Money Mind BTC

4.77

Money Mind BTC — BTCUSD on H1 (v13.00)

Automated system with global risk management and adaptive behavior

Money Mind BTC 13.00 is an Expert Advisor designed to trade BTCUSD with full risk control and automatic adaptation logic. It combines operational stability, configuration flexibility, and a global management structure that adjusts its behavior to market conditions.

Main features

  • Symbol: BTCUSD
  • Recommended timeframe: H1
  • Internal filters with adjustable sensitivity
  • Progressive entries with adaptive distances
  • Configurable trade direction (buy only, sell only, or both)
  • Fixed, arithmetic, or geometric lot sizing
  • Global Take Profit and Stop Loss by balance percentage
  • Automatic lot scaling as the account grows
  • Maximum limit of open positions
  • Internal risk validations before opening new trades

What's new in version 13.00

  • New input sensitivity structure (levels 1–5)
  • Dynamic spacing between trades based on market conditions
  • New parameter VelocityScaling to fine-tune system response
  • Improved balance and margin validations
  • Multi-objective evaluation model for optimization

General description

The EA maintains a progressive trading logic, adapting exposure and exits to market behavior. It does not use individual TP or SL; instead, all positions are managed globally, ensuring a risk approach consistent with total balance.

Recommended setup

  • Symbol: BTCUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Suggested deposit: 1000 USD or higher
  • Leverage: 1:1 or greater
  • Broker: any with stable execution and good BTCUSD spread

Configurable parameters

  • Comment for EA orders: text used to identify EA trades in the trading tab.
  • Unique EA identifier (magic): unique number that distinguishes this EA’s trades from others.
  • Trade direction: buy/sell/both: allows trading only buys, only sells, or both directions.
  • Entry sensitivity (1=low, 5=high): controls how selective entries are depending on signal strength.
  • Initial lot size (if fixed): size of the first lot when fixed lot mode is used.
  • Auto adjust lot by account balance: enables automatic lot scaling as balance increases.
  • Lot method: fixed/arithmetic/geometric: defines how subsequent lots grow according to the selected method.
  • Global Take Profit (% of balance): total profit percentage at which all trades are closed.
  • Global Stop Loss (% of balance): total loss limit allowed on the account balance.
  • Max open positions: maximum number of trades open simultaneously by the EA.
  • Movement (%) to trigger rescue trade: percentage move required to trigger a support entry.
  • Velocity scaling (0=off, 1=base, >1 stronger): adjusts the system’s sensitivity to market speed changes.

User guide

  • Test in demo account before using live
  • Adjust sensitivity according to market volatility
  • Define TP/SL global values consistent with risk profile
  • Use fixed or arithmetic lot sizing for stability; geometric for more aggressive profiles

Competitive advantages

  • Centralized control of risk and profit
  • Automatic adaptation to market conditions
  • Clear, flexible, and fully parameterized configuration
  • Compatible with any broker offering BTCUSD

Support and documentation

  • Response within 24 hours
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Demo testing is strongly recommended before live trading. Trading involves risk.
Reviews 27
babytrader2021
43
babytrader2021 2025.07.24 00:56 
 

There's some ups and downs, with the right set file you will be good and your funds will be safe, I tried to be greedy, and my account blew The developer support is superb here, thanks

Auras & Bielawski GbR
247
Wadim Auras 2025.02.13 05:20 
 

Very Good Support ☝🏽🙋🏽‍♂️

adthman
179
adthman 2024.12.21 07:38 
 

How do I know the experts are in the correct setting and ready to start opening the positions?

Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
