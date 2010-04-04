DAX Robot MT4

DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices, the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designed for Traders who want to participate in the market without the need for constant chart monitoring while maintaining a disciplined and systematic approach to trading. By removing emotional decision making and automating the entire trading process, the robot provides a structured solution for both beginner and experienced traders seeking consistency and efficiency. To provide additional protection during periods of increased market uncertainty, DAX Robot includes a built in news filter. The robot automatically avoids opening new positions during important high impact economic events and remains inactive for 60 minutes before and 60 minutes after major news releases, helping to reduce exposure to unpredictable market volatility. A detailed user manual is included and available in 10 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Polish, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. After purchasing the robot, please send us a private message. You will receive access to our private community group, the complete installation and setup manual, and assistance from our dedicated support team who will help you with configuration and answer any questions you may have. Live results are available on our website.

The special price $1299 is valid until 14 August 2026. After that, the price will gradually increase with each new sale until reaching the final price of $2199.

After purchasing or renting the BRG, you can receive One of our Tool for Free: (Price Action Robot, Wall Street Robot, AI Prop Firms, Bitcoin Robot Grid, Aussie Loonie EA, AX Indicator or Multi Indicator)

Key features:

  • DAX H1 Optimization
    DAX Robot is fully optimized for the H1 timeframe, allowing the system to focus on higher quality market opportunities while reducing unnecessary market noise.

  • Flexible Trade Direction
    Users can choose Buy only, Sell only, or Buy and Sell trading modes depending on market conditions and personal trading preferences.

  • Built In Trading Schedule
    Trading hours can be individually configured for each day of the week, giving users complete flexibility and control over trading activity.

  • News Filter Protection
    Integrated news filter helps avoid trading during high impact economic events and periods of increased market uncertainty.

  • Holiday Trading Control
    Optional holiday protection settings help avoid trading during low liquidity conditions and unpredictable market behavior.

  • Risk Control
    Built in risk management features help maintain disciplined trading conditions and controlled market exposure.

  • Daily Profit and Drawdown Protection
    Optional Daily Profit and Max Drawdown settings allow traders to define daily limits and protect account performance.

  • Take Profit
    Users can configure fixed Take Profit levels or use the robot's automated trade management system.

  • Stop Loss
    The system supports fixed Stop Loss settings or % Stop Loss.

  • Trading Panel
    Integrated trading panel provides real time trading statistics, market information, and robot status directly on the chart.

  • Volatility Monitoring
    Built in volatility analysis helps the robot identify changing market conditions and adapt to periods of increased or reduced market activity.

  • Smart Entry Filtering
    Advanced entry filters analyze trend direction, momentum, and market structure before opening new positions, helping the robot focus on higher probability setups.

    How to properly test the DAX Robot in the MetaTrader 4 tester?
    Please select a deposit of 1000, choose a custom date, DAX or GER40 pairs, M1 Timeframe, Every Tick Normal and set Spread to Current. The robot is fully optimized, so you only need to set the lot size. All other parameters should remain unchanged. Then click the start button in the MetaTrader 4 tester. 

    How do I start:

    • After purchase the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you access to group where our support and other users will help you with everything and you can talk about this EA.
    • Turn on Algo Trading in your platform, add an EA to the H1 chart on the DAX, set everything according to the manual and that's it.
    • The DAX Robot can be used with any Forex Broker and on any account, but low spread accounts are recommended, minimum deposit of $1000, a leverage of 1:20 up to 1:1000. We suggest to running the robot on a VPS so that it stays connected for 24 hours and testing the robot on a demo account before adding it to a real account. 

    Information:

    • Pair: DAX, GER40
    • Timeframe: H1
    • Minimum lots: 0.01
    • Platform: MetaTrader 4
    • Minimum deposit: 3000
    • Type of account: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN

    Updates:
    The current version of this robot is 1.0. All future updates are provided free of charge and the latest version is always available directly from the platform.

    Price:
    The robot costs $1299 and the price will gradually increase with each new sale until reaching $1999.

    DAX ROBOT - Frequently Asked Questions

    1. What makes DAX Robot different from other trading robots?
      DAX Robot is designed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by analyzing trend direction, market momentum, volatility, and price action while automatically managing trades using its built in risk management system.

    2. Do I need advanced trading knowledge to use the system?
      No. The robot comes with optimized default settings. The user only needs to configure the lot size and preferred risk level. All trade execution and management processes are handled automatically by the system.

    3. Which markets does DAX Robot support?
      The system is optimized exclusively for the DAX 40 Index, allowing it to focus entirely on one of Europe's most actively traded and volatile markets.

    4. What timeframe should I use?
      DAX Robot is designed to operate on the H1 timeframe. Using the recommended timeframe ensures optimal performance and strategy execution.

    5. Does the robot trade fully automatically?
      Yes. The system operates fully automatically, monitoring market conditions and opening trades only when its predefined trading criteria are met.

    6. How does trade management work?
      The robot includes advanced trade management features:
      - configurable Take Profit
      - configurable Stop Loss
      - built in news protection
      - automatic position management
      - risk control settings

    7. Can I customize the settings?
      Yes. You can adjust key parameters such as lot size, risk settings, trading hours, news filters, Daily Profit protection, Max Drawdown protection, and other safety features.

    8. Can I use DAX Robot with any broker?
      Yes. The system works with any broker that supports MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 and offers DAX 40 Index trading.

    9. Does the robot trade during important news events?
      No. DAX Robot includes a built in news filter that prevents new positions from being opened 60 minutes before and 60 minutes after high impact economic news releases.

    10. Will I receive updates?
      Yes. All future updates and improvements are provided free of charge.

    11. What do I receive after purchase?
      After purchase, you will receive:
      - access to DAX Robot for MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5
      - complete installation and setup manual
      - access to private support group
      - free future updates

    After purchase, please send a private message to receive access to the private group, user manual, and support.

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    Valeriia Mishchenko
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    专家
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    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (7)
    专家
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    Ivan Simonika
    3 (1)
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    Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
    专家
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    Aleksandr Shurgin
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    专家
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    Nikolaos Bekos
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    Valeri Balachnin
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    Jun Hu
    专家
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    Mohamed Nasseem
    专家
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    Mohamed Nasseem
    专家
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    Mohamed Nasseem
    专家
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    Mikhail Senchakov
    专家
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    Gurneet Singh
    专家
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    Mohamed Nasseem
    专家
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    Phong Vu
    专家
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    Yang Wu
    专家
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    Fabio De Gaetano
    专家
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    Mehmet Haluk Tunc
    专家
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    Mohamed Nasseem
    专家
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    Guojun Xu
    专家
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    Evgeniy Zhdan
    专家
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    Michal Milko
    专家
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    Dionisis Nikolopoulos
    专家
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    Kostiantyn Kuzmin
    专家
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    Nirundorn Promphao
    1 (1)
    专家
    I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Win Sniper Follow  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/winwifi/ General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD, the recommended timeframe is M15, H1, H4. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A ver
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    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.46 (140)
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    MQL TOOLS SL
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    MQL TOOLS SL
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    MQL TOOLS SL
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    MQL TOOLS SL
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    4.67 (6)
    实用工具
    Forex Trade Manager MT4 simplifies managing open orders in MetaTrader 4. If you open a new order, the manager automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit. When price will move, then the program could move Stop Loss to Break Even (stop loss = open price) or continuously moving Stop Loss (Trailing Stop) to protect your profits. Forex Trading Manager is able to control orders for only current symbols (where EA works) or for all opened orders (regardless symbol) and hide the Stop Loss and Take Prof
    FREE
    XE Forex Strength Indicator MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.33 (6)
    指标
    XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT5 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the dir
    FREE
    XE Forex Strength Indicator MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (5)
    指标
    XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT4 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the dir
    FREE
    XR Gartley Pattern Indicator MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    指标
    The XR Gartley Pattern MT4 is an indicator which displays and alerts Gartley pattern detected on the candlestick chart. It also displays potential trade with calculated Take Profit and Stop Loss, Timeframe H1. After purchasing XR Gartley Pattern, you can immediately download this indicator from the MT4-MT5 Market and start using it because all features are set to default, is not necessary to change any parameter. List of all our available tools for Traders:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlblu
    FREE
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