Moving Averages Divergence 3x3 Indicator uses the crossover technique for signaling the market trend and the trade opportunities as well. It applies 3 formats of the same indicator and allows them to plot the crossover signals which are interpreted as the trade signals along with the direction of the market trend.

Moving Averages Divergence 3x3 Indicator can be applied to trade all kinds of forex currency pairs within the financial markets. Although, this indicator works well only in between M1 to H1 charts thus fits great for the scalpers and intraday