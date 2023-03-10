CoolasIce

  • Experts
  • Fabrizio Pierantoni
    Fabrizio Pierantoni

    Fabrizio Pierantoni

    • Finance Broker at  BFF Banking Group
    • Italy
    • 1342
    Hi to all.
    I'm Fabrizio Pierantoni, an Italian businessman in the industry sector.
    Actualy i'm working as a broker at BFF Banking group.
    I am here like you to give my contribution to the mql5 community with signals and programs created by me.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

CoolAsIce Expert Advisor.


Version: 1.00

date: 09/03/2023

Author: Pierantoni fabrizio


Expert Advisor based on the interaction of signals from the market. Compare past and current signal levels across moving averages.

The system is based on the trailing stop. Once the signal is in gain, the trailing stop is activated in search of the best gain.

The expert advisor is optimized for use with WTI on an M15 or H1 timebase.

The following parameters can be set:

- Magic Number Id: unique number of the expert advisor.

- Stop Loss in pips: safety stop loss in Pips.

- Take Profit: Take Profit Value in Pips.

- Strictly set amount of lots : Lot

- Trailing Stop: Value in pips for starting triling

- Trailing Step : value in pips for stop trailing step

- Autolot : True = enable , false= disable

- Percent of free margin : % of risk balance

-------------------------------- Fliter ----------------------------------------------------

- SpreadFilter: enable or disable the spread filter.

- Max Spread value: maximum value of the spread to enable the trade.

-MA trendPeriod = Timeframe for Moving average.

-MACDOpen level: distance in pips for open order

-MACDCloseLevel: distance in pips for close order

-TimeFrameMacd: Timeframe for MACD signal


                                                               Best setup for WTI H1 ( you have to change them!!)

                                                          Expert advisor work with all currency but its logic is for wti

Stop Loss: 0 ( macd strategy for closing order)

Take Profit: 390 (trailing stop activated)

Trailing Stop: 70

Trailing Step: 8

Ma Trend Period: 30

Macd Open level: 4

Macd Close Level: 2

Timeframe Macd: 60

Recommended Lot 0.01 or 5% Balance.

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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
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