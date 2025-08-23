Market Sniper Pro
- Experts
- Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Market Sniper Pro is a professional Expert Advisor designed for breakout trading with adaptive position management. It combines breakout detection with ATR-based scaled entries and global risk control, offering a structured and disciplined approach.
Main features
- Configurable lot size and automatic scaling by balance
- Breakout entry logic with customizable lookback and buffer
- Scaled entries with ATR-estimated separation and minimum pip floor
- Global Take Profit and Stop Loss in percentage of balance
- Filters for spread, trading hours, and news events
- Optional on-chart display with key statistics
Strategy
The EA detects breakouts of recent highs and lows, applying a buffer to filter signals. If after the breakout the price makes a pullback, the system evaluates new scaled entries with ATR-estimated separation and a minimum pip floor. Management is basket-based: closure occurs when global targets and limits configured as balance percentage are reached. Optionally, trading can stop for the rest of the day once daily goals are met.
Recommended settings
- Symbol: GBPUSD (optimized by default); can be optimized for other symbols
- Timeframe: user-configurable
- Minimum deposit: from 100 USD (optimized for 1000 USD)
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher
- Broker: any MT5 broker with low spread and fast execution
Competitive advantages
- Global position management instead of individual TP/SL
- Adaptive scaled entries based on ATR
- Lot scaling according to balance
- Option to stop daily trading upon reaching the goal
- Lightweight and optimized code for MT5
Support and documentation
Includes a manual with a detailed explanation of the parameters. Support is provided exclusively through MQL5 messages and in the product’s comment section. You can write anytime; I reply as soon as possible (I don’t reply while sleeping).
I have been running Market Sniper PRO on an iCTrading demo account since 10/8/25 and the account profited 21.7%. 28 trades with 19W/9L. EURUSD with set file provide by Antonio who is very responsive. So far, so good. Moving to a real account now.