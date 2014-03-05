TrendOscilator Indicator and EA

The TrendOscillator Indicator is an upgraded version of the traditional Stochastic Oscillator. It comprises two lines: %K and %D. The %K line represents the current market position. In contrast, the %D line is a moving average of the %K line used to generate signals and identify potential entry or exit points.

The good thing is the indicator works on all timeframes like the traditional Stochastic. However, to avoid any false signals, applying the indicator on longer timeframes is better.