Market Sniper Pro is a professional Expert Advisor designed for breakout trading with adaptive position management. It combines breakout detection with ATR-based scaled entries and global risk control, offering a structured and disciplined approach.

Main features

  • Configurable lot size and automatic scaling by balance
  • Breakout entry logic with customizable lookback and buffer
  • Scaled entries with ATR-estimated separation and minimum pip floor
  • Global Take Profit and Stop Loss in percentage of balance
  • Filters for spread, trading hours, and news events
  • Optional on-chart display with key statistics

Strategy

The EA detects breakouts of recent highs and lows, applying a buffer to filter signals. If after the breakout the price makes a pullback, the system evaluates new scaled entries with ATR-estimated separation and a minimum pip floor. Management is basket-based: closure occurs when global targets and limits configured as balance percentage are reached. Optionally, trading can stop for the rest of the day once daily goals are met.

Recommended settings

  • Symbol: GBPUSD (optimized by default); can be optimized for other symbols
  • Timeframe: user-configurable
  • Minimum deposit: from 100 USD (optimized for 1000 USD)
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher
  • Broker: any MT5 broker with low spread and fast execution

Competitive advantages

  • Global position management instead of individual TP/SL
  • Adaptive scaled entries based on ATR
  • Lot scaling according to balance
  • Option to stop daily trading upon reaching the goal
  • Lightweight and optimized code for MT5

Support and documentation

Includes a manual with a detailed explanation of the parameters. Support is provided exclusively through MQL5 messages and in the product’s comment section. You can write anytime; I reply as soon as possible (I don’t reply while sleeping).

Warning: Past results do not guarantee future performance. Trading involves risk and you should never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.
Keywords: Market Sniper Pro, EA breakout, GBPUSD, multi-symbol, ATR, global management, Expert Advisor MT5, automated trading, lot scaling, position control, risk management
I have been running Market Sniper PRO on an iCTrading demo account since 10/8/25 and the account profited 21.7%. 28 trades with 19W/9L. EURUSD with set file provide by Antonio who is very responsive. So far, so good. Moving to a real account now.

Scalper Deriv
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
4.9 (20)
Experts
Ready-to-use configurations for: AUDUSD, BTCUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, XAUUSD, VOLATILITY 75 INDEX,... Live signal : CLICK HERE New set files are constantly added in my channel : MT5 Set Files The price will increase soon. Introducing Scalper Deriv: Elevating Your Scalping Experience Are you one of those traders who find their passion in scalping and want to make the most of your capital? Whether you have a balance of $20, $200, $2000, $20000, or even $200000 in your account, we have
Ultra Risk
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
Experts
OFFICIAL GUIDE: To understand every parameter and configuration in detail, you can consult the official manual here: Ultra Risk User Guide Ultra Risk Philosophy: Speed vs. Safety Before purchasing this software, you must understand its nature: Ultra Risk has been designed with a single purpose: Aggressive account growth in the shortest possible time. In trading, profit is proportional to risk. To achieve extraordinary results, this system mathematically assumes an extremely high level of risk .
Gold AI Robot
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
Experts
The price will increase soon. Gold AI Robot – Advanced trading robot for XAUUSD (Gold) with AI and retracement detection AI filter and key retracement search to identify precise opportunities in the gold market. Gold AI Robot operates on XAUUSD (Gold) in the H1 timeframe. It analyzes price movements to detect significant retracements, opens scaled positions, and applies global risk management to optimize each trade. Signal filter based on artificial intelligence Key retracement detection for sc
Bitcoin MT5 Bot
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
4 (4)
Experts
Bonus : get 1 EA for free (for 2 accounts) – contact me after purchase Automate your Bitcoin trading with Bitcoin MT5 Bot! Take advantage of opportunities in the cryptocurrency market with an Expert Advisor specially designed for trading Bitcoin. Bitcoin MT5 Bot is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) optimized for trading Bitcoin on MetaTrader 5. It employs trend strategies and risk control, analyzing trends and overbought/oversold levels across multiple timeframes to maximize profit opportunities
Money Mind BTC
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
4.77 (22)
Experts
Money Mind BTC — BTCUSD on H1 (v13.00) Automated system with global risk management and adaptive behavior Money Mind BTC 13.00 is an Expert Advisor designed to trade BTCUSD with full risk control and automatic adaptation logic. It combines operational stability, configuration flexibility, and a global management structure that adjusts its behavior to market conditions. Main features Symbol: BTCUSD Recommended timeframe: H1 Internal filters with adjustable sensitivity Progressive entries with ada
Grid Volatility
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
Experts
Ready-to-use configurations: EURUSD, GBPUSD, SP500, XAUUSD, Volatility 10 Index, Volatility 75 Index, Boom 1000 Index,... New set files are constantly added in my channel : MT5 Set Files The price will increase soon. Master volatility with Grid Volatility! Grid Volatility is an advanced Expert Advisor that combines a grid strategy with impulsive candle detection to trade in volatile markets. It is optimized to maximize profits in changing market conditions while automatically managing position
Stop Guardian
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
Utilities
Introducing Stop Guardian: Elevating Your Risk Management with Trailing Stop and Profit Closure. Stop Guardian is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize risk management in your trading strategies, combining trailing stop and an automatic position closure system based on profits. Key Features Automated Risk Management : Automatically adjusts open positions using trailing stop to protect profits and minimize losses. Customizable Settings : Allows you to adjust trailing stop parameters (Tra
FREE
Plant and Harvest Pro
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
Experts
Bonus : get 1 EA for free (for 2 accounts) – contact me after purchase Plant and Harvest Pro: The Power of Planting and Harvesting in Automated Trading Would you like your trading to resemble the natural cycle of life, where each position is a seed you plant to harvest profits? Introducing Plant and Harvest Pro , the Expert Advisor that transforms the market into your personal field of cultivation. Intelligent Planting Plant and Harvest Pro is designed to identify the best moments to "plant" (o
Grid Deriv
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
Experts
Bonus : get 1 EA for free (for 2 accounts) – contact me after purchase Grid Deriv is an automatic grid-based system designed to exploit extreme price movements. It uses an initial entry based on Bollinger Bands and a stepped logic of counter entries to capture deep pullbacks, based on a mean reversion approach after volatility expansion. Main features: Initial entry after Bollinger Band breakout. Subsequent entries in the opposite direction of the initial move. Automatic closure based on glob
SmartGold AI
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
Experts
Bonus : get 1 EA for free (for 2 accounts) – contact me after purchase SmartGold AI – Adaptive intelligence for detecting explosive breakouts SmartGold AI is an expert advisor specialized in detecting price breakouts after consolidation periods. It uses an intelligent and automated system that identifies compression zones with a high probability of breakout, opening trades in the direction of the movement. Its logic also manages exits with a dynamically adjusted Take Profit, a global Stop Loss,
I have been running Market Sniper PRO on an iCTrading demo account since 10/8/25 and the account profited 21.7%. 28 trades with 19W/9L. EURUSD with set file provide by Antonio who is very responsive. So far, so good. Moving to a real account now.

Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
22340
Reply from developer Antonio Simon Del Vecchio 2025.11.22 15:25
Thank you very much for your review and for sharing the result. I am glad my support was helpful. I will be sharing new set files on my channel. I wish you much success with your real account.
