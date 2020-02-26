Boat GoodLine

EA Boat GoodLine

The Boat GoodLine expert Advisor works by averaging two stochastics with selectable and configurable parameters, limiting noise and minor "false" movements using the Lim parameter. The EA is easily optimized for selecting all settings parameters.

The robot calculates the trend and makes trades in the direction of it. The EA has two modes for ending trades. 

Normal mode (Net = false) ends trades with the TakeProfit or StopLoss expert Advisor. 

In the "Net = true" mode, if the transaction is made in the wrong direction, the averaging network is built, which is also closed by TR.

All transactions without exception have StopLoss and TakeProfit, which are built by the STTP Manager as one for the entire averaging network. All trades in the direction of one SL and one TP. In case of loss of communication with the broker, all transactions are protected.

  • The parameters of the EA:

  • MAGICB - the magic number of the long direction;
  • MAGICS - magic number of the Short direction;

  • "__Working hours__GMT__";
  • Hours_to_GMT_Offset - offset in hours of GMT time from the broker's terminal time.

  • Hours - enable / disable work on a time interval or around the clock;
  • Begin_hour - the hour when the EA starts working on GMT;
  • End_hour - the hour when the EA stops automatically placing initial trades. At the same time, the adviser continues to serve already started transactions.

  • "_The parameters for the EURGBP M15.";

  • "__Start__";
  • GameOn-allowing the EA to work programmatically or rebroadcast;
  • Lot - the lot that will be used for initial transactions;
  • LotMax - maximum lot size for any trades;
  • TP-TakeProfit;
  • SLPLUS - StopLoss;
  • Net - enabling / disabling the averaging compensation network;
  • Loeflot - the coefficient of increasing the lot of the averaging network;
  • Step - step of the averaging network, 2-aggressive and fast events in the averaging network, 250 - non-aggressive and long in the grid;
  • OnOffUnLine -on/off of the uneven grid spacing;
  • ULсoef - the coefficient of uneven step;
  • K1 - period %K stochastic oscillator of the first;
  • D1 - period %D of the first stochastic;
  • Sl1-deceleration of the first stochastic;
  • K2 - period %K stochastic oscillator of the second;
  • D2-period %D of the second stochastic;
  • Sl2-deceleration of the second stochastic;
  • Lim-parameter that will ignore noise or minor movements;
  • Slippage - parameter slippage;

  • "__Directions On/Off.__";

  • SELL-work permit for Short;
  • BUY-work permit for long;

  • "__Restrictions__";

  • LotMax-sets the maximum lot for any trade;
  • OnOffLock - on.\off. automatic locking on the level set below. 
  • LockLevel - the maximum permissible level MarginLevel;

On-demand parameters:

  • AxelOption-on.\off. these parameters are on demand.
  • LimLossMoney - total loss in both directions, at which all transactions will be closed;
  • MinPauseBegin-pause in trading in minutes after all trades are closed;
  • MinPauseNetUp-pause in minutes between steps of the long direction averaging grid. Sometimes useful on the news.
  • MinPauseNetDn is the same in the Short direction.
  • OnOffStopDeals - on / off limits the number of transactions in the averaging network.
  • StopDeals - number of knees in the network.
  • CloseDeals-close the entire network in the direction when the number of StopDeals + 1 transactions is reached;
  • "__Trailingator__" - trailingator parameters;
  • TrailingStop = 3;
  • TrailingStep = 6;

Default parameters for EURGBP M15.
Recommended products
Ichimoku 3D
Anton Karabeinikov
Experts
Ichimoku 3D This Expert Advisor is based on the Ichimoku indicator using the principle of 3 Elder screens. There are 4 types of opening trades in this Expert Advisor: 1 is when there is the same buy or sell signal on 3 timeframes 2-This is when 2 timeframes have the same buy signal and 1 timeframe has the same sell signal or vice versa 3-This is when 1 timeframe is a buy signal and 2 timeframe is a sell signal or vice versa 4-This is when 1 timeframe signal to buy on the average timeframe
Divergence Progression
Anton Karabeinikov
Experts
Expert Advisor " Divergence Progression» For the EA to work, you need to download the indicator from the CodeBase section-http: / / www. mql5. com/ru/code/32437 - and place it in the MQL4/Indicators folder Recommended parameters D1 EUR / USD: TakeProfit-250; StopLoss-30; Closing on the opposite signal=false; This expert Advisor is medium-term and is intended only for trading on the D1 period on the EUR / USD pair. T
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
VR Black Box
Vladimir Pastushak
3.67 (3)
Experts
VR Black Box is a modern automatic trading expert developed by an experienced trader programmer. A powerful trading tool built on a proven trend-following market movement strategy. This robot has gone through a long path of development and improvement, regularly updating and adapting to changing market conditions. Over years of operation on real trading accounts, it has proven itself as a reliable assistant for both beginners and experienced traders. Set files, demo versions of the product, inst
MA crossing bot
Matthieu Jean Baptiste Wambergue
5 (7)
Experts
Special offer! $50 instead of $90 Get the MT5 version here ! Automate your moving averages strategy! The "MA crossing bot" is the ultimate trading assistant for those who rely on the powerful and time-tested strategy of moving average crossovers. This versatile trading robot is designed to alert you or open positions automatically whenever two moving averages cross, helping you capture key market trends with precision. Whether you’re a seasoned trader or new to automated systems, the MA crossin
Moving Average Crossover with RSI
Rowan Stephan Buys
Experts
Moving Average Crossover + RSI EA — A Clean, Reliable Trend System That Just Works Looking for an EA that’s simple, disciplined, and effective — without unnecessary complexity? This Expert Advisor was built for traders who want clear trend entries , strong confirmation , and smart risk management that adapts to market conditions. The MA Crossover + RSI EA blends a classic trend-following method with momentum confirmation, giving you high-quality signals , fewer false entries, and fully automa
Hunter on the channel breakout Bot
Aleh Sasonka
Experts
Hunter on the channel breakout Bot The Expert Advisor places the necessary amount of BuyStop and SellStop pending orders with predefined StopLoss and TakeProfit levels at the specified time daily. The EA calculates the channel width using the ZigZag indicator and sets a grid of BuyStop and SellStop pending orders according to the specified settings. The first pair of BuyStop and SellStop pending orders is placed at a predetermined distance from the channel borders. The distance is set in the per
Bar Boss
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses the FletBoxPush indicator for market analysis and for determining trading signals. The indicator is built into the Expert Advisor, there is no need to additionally run it on a chart. The EA trades breakouts of certain levels determined as flat borders. The EA uses Stop Loss. Description of EA Parameters TimeFrames chart period required for the indicator colour - the color of the price zone defined as flat, a setting for the indicator Rectangle - show price zones defined
Fxdolarix
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Fxdolarix is an automatic robot scalper for GBPUSD M5. Was tested on a real account for 3 months. The robot uses a scalping strategy focused on short-term intraday price movements. The main emphasis is on identifying moments of short-term volatility and executing quick trades. The robot uses such indicators as: iMACD, iMA, iStochastic. Using these indicators, the robot identifies the direction of the trend, and with the help of tick price movement activity, the robot identifies sharp impulses i
Succubus
Dmitriy Prigodich
3 (5)
Experts
Succubus is a universal expert Advisor. Its main advantage is the highest entry accuracy, 90% of transactions and above. The expert Advisor parameters are divided into categories according to the function that the user needs. All functions can be disabled. The expert Advisor is designed to disperse small and medium-sized deposits. Main: TakeProfit - number of points to close a trade with a profit StopLoss - number of points to close a trade with a loss Slippage - Slippage Magic-adviser
FREE
IRobot Alligators
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
IRobot Alligators is an Expert Advisor based on the chaos theory and the Alligator technical indicator. This expert advisor consists of three lines, overlaid on a price chart, that represent the jaw, the teeth and the lips of the Alligator. It was designed to help confirm that a trend is in effect and in what direction. As with all moving averages, the shortest one (green) moves first, followed by the middle (red) and then longer average (blue). If the three lines are entwined, then the Alligato
Ilanis
Mikhail Sergeev
4.74 (27)
Experts
Ilanis is and Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
Grid EA with Smart mode
Dmitriy Tyunin
Experts
The Grid EA (with smart mode) is based on a strategy with a dynamic grid channel that can withstand long absence of rollback. The robot can be used for trading any instruments after a proper optimization. With default parameters, it is recommended for: EURUSD, EURJPY, CADJPY, GBPUSD NZDUSD. Monitoring of EA trading:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/538873 Key Features Fully automated trading Customizable deposit protection Forced order closing and planned trade pauses Virtual Take profit and St
Trend Analizer Bot
Pavel Predein
4.5 (2)
Experts
Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
FREE
Night Rocker EA
Sergey Sobakin
1 (1)
Experts
Night Rocker EA is a night scalper that has a system for evaluating market volatility and trades during a period when prices are flat. In addition, there is a built-in filter of spread and slippage.   Each open order has a stop loss and take profit. Also, the market volatility assessment system closes orders when market conditions change in a negative direction for the trader.   The Expert Advisor works on USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF, GBPCAD pairs. Period M15.   The internal control system for workin
EA Macd Indicator Strategy Cut Loss
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and analysts to identify trends and potential buy or sell signals in a financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or commodity. It's essentially a combination of two moving averages, often referred to as the "fast" and "slow" moving averages. Here's how the MACD is calculated: Fast Moving Average (12-period EMA): This is a 12-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the asset's pric
Nikkei Breakout Zones MT4
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The JP_15_861542546_S_BB_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on JP using the M15 timeframe from December 7, 2017, to June 2, 2023.   There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:  https://quantmonitor.net/nikkei-breakout-zones/ Key details are: MagicNumber: 861542546 Main Chart: Current symbol and
FREE
Gold Label
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
Gold Label  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold.  This EA is specifically designed for   XAUUSD  with low risk and can grow your account from small capital. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAU in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Suitable for any broker conditi
Free Spike Finder MT4
Pier Gaetano Novara
3 (2)
Experts
Same behavior of https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25552 but fixed lot 0.01 The EA waits for a spike according to a specific logic and opens a position in spike direction setting stop loss and take profit. When positions are in profit they are managed with smart trailing mechanism based also on elapsed time from opened position. It works with 5-digit and 4-digit broker. Must be used on the M1 chart. Does not need historical data. It does not use Martingale Grid Hedge Parameters spikeFilte
FREE
Eurusd Bollinger Bands Breaker MT4
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The EU_15_111517128_S_Op_CF_SQ3 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on EURUSD using the M15 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/eurusd-bollinger-bands-breaker/ Key details are: Main Chart: Current symbol and timeframe
FREE
MelBar HedgeScalper RoboTrader
Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
Experts
The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader MAXIMUM LOTSIZE : 100 Lots (US$10,000,000) per TRADE/POSITION FULLY TRIED, TESTED, PROVEN & VERIFIED ON A REAL LIVE TRADING ACCOUNT! TRY OUT THE DEMO! The Experienced Trader & Global Money Manager Version. 89% Trade Winning Percentage. 32.679% Profit Gain or ROI in 2 Trading Days. Profit Factor 3.59 Average Trade Length 1h 22m. The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader is easy to use. Has the Advantage of Retiring Unnecessary "Debt" Positi
Fibonacci System
Maksim Neimerik
Experts
The system applies Fibo levels. Apart from basic Fibo levels (23.6; 38.2; 50.0; 61.8; 100.0;), the EA features custom levels (34.0; 36.0; 64.0; 66.0;). You can decide the levels trading is to be performed from. Sample trade: when the market is bullish and the price rolls back to the levels (as we remember, we select the levels on our own), the EA opens buy orders. The opposite is true for sell orders. The EA can work in three modes. Each of the modes is a separate Fibo levels construction method
PZ Turtle Trading EA
PZ TRADING SLU
Experts
This expert advisor implements the original Dennis and Eckhardt trading system, commonly known as The Turtle Trader. It trades exactly like the original turtles did, and can be used by experienced traders to capture trends in up or down markets. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise Fully configurable strategy settings Fully configurable trading settings Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers and 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Works for CFDs and for
FREE
GridMasterFx
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
GridMasterFx is an innovative tool for automated forex trading, which is based on a combination of a grid strategy and a unique trend calculation algorithm using the Moving Average indicator. This strategy allows the Expert Advisor to open and close positions on time, use the analysis of the current trend and instantly respond to market changes. GridMasterFx Expert Advisor is an excellent choice for successful automation of your forex trading process. It easily adapts to various market conditi
Simple RSI Unlimited
Kenneth Parling
5 (1)
Experts
Introduction Expert 'Simple RSi Unlimited' - Simple? yes! Suits both the novice trader as the professional and all in between. Entry signals by well known and popular Relative Strength Index. Equipped with trailing stop and break even to secure position profits. No dangerous trading techniques used and this expert never interfere with other experts you may run on the same account. Default expert presets Works on any time frame and most common Forex symbols, tested only on EURUSD. You must make
Bollinger Scalper EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
4.22 (9)
Experts
The Bollinger Scalper EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades based on Bollinger Band and RSI entry signals. The EA trades using market orders and uses averaging to safely turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on EURUSD using the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limited support so that I
FREE
Grid and MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
This is a grid Expert Advisor. It has several trading strategies based on the MACD indicator. The virtual trailing stop, stop loss, take profit levels can be set pips, in the deposit currency or as a percentage of the balance. Depending on the settings, different orders may be opened for diversifying risks. Their closure can be either an oppositely directed or unidirectional basket of orders. The orders grid is adaptive, only market orders are used in it. If the price moves the distance of Order
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
Experts
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
Turbo Scalper PRO
Leven Yavorov
Experts
This is a fully automatic trading robot for the EURCHF currency pair.  But this robot can be configured to trade for other currency pairs. TURBO SCALPER PRO using a trend following strategy based on MACD, Parabolic SAR and Moving Average indicator. The robot works in full automatic mode, on the M1 timeframe. The trader does not need to set it up for trading. Open EURCHF and attach TURBO SCALPER PRO only to EURCHF M1 using the default settings. Advantages of the TURBO SCALPER PRO :  We show you
Buyers of this product also purchase
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.67 (12)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (20)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (1)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
esko EA –  Low-Risk Trading System Jesko is a special Expert Advisor built on a proven strategy that has been tested and optimized for years. It has been live-tested on real accounts and has consistently shown profitable and low-risk performance . Now we decided to make it available to the public. Signal live    Four months of a live account Easy to install Works on any broker (ECN recommended) Minimum deposit: $100 24/7 support 5 min or 1 min: Gold  For backtesting: Make sure INCORRECT does not
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
FXbot mt4
Marek Kvarda
5 (1)
Experts
This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.86 (42)
Experts
Trend Ai EA is designed to work with the Trend Ai indicator which will do its own market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts and will take over all the signals of the indicator in full auto!  The EA contains a number of external parameters that are fully adjustable and allows the trader to customize the expert according to his choice.  Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Con
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.87 (30)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
Only 1/5 copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ //  MT5 Version Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This quickl
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
1 (1)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Experts
ADVANCED  MULTI SCALPING EA  - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system -   very safe with steady growth . This profitable  scalping   EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 70-100 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: Additional spread settings. Adjustable Volatility
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (3)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
KT Gold Drift EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
ICMarkets Live Signal: Click Here The EA is introduced at an early-stage price. The price will increase with every few sales and will never be reduced. Early buyers receive the best available price. What You Need to Do to Succeed with KT Gold Drift EA? Patience. Discipline. Time. KT Gold Drift EA is based on a real-world trading approach used by professional traders and private fund managers. Its strength is not in short-term excitement, but in long-term consistency. This EA is designed to be t
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
Bazooka EA
Davit Beridze
Experts
Bazooka EA – Trend & Momentum Expert Advisor for MT4 Default settings are configured to backtest EA on M15 timeframe with Open Price method from 2024 year till today. Correct settings for other timeframes you will find in comments section. Bazooka EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 , designed to trade directional market moves using trend confirmation and momentum filtering . The EA focuses on controlled entries and disciplined exits, avoiding excessive trade frequency and hi
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
One of the strongest automated trading systems of 2025 We have transformed one of the most powerful discretionary strategies of 2025 into a fully automated Expert Advisor based on TMA (Triangular Moving Average) with CG logic . Only one more copy is available at $550. After that, the price will increase to $650 and $750, with the final price set at $1200 Signal live >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208 Clic k This EA is designed for precision entries, smart pending orders, and strict
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
5 (1)
Experts
"BlackCat Grid" is an automated trading advisor (expert advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specializing in the grid trading strategy. It is designed for automated trading on the Forex market, minimizing the need for constant manual intervention. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Operating principle The EA opens a series of orders according to a specified step and lot size. When the price moves in one direction, the E
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
Axis Trend Grid EA
Yeoh Kian Hui
5 (1)
Experts
Live Account Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2352008 $59 LIMITED  OFFER  UNTIL 16TH JANUARY 2026 !!!  (Next Price: $69 / Final Price: $299) The Strategy Axis Trend Grid Strategy  is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for high-precision trend-following on volatile instruments like XAUUSD (Gold) and NAS100 (Nasdaq) . The system uses a unique "Ladder Entry" mechanism that capitalizes on market momentum by placing pending orders at calculated price levels. The EA identifies the
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.83 (12)
Experts
Golden Scalper PRO: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files. Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold. Available copies: 3 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. Golden Scalper PRO was developed precisely to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophisticate
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
5 (1)
Experts
ORIX System —  is an algorithmic trading system developed and optimized specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe, based on in-depth analysis of market structure and price behavior. The Expert Advisor does not use standard indicator signals and does not trade simplified templates. The system is based on its own logic for determining market context, formed on the principles of impulse, pause, liquidity, and price reaction. The algorithm continuously analyzes the market in real
Heiken Ashi EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Experts
Heiken Ashi EA MT4  is a fully automated trading system that takes Classic or Smoothed Heiken Ashi candles to the next level. It enters trades based on Heiken Ashi color changes, offering a highly customizable approach to fit different trading styles. The EA provides great flexibility, allowing you to select which Heiken Ashi candle (from the 2nd to the 10th) should trigger the first trade. Additionally, it includes a distance limitation feature to prevent excessive entries at similar price leve
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is entered with a pending deal suspended Watching the video shows you how it works How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on ri
More from author
GM Stochastic MIDL
Oleg Papkov
Indicators
GM Stochastic MIDL indicator is based on the averaging of the two Stochastics (7,3,4) and (20,3,7) with the level limitation. The only parameter Lim is used for that. The central operator: IIndBuffer[i]=(( iStochastic ( NULL , 0 , 7 , 3 , 4 , MODE_SMA , 0 , MODE_MAIN ,i)+ iStochastic ( NULL , 0 , 20 , 3 , 7 , MODE_SMA , 0 , MODE_MAIN ,i))/ 2 - 50 ) The indicator values are changed from -Y to +Y via 0 after its execution. The white line. The indicator is supplemented by the growth/decrease histog
Greed Master Stochastic 2 Lines
Oleg Papkov
Indicators
The Greed Master Stochastic 2 Lines indicator uses the Stochastic indicator. And based on the data on intersections with the levels , it plots two High and Low lines according to the rates for the change period of the Stochastic indicator. All parameters are set to default, but they can be adjusted if necessary. Also, the arrows show the High and Low price values for the specified period. If you correctly fill parameters of the account and exchange rate of the currency in the country the indicat
Greed Master Eleven three three
Oleg Papkov
Experts
The Expert Advisor trades using the Stochastic indicator with the specified parameters. A trade is opened at the crossover of the specified levels. The default levels are K = 11, D = 3, Sl = 3. The EA opens a trade when overbought and oversold levels specified by the trader are crossed. Trades are closed by Take Profit levels, which are hidden form the broker. If a wrong direction is chosen, the EA opens an averaging grid of orders. Expert parameters MAGICB - Long magic number; MAGICS - Short m
RSI Signals Manager
Oleg Papkov
Experts
The RSI Signals Manager Expert Advisor trades the signals of the RSI indicator. Trades are performed in an appropriate direction when the indicator reaches the value of RSI_Level_Down or RSI_Level_Up . If the indicator exceeds RSI_Level_Up , Short direction is selected for initial trades. If the indicator falls below RSI_Level_Down , Long one is selected. If Inversion = true , the trades are opened in the reverse direction. Profitable trades are closed by take profit. Loss-making ones are averag
Forex trading guide
Oleg Papkov
5 (1)
Indicators
The Forex Trading Guide indicator works based on the standard RSI indicator with an adjustable period. Crossing the internal level calculated mathematically, the indicator gives a signal for opening a trade in a certain direction, showing it on the price chart with the corresponding line (blue - deal up, red - deal down) and the price label of the corresponding color . In other words, if the previous directive was to deal down (the line and the price label in red), then the next directive will b
Guiding Thread
Oleg Papkov
Indicators
Guiding Thread is based on the standard RSI with a customizable period. The market entry signal is triggered after the indicator crosses a certain level. The event is marked by an appropriate line (blue - going long, red - going short) and the price label having the appropriate color . In other words, if the previous signal was for going short (red line and price label), the next one indicates the upcoming reversal and the necessity to go long (blue line and price label). A trading signal is pre
Gmaster Network pending orders NPO
Oleg Papkov
Experts
The Expert Advisor trades using the Stochastic indicator with the specified parameters. A trade is opened at the crossover of the specified levels. The default levels are K = 11, D = 3, Sl = 3. The EA opens a trade when overbought and oversold levels specified by the trader are crossed. Trades are closed by Take Profit levels, which are hidden form the broker. If a wrong direction is chosen, the EA opens an averaging grid of orders. If there is no signal for opening a position by Stochastic indi
Ship Cruise
Oleg Papkov
Experts
Ship Cruise The Ship Cruise expert Advisor trades on the RSI indicator signals. Trades are made in one direction or another when the indicator reaches values of 30 or 70 .  Profitable trades are closed with a take profit. Unprofitable ones are processed by the expert Advisor using the averaging method, a network of transactions is built in the same direction, the break-even level is calculated, and when the price reaches this level, the network is closed with a take profit. The EA has a min
Stochastic Sails
Oleg Papkov
Experts
The EA uses the Stochastic indicator. Long and Short trades are opened each in their own range of indicator levels. The lot of transactions changes depending on the established risk level and the results of previous transactions. The EA has two modes of use. 1-without using the averaging network. 2 - using the averaging network. To choose from, according to your preferences. The settings for these modes are different. The default settings are optimized for EURGBP M15 in non-network averaging
Grid stability plus semi automatic
Oleg Papkov
Experts
The Grid stability plus semi automatic expert Advisor trades on the signals of the RSI indicator. Trades are made in different directions when the indicator reaches values of 30 or 70 . If the indicator is greater than 70 , the Short direction is selected for initial trades, and if the indicator is less than 30 , the Long direction is selected. Profitable trades are closed by take profit. Unprofitable ones are processed by the expert Advisor using the averaging method, a network of transactions
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review