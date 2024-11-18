Bollinger Bands Compression Indicator
- Indicators
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Irina CherkashinaI have been actively trading, including with the help of my own expert advisors, on financial markets since April 2012. In addition to trading with my own money, I work as a technical analyst in a mutual fund. In my free time, I like to go to live music concerts, travel, and hang out with friends.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This is a Bollinger Bands Compression indicator. It detects volatility compression and the release of “suppressed momentum.” It can be used when it coincides with any specific trading entries — released volatility means a higher probability of making a decent profit. There is also a histogram with colored bands symbolizing weakness or strength, and a zero line crossover. Therefore, this indicator can be used both in conjunction with other indicators within trading strategies, and on its own merits to make trading decisions.