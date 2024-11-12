Bitcoin MT5 Bot
- Experts
- Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
- Version: 1.12
- Updated: 28 February 2025
- Activations: 10
Automate your Bitcoin trading with Bitcoin MT5 Bot!
Take advantage of opportunities in the cryptocurrency market with an Expert Advisor specially designed for trading Bitcoin.
Bitcoin MT5 Bot is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) optimized for trading Bitcoin on MetaTrader 5. It employs trend strategies and risk control, analyzing trends and overbought/oversold levels across multiple timeframes to maximize profit opportunities in the volatile cryptocurrency market.
Key Benefits
- Automatic Risk Management: Keeps your capital secure by adjusting position sizes based on your account balance and market conditions.
- Minute-by-Minute Scanning: Ideal for capturing quick movements in Bitcoin’s price through continuous, minute-by-minute analysis.
- Adaptability: Easily adjusts to different timeframes and strategies, allowing full customization.
Technical Features
- Trend, Overbought, and Oversold Analysis: Detects and follows Bitcoin trends, evaluating overbought and oversold conditions to trade in both bullish and bearish markets.
- Profit Optimization: Automatically calculates position sizes based on target profit and risk level.
- Dynamic Drawdown Control: Keeps losses under control for greater long-term trading stability.
Recommended Usage Requirements
- Recommended capital: $1000
- Recommended leverage: 1:100 or higher
- Recommended asset: BTCUSD
How It Works
Bitcoin MT5 Bot analyzes Bitcoin price trends in real time, adjusts position sizes, and executes trades based on advanced technical signals and overbought/oversold configurations.
Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency trading involves risks. Bitcoin MT5 Bot does not guarantee profits, and there is a possibility of losing some or all of your capital.
I'm writing this first review after 16 days of use and I'm putting a screenshot of the trad dump in the comments. I must admit I have mixed feelings about using this EA. There is no stoploss as such. You set the percentage of the account size you want to risk. Initially I set 5% but 5 out of 9 trades I lost and ended up in the negative. After talking to the developer I found out that the program is basically designed to lose 100% of the account. The developer is willing to make you setup for 5% risk for a fee.So I set it to 50% and 1,2% target profit for one trade and let EA work on 1K account. In 9 her and 12 tradu there was not a single loss and a profit of about $100. 10% profit in 9 days is very nice but it only takes one loss and the account is half. Which scares me. For the next two weeks I will try to reduce the risk to 40% and the profit to 1,5%. I must add that I trade at 1:2 leverage because the IC market does not allow more.After that I will do an Edit review.
6.2. Edit:Unfortunately, this EA did not appeal to me. Unfortunately, it happened to me several times that one trade was open for 10 days. When it returned to the purchase price, I stopped it, of course with a loss. Almost immediately another trade was opened, which lasted 5 days and was closed with a loss.