My aim is to design an EA that trades with the trend and not against it like most EA.

Quincy EA uses a grid to open long/short in the direction of movement catching small profits immediately and closing trades. This will only work if you have a good low spread chart and preferably trending pair.

See its potential: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/316939





How It Works

Quincy EA will open trades in a grid format with a long or short trade depending on the direction of the particular market. It does not use any indicators but relies on mathematics to close a large number of small profits. Once the overall profit of all trades open hits the specified 'Take profit', it will close all trades.

Quincy EA has a built-in safety mechanism that will close trades earlier if there are too many opened, this is refered to as 'Emergency Mode' and can be customized via the Parameters accordingly.

Note:

This EA will open and close hundreds of trades per day. You can trade multi-currency pairs. However, be aware of your brokers 'Maximum open trades'.

This EA should be run 24/5 for the best results.





Parameters

Magic Number - for use of multi-currency traders Take Profit - default pips to close all trades Lot Size - default lot size Step - step on a grid before opening another trade Step Opposite - step before opening a trade in the opposite direction Emergency mode after - number of trades open to trigger 'Emergency mode' with Reduced TP Emergency mode TP - take profit when too many trades are open (use a negative value) Auto random 1st order - enable this, so the robot can start trading, later versions might have new entry options added

Safety Rules