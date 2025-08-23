Leave a comment after your purchase to receive the user manual.

Market Sniper Pro is a professional Expert Advisor designed for breakout trading with adaptive position management. It combines breakout detection with ATR-based scaled entries and global risk control, offering a structured and disciplined approach.

Main features

Configurable lot size and automatic scaling by balance

Breakout entry logic with customizable lookback and buffer

Scaled entries with ATR-estimated separation and minimum pip floor

Global Take Profit and Stop Loss in percentage of balance

Filters for spread, trading hours, and news events

Optional on-chart display with key statistics

Strategy

The EA detects breakouts of recent highs and lows, applying a buffer to filter signals. If after the breakout the price makes a pullback, the system evaluates new scaled entries with ATR-estimated separation and a minimum pip floor. Management is basket-based: closure occurs when global targets and limits configured as balance percentage are reached. Optionally, trading can stop for the rest of the day once daily goals are met.

Recommended settings

Symbol: GBPUSD (optimized by default); can be optimized for other symbols

Timeframe: user-configurable

user-configurable Minimum deposit: from 100 USD (optimized for 1000 USD)

from 100 USD (optimized for 1000 USD) Leverage: 1:100 or higher

1:100 or higher Broker: any MT5 broker with low spread and fast execution

Competitive advantages

Global position management instead of individual TP/SL

Adaptive scaled entries based on ATR

Lot scaling according to balance

Option to stop daily trading upon reaching the goal

Lightweight and optimized code for MT5

Support and documentation

Includes a manual with a detailed explanation of the parameters. Support is provided exclusively through MQL5 messages and in the product’s comment section. You can write anytime; I reply as soon as possible (I don’t reply while sleeping).

Warning: Past results do not guarantee future performance. Trading involves risk and you should never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.

