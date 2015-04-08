The Extreme Spike PRT Indicator is an effective tool for identifying sharp market fluctuations. It performs its calculations using the ATR (Average True Range) indicator and displays candles with extreme volatility in two categories: primary spikes and secondary spikes, within the Metatrader platform oscillator window.

This tool assists traders in detecting intense price movements and conducting more precise analyses based on these fluctuations.

Time Frame 15-minute - 1-hour - 4-hour Trading Style Scalping - Day Trading - Intraday Trading Trading Markets Forex – Commodities – Indices – Stocks No Repaint: Prevents the indicator from repainting.

Minor Min Extreme Height ATRs: Defines how many times the candlestick length should exceed the ATR to be considered a Minor Spike.

Major To Minor Height Ratio: Sets the ratio of Major Spike candlestick length compared to Minor Spike.

Minor Min Extreme Width: Defines how many candles the Minor Spike remains valid for.

Major Min Extreme Width: Defines how many candles the Major Spike remains valid for.

Alert Major Bottom Enabled: Enables alert for Major Downward Spike.

Alert Major Top Enabled: Enables alert for Major Upward Spike.

Alert Minor Top Enabled: Enables alert for Minor Upward Spike.

Alert Minor Bottom Enabled: Enables alert for Minor Downward Spike.

Alert Stable Enabled: Enables alerts for all Stable Spike candlesticks.

We use this indicator in our Capital Gate EA in conjunction with our proprietary signal filtering system and the Martingale method, resulting in a very interesting hedging and risk management system, that you can purchase on the MQL5 Market.
















































































