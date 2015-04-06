Statistic MT4 to Telegram PRT

This is an easy-to-set-up and easy-to-use Expert Advisor that will help you always have the necessary information about your trading account at hand, sending from MetaTrader 4 to you in Telegram:

• Account drawdown

• Number of open positions

• Volume of open positions

• Profit per day, week, month

How to get an chat ID:

- Chat with BotFather to create Bot and get API Token of Bot. If you had Bot, skip the step.

- Chat with bot @userinfobot , then the bot will reply your ID.

How to setup:

- Set the following settings in your MT4: Service > Settings > Experts > check "Allow WebReguest" for the following URL > add