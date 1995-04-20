TMA Centered Asymmetric Bands

The TMA Centered Bands indicator for MT4 draws bands on the chart and reports the overall price trend, as well as gives arrows signals to buy and sell when the bar closes outside the channel.

Unlike many TMAs, our version uses the calculation part of the algorithm without redrawing, and also adds the ability to select a symbol.

The bands are made up of moving averages, and each of them has an MA period. The name TMA comes from triangular moving averages, as the indicator draws triangular bands.

The price will fluctuate between these bands whenever the trend changes direction, thereby creating entry and exit points.

You can purchase a Universal Channel EA, that can work with different channel indicators. The original version uses the standard Bands Indicator, which you can very easily change yourself with one of our channel indicators or any other that meets the technical requirements for their use in this EA.

Positions are opened when the price crosses the channel border (lower in buy, upper in sell). Then, if the price continues to move against us, averaging positions are opened through a distance with a multiplier, set by the trader. independently in the EA settings. There are three options for closing positions: on the opposite channel border, on the channel median and at a fixed TP.

You can also use two drawdown control filters to manage risks. If the account drawdown reaches these percentages, the EA starts working under these new parameters.   

 Universal Channel Expert Advisor:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135441?source=Site+Market+MT4+New+Rating006



