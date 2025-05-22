Our modernized version of the popular channel TMA_TRUE indicator for MT4, which provides information on the main points of trend reversal and momentum exhaustion by drawing a channel on the chart, also draws arrows of signals for buy and sell. As a result, traders can identify bullish and bearish price reversal zones and BUY and SELL accordingly.





This indicator works well on all instruments and on all Timeframes.





This indicator is the basis of our Channel Trigger EA, which you can buy in MQL5:









You can also purchase our Universal Arrow EA, which can work with various arrow indicators, including this ChannelSignals Indicator, or any other that meets the technical requirements for their use in this EA:



