit am ersten Tag lassen hoffen…

Filter:
Cristóbal Manuel
434
Cristóbal Manuel 2025.01.09 09:49 
 

dont recomended¡¡ btcusd its so complex for that simple alg

Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
22340
Reply from developer Antonio Simon Del Vecchio 2025.01.09 16:34
Hello Cristóbal Manuel, Thank you for your feedback. I understand that BTCUSD can be a challenging market, which is precisely why this EA was designed to analyze both main trends and the specific patterns that form in overbought and oversold zones. It is in this advanced pattern detection that the true potential of the algorithm lies, going far beyond what a basic trading system can offer. I want to emphasize that success with this EA depends on three key factors: 1) The quality of the EA, designed to logically and systematically analyze the market.
2) Proper configuration tailored to each trader's style and needs.
3) Market conditions, which always play a role in the results and must be considered as part of any trading strategy. When explaining how it works, I prefer to use simple terms to make it accessible to everyone. However, for technical and privacy reasons, I don’t always delve into the more advanced details. If you feel the EA could better suit your strategy with some adjustments, I’m available to address specific questions. But let’s be honest: don’t expect miracles. We all know that aiming for very high returns in a short time involves taking high risks, while a low-risk approach requires more conservative settings. This EA offers the flexibility to adapt to both approaches, depending on your goals. With the right combination of these factors, many users have achieved consistent results. I hope this information helps, and I’m here if you need anything. Best regards,
Antonio
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
22340
Reply from developer Antonio Simon Del Vecchio 2025.01.20 15:48
Hello KingroadCZ, Thank you for taking the time to write your review and share your thoughts. I'd like to clarify a few points to help other users better understand how the EA works and how to get the best results. 1) Regarding the Stop Loss, while it’s not the traditional individual trade approach, the EA does implement a loss control mechanism. Instead of using a Stop Loss for each individual trade, it manages all open positions collectively, addressing overall losses. This approach might seem different, but it’s designed to optimize performance across all positions. 2) The EA is not designed to lose 100% of the account. You can configure the percentage of risk you'd like to take based on your preferences. If you choose to risk a lower percentage, it's essential to optimize the other parameters of the EA for solid performance. On my website, you'll find several set files available for download, and if you'd like a more personalized setup, I can guide you through the process at no additional cost. If you prefer that I handle the optimization (whether for Bitcoin or other assets), I can do that as a premium service. However, the ideal approach is for you to learn how to optimize the EAs yourself, which is a simple technique that doesn't require ongoing payment. 3) Regarding leverage, 1:2 is perfectly fine for trading Bitcoin on MT5, so there's no issue with that setting. I hope this information helps, and I appreciate your feedback, as it allows me to continue improving my products. If you have any further questions or need assistance, please feel free to reach out. Thanks again for the review, Antonio
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
22340
Reply from developer Antonio Simon Del Vecchio 2024.11.23 17:55
Thank you for your feedback! I'm glad to hear you're getting good results with the EA and that your experience has been positive. The goal is always to provide effective tools and support you along the way. I hope the performance continues to meet your expectations, even during more challenging seasons. Feel free to reach out if you need any assistance or adjustments!
