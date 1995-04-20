TMA Centered Asymmetric Bands
- Irina Cherkashina
- Version: 1.0
Unlike many TMAs, our version uses the calculation part of the algorithm without redrawing, and also adds the ability to select a symbol.
The bands are made up of moving averages, and each of them has an MA period. The name TMA comes from triangular moving averages, as the indicator draws triangular bands.
