Forex Gangster Indicator

The Forex Gangster Indicator allows you to determine the current trend.
If the Forex Gangster Indicator line has moved below the price and turned blue, then you should open deals for an increase.
If the Forex Gangster Indicator line has appeared above the price and turned red, then you should open deals for a decrease:

The indicator is suitable for any time frames, but it needs to be supplemented with filtering indicators, since by itself it is late and does not have time to give an accurate signal to open a deal, but as mentioned above, it allows you to determine the current trend and it can be used quite effectively in conjunction with other tools to filter trading strategies.

For example, we use this indicator in our Forex Gangster EA in conjunction with our proprietary signal filtering system and the Martingale method, resulting in a very interesting hedging and risk management system, that you can purchase on the MQL5 Market:





Filter:
KingdomCome
578
KingdomCome 2025.01.27 19:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Irina Cherkashina
9216
Reply from developer Irina Cherkashina 2025.01.28 16:53
Thank you for your feedback. You can purchase our EA, created on the basis of this indicator, at this link or for free through our affiliate program. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/130699?source=Site+Market+MT5+New+Rating006
Reply to review