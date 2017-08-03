Quincy EA

5

My aim is to design an EA that trades with the trend and not against it like most EA.

Quincy EA uses a grid to open long/short in the direction of movement catching small profits immediately and closing trades. This will only work if you have a good low spread chart and preferably trending pair.

See its potential: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/316939


How It Works

Quincy EA will open trades in a grid format with a long or short trade depending on the direction of the particular market. It does not use any indicators but relies on mathematics to close a large number of small profits. Once the overall profit of all trades open hits the specified 'Take profit', it will close all trades.

Quincy EA has a built-in safety mechanism that will close trades earlier if there are too many opened, this is refered to as 'Emergency Mode' and can be customized via the Parameters accordingly.

Note:

  • This EA will open and close hundreds of trades per day. You can trade multi-currency pairs. However, be aware of your brokers 'Maximum open trades'.
  • This EA should be run 24/5 for the best results.


Parameters

  1. Magic Number - for use of multi-currency traders
  2. Take Profit - default pips to close all trades
  3. Lot Size - default lot size
  4. Step - step on a grid before opening another trade
  5. Step Opposite - step before opening a trade in the opposite direction
  6. Emergency mode after - number of trades open to trigger 'Emergency mode' with Reduced TP
  7. Emergency mode TP - take profit when too many trades are open (use a negative value)
  8. Auto random 1st order - enable this, so the robot can start trading, later versions might have new entry options added

Safety Rules

  • Use trending currency pairs with low spread
  • ECN account only
  • Preferably tiny spread
  • Due to the nature of the EA, there is no Stop-out. However, as it hedges its position, there is plenty of time to exit manually
  • Contact me if you need help
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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AvanteGarde Grid
Metin Hussein
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Avantgarde: Grid This Expert advisor uses simple and robust grid method to place trades. simple and easy to use. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/534678 How It Works: The EA does not use indicators but uses a math based solution to price-action. The EA will perform the same trades in any timeframe. Avantgarde Grid is equipped with money management, Autolot and DD close trade. Take care when setting the <step> as it will alter the aggressiveness. The Greater the step the less risk. Parameters Buy
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