This is a Universal Arrow EA, that can work with different arrow indicators. The original version uses the popular Ultimate Arrows indicator, which you can very easily change yourself with one of our arrow indicators or any other that meets the technical requirements for their use in this EA. The download version provides a standard panel with a black background for the black color of the terminal. If you want to get EA with a Panel for a white or other color theme - please contact us.





Please note that the indicator name and buffers must be specified correctly. You can find them in the settings of the indicator you are using. You also need to place this indicator in the "Indicators" of your MT4 Terminal. Keep in mind that not all arrow indicators can be used, and sometimes it is necessary to change the signal bar number. This is due to the technical features of some indicators - the indicator must have buffers for arrows.

Settings:

• Use time control 1 and Use time control 2 (false / true) - select the period of time of work when true is enabled. If false, the advisor will work around the clock

• Lot - the size of the first order in lots (min. 0.01)

• Mult 0 - the multiplier with which subsequent averaging orders will be opened

• Distance 0 - Distance in pips after which the indicator signal will be accepted to open the next position

• Close by opposite signal (true/false) - Close by indicator signals in the opposite direction using the profit size filter in pips, after which this signal will be accepted

• Min profit for signal close - the profit size filter in pips, after which this signal will be accepted

• Use fix TP (true / false) - Closing by fixed TakeProfit in pips

• Profit 0 - Fixed TakeProfit in pips

• Use dd control 1 and 2 Risk Management Function

• Level in dd 1 and 2 - % dd

• Distance 1 and 2 - NEW Distance in pips after which the indicator signal will be accepted to open the next position

• Mult 1 and 2 - NEW multiplier with which subsequent averaging orders will be opened

• Pofit 1 and 2 - NEW Fixed TakeProfit in pips



• Magic Number - If you work with several instruments simultaneously on one terminal, you need to specify different numbers for each instrument

• Indicator name - The name of the arrow indicator used

• Buffer for buy

• Buffer for sell

• Number of bar for signal



• Font size - changing the font in the expert panel





The chart also displays the zero price of the grid from all open orders (breakeven level) as a yellow line.

This expert uses a universal panel for all our experts, which displays the following information necessary for the trader:

• Ticker of the traded instrument

• The number of open BUY and SELL orders

• The size of the current unfixed drawdown or profit (with a drawdown of up to 20% - standard color, with a drawdown of more than 20% - red, with profit - green)

• The size of the fixed profit for the current day, week and month

• Two buttons for closing all open BUY or SELL orders manually, if the trader so desires.

If you want to create your own EAs based on this algorithm, change their names and logos, and also use the license of the work - please contact us.





