Forex Gangster Indicator
- Indicators
- Irina Cherkashina
- Version: 1.0
The indicator is suitable for any time frames, but it needs to be supplemented with filtering indicators, since by itself it is late and does not have time to give an accurate signal to open a deal, but as mentioned above, it allows you to determine the current trend and it can be used quite effectively in conjunction with other tools to filter trading strategies.
For example, we use this indicator in our Forex Gangster EA in conjunction with our proprietary signal filtering system and the Martingale method, resulting in a very interesting hedging and risk management system, that you can purchase on the MQL5 Market:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/130699?source=Site+Market+MT5+New+Rating006
