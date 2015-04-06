No Limit EJ M30 mean reversal

No Limit EJ M30 mean reversal (EURJPY M30)

This EA has been developed for EURJPY M30, everything is tested and ready for immediate use on real account. This Expert Advisor is based on mean reversal to LINEAR REGRESSION.

  1. It uses LIMIT pending orders with ATR Stop Loss.
  2. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps.
  3. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!!
  4. For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the market behavior.
  5. Everything is already set up for M30 timeframe. You need to set only the lotsize depending on the amount of capital in relation to the expected risk. 

EA has been backtested on more than 12-year long tick data with 99% quality of modeling and verified on 30-year long M1 data. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.

The enclosed screenshots demonstrate the complexity and coverage of the tests which every strategy of mine must fulfill:

  • IS/OOS tests.
  • Slippage test.
  • Test on another market to verify the edge.
  • Test on lower and higher timeframe.
  • Robustness tests:
    • Monte Carlo simulations of Randomize trades order.
    • Randomly skip trades.
    • Randomize strategy parameters.
    • Randomize history data - volatility change.
    • Sensitivity for spread and slippage.
  • Walk forward matrix - verify how the strategy is adaptable to a big range of market conditions.

My recommendation is to have a look at the rest of my products, because the benefits of portfolio are diversification through the markets, timeframes, etc. Portfolio of strategies works better together in combination.

A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. There is no need to use a large account.

Features

  • Each trade is protected by Stop Loss.
  • No martingale, no grid, no scalp, no hedge, no latency, no arbitrage.
  • No excessive consumption of CPU resources.
  • User-friendly settings.
  • All settings optimized.
  • Long-term strategy.

If you have any questions, please contact me before buying.

Settings

  • Lots = 0.01 - set current lot size, adjust by your capital size..
  • MagicNumber = 28323 - trade ID.
  • CustomComment = No Limit EJ M30 mean reversal - custom comment in history.
  • EmailNotificationOnTrade = false - if a trade is opened, an email is sent to you; you need to setup an SMTP server in MetaTrader 4.
  • DisplayInfoPanel = true - enable or disable the info panel on the chart


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
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Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
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Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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