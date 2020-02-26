Boat GoodLine
- Experts
- Oleg Papkov
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 26 February 2020
- Activations: 10
EA Boat GoodLine
The Boat GoodLine expert Advisor works by averaging two stochastics with selectable and configurable parameters, limiting noise and minor "false" movements using the Lim parameter. The EA is easily optimized for selecting all settings parameters.
The robot calculates the trend and makes trades in the direction of it. The EA has two modes for ending trades.
Normal mode (Net = false) ends trades with the TakeProfit or StopLoss expert Advisor.
In the "Net = true" mode, if the transaction is made in the wrong direction, the averaging network is built, which is also closed by TR.
All transactions without exception have StopLoss and TakeProfit, which are built by the STTP Manager as one for the entire averaging network. All trades in the direction of one SL and one TP. In case of loss of communication with the broker, all transactions are protected.
- The parameters of the EA:
-
- MAGICB - the magic number of the long direction;
- MAGICS - magic number of the Short direction;
-
- "__Working hours__GMT__";
- Hours_to_GMT_Offset - offset in hours of GMT time from the broker's terminal time.
-
- Hours - enable / disable work on a time interval or around the clock;
- Begin_hour - the hour when the EA starts working on GMT;
- End_hour - the hour when the EA stops automatically placing initial trades. At the same time, the adviser continues to serve already started transactions.
-
- "_The parameters for the EURGBP M15.";
-
- "__Start__";
- GameOn-allowing the EA to work programmatically or rebroadcast;
- Lot - the lot that will be used for initial transactions;
- LotMax - maximum lot size for any trades;
- TP-TakeProfit;
- SLPLUS - StopLoss;
- Net - enabling / disabling the averaging compensation network;
- Loeflot - the coefficient of increasing the lot of the averaging network;
- Step - step of the averaging network, 2-aggressive and fast events in the averaging network, 250 - non-aggressive and long in the grid;
- OnOffUnLine -on/off of the uneven grid spacing;
- ULсoef - the coefficient of uneven step;
- K1 - period %K stochastic oscillator of the first;
- D1 - period %D of the first stochastic;
- Sl1-deceleration of the first stochastic;
- K2 - period %K stochastic oscillator of the second;
- D2-period %D of the second stochastic;
- Sl2-deceleration of the second stochastic;
- Lim-parameter that will ignore noise or minor movements;
- Slippage - parameter slippage;
-
- "__Directions On/Off.__";
-
- SELL-work permit for Short;
- BUY-work permit for long;
-
- "__Restrictions__";
-
- LotMax-sets the maximum lot for any trade;
- OnOffLock - on.\off. automatic locking on the level set below.
- LockLevel - the maximum permissible level MarginLevel;
On-demand parameters:
- AxelOption-on.\off. these parameters are on demand.
- LimLossMoney - total loss in both directions, at which all transactions will be closed;
- MinPauseBegin-pause in trading in minutes after all trades are closed;
- MinPauseNetUp-pause in minutes between steps of the long direction averaging grid. Sometimes useful on the news.
- MinPauseNetDn is the same in the Short direction.
- OnOffStopDeals - on / off limits the number of transactions in the averaging network.
- StopDeals - number of knees in the network.
- CloseDeals-close the entire network in the direction when the number of StopDeals + 1 transactions is reached;
- "__Trailingator__" - trailingator parameters;
- TrailingStop = 3;
- TrailingStep = 6;
Default parameters for EURGBP M15.