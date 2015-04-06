Statistic MT4 to Telegram PRT
- Experts
-
Irina CherkashinaI have been actively trading, including with the help of my own expert advisors, on financial markets since April 2012. In addition to trading with my own money, I work as a technical analyst in a mutual fund. In my free time, I like to go to live music concerts, travel, and hang out with friends.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This is an easy-to-set-up and easy-to-use Expert Advisor that will help you always have the necessary information about your trading account at hand, sending from MetaTrader 4 to you in Telegram:
• Account drawdown
• Number of open positions
• Volume of open positions
• Profit per day, week, month
How to get an chat ID:
- Chat with BotFather to create Bot and get API Token of Bot. If you had Bot, skip the step.
- Chat with bot @userinfobot , then the bot will reply your ID.
How to setup:
- Set the following settings in your MT4: Service > Settings > Experts > check "Allow WebReguest" for the following URL > add https://api.telegram.org/