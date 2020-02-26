EA Boat GoodLine





The Boat GoodLine expert Advisor works by averaging two stochastics with selectable and configurable parameters, limiting noise and minor "false" movements using the Lim parameter. The EA is easily optimized for selecting all settings parameters.





The robot calculates the trend and makes trades in the direction of it. The EA has two modes for ending trades.





Normal mode (Net = false) ends trades with the TakeProfit or StopLoss expert Advisor.



