📢 The Unreal Engine Official MQL5 Channel

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https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/theunrealengine

contribution of profitable patterns by you are welcome ,You will find the discussion group in the channel.

Please Read The Robot description carefully. It's not the usual yada yada!





What is The Unreal Engine?

The Unreal Engine is a revolutionary EA designed to trade static patterns. The difference between other neural networks robots and the Unreal Engine is that the user can set his own patterns to trigger buy and sell entries.

How to create custom Patterns? You can create your own patterns in the public inputs tab of the robot. The EA is designed to trade 99 Sell Patterns and 99 Buy Patterns . for example , you can set the EA to trigger a sell position after the pattern 33123312 have been found.

And what does the pattern "33123312" Mean? Ok, It's not complicated , I have programmed the EA to auto collect all market previous candles. Any Candle that change the market between 0.001% and 0.04% is symbolized 0 , Regardless if it's bullish or bearish pattern. Any Candle that change the market between 0.04% and 0.15% is symbolized 1 for a Bearish candle, 5 for a bullish candle. Any Candle that change the market between 0.15% and 0.25% is symbolized 2 for a Bearish candle, 6 for a bullish candle. Any Candle that change the market between 0.25% and 0.40% is symbolized 3 for a Bearish candle, 7 for a bullish candle. Any Candle that change the market between 0.40% and 100 % is symbolized 4 for a Bearish candle, 8 for a bullish candle. Anythat change the market between 0.40% and 100 % is symbolizedfor a Bearish candle, 8 for a bullish candle.

Configuring a sell pattern variable with 33123312 will trigger a sell position after the last 8 candles obey this pattern:

Bearish Then Bearish Then Bearish Then Bearish Then Bearish Then Bearish Then Bearish Then Bearish More in-depth analysis Bearish candle between 0.25% and 0.40% Market Change Then Bearish candle between 0.25% and 0.40% Market Change Then Bearish candle between 0.04% and 0.15% Market Change Then Bearish candle between 0.15% and 0.25% Market Change Then Bearish candle between 0.25% and 0.40% Market Change Then Bearish candle between 0.25% and 0.40% Market Change Then Bearish candle between 0.04% and 0.15% Market Change Then Bearish candle between 0.15% and 0.25% Market Change





I have implemented 99 Sell Variables and 99 Buy variables as external variables so you can fill your entry rules with any pattern you want!!





What will happen after a position have been opened?

I have implemented fixed stop loss and trailing stop. Default Configuration I have optimized the default patterns for EURUSD M15 timeframe Stop Loss : 40 pips Trailing Stop : 15 pips Trailing Stop Target %: 0.6 Sure Profit Points: 15

I don't recommend running the EA on timeframes lower then M15.

For Higher Timeframes Stop Loss ,Trailing Stop , Trailing Stop Target and sure profit points must be multiplied by 5 and even more.

Risk Management can be set to true , if you want to use risk percentage default value is 20%. In case you turned of Risk Management , Lot size will be considered as order lot size default 0.01.



I programmed the EA with high level programming knowledge , EA will work on 99% of mt4 brokers For example if the broker offer the minimum lot size 0.10 , EA will adjust the default lot size in case it's lower then 0.10



100% STEALTH EA ONLY DRAG AND DROP ON ANY PAIR NO MAGIC NUMBERS NEEDED , DON'T MANIPULATE EA POSITIONS EA WILL NOT TRADE IN FRIDAY





To create your own buy/sell patterns , I recommend to Backtest the EA (Visual Mode) each candle symbolization is drawn bellow the candle.





The default parameters and patterns are optimized for EURUSD M15.

I have implemented 7 sell patterns and 9 buy patterns , but I recommend to remove them all and to add your own patterns. My default patterns passed EURUSD M15 from 2010.08.15 until 2021.02.16 with spread 25. The results was good . Past Performance is no guarantee of future results. For any sets and patterns contribution please join the official "The Unreal Engine" channel/group on mql5.



