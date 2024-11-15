Extreme Spike Indicator PRT
- Indicators
-
Irina CherkashinaI have been actively trading, including with the help of my own expert advisors, on financial markets since April 2012. In addition to trading with my own money, I work as a technical analyst in a mutual fund. In my free time, I like to go to live music concerts, travel, and hang out with friends.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This is the automatic price spike signal indicator for MT4. Plots advance alerts on potential breakouts/pullbacks. Suits forex, stocks & crypto trading strategies.
This is a perfect indicator for reversal traders. A spike often indicates a turn-around moment. The best way to use that gauge is to apply it to your favourite trading system as a filter.
這是 MT4 的自動價格飆升訊號指示器。繪製有關潛在突破/回調的預先警報。適合外匯、股票和加密貨幣交易策略。
對於反轉交易者來說，這是一個完美的指標。尖峰通常表示轉變時刻。使用該指標的最佳方法是將其作為過濾器應用到您最喜歡的交易系統中