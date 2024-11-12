Supply and Demand zones PRT

Indicator Supply & Demand zones PRT– is a custom tool that is used to perform supply and demand zones marking of the chart. The indicator draws lines and rectangles on the chart that highlight resistance/support levels and supply/demand zones. For convenience, both lines and figures are painted in different colors so that the signals are easily distinguished from each other.The indicator draws only fresh levels, that is, those that have not yet been used and the price has not yet broken through them. It is perfect for both beginners and experienced traders.

The indicator is used in scalping, trend, counter-trend and other trading systems. This is a universal algorithm that can easily become part of any strategy. It shows well on all Time Frames and instruments, and combines well with oscillators.