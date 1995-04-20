Daily Volatility Tracker

Daily Volatility Tracker is a practical and lightweight indicator designed to help traders monitor and analyze market volatility based on historical daily price movements.

Whether you're a day trader, swing trader, or scalper, understanding how much a market moves per day is critical for:

  • Choosing the right pairs to trade
  • Setting accurate stop-loss and take-profit levels
  • Adapting to changing market conditions

MT5 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/134960/

Join To Learn Market Depth - https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx

What This Indicator Does

This tool calculates and displays the daily range (High - Low) of price movements for the most recent trading days.

It gives you clear insights into:

  • The highest movement among the selected days
  • The lowest movement
  • The average daily range in points
  • A daily breakdown with day initials (e.g. Monday - 254 points, Tuesday - 310 points, etc.)

Everything is presented cleanly on your chart using a label system that works well with both light and dark themes.

How the “Last 5 Days” Are Counted

  • Automatically skips weekends (Saturday and Sunday)
  • Uses the most recent valid trading days (Monday through Friday)
  • Includes today if it’s a weekday
  • For example, if today is Monday, it includes:
    • Monday (today)
    • Friday
    • Thursday
    • Wednesday
    • Tuesday

This ensures the volatility data is accurate and relevant to current trading conditions.

Main Features

  • Displays key volatility stats directly on your chart
  • Counts only valid trading days
  • Customizable font size and color
  • Clean, multi-line label system for easy reading
  • Works on any timeframe (uses Daily candles for calculation)

How to Use It

  • Attach the indicator to any chart
  • Set how many past days to measure (default: 5)
  • Instantly view:
    • Highest, average, and lowest point ranges
    • Daily movement per day (e.g. M - 254 pts)

Use this data to:

  • Compare volatility across different symbols
  • Identify high-volatility pairs to trade
  • Avoid low-activity or flat market conditions

Who It’s For

  • Traders who want quick visual insight into recent market activity
  • Those looking to identify the most volatile currency pairs
  • Traders who rely on volatility-based strategies or setups

    Daily Volatility Tracker helps you understand what the market is actually doing, so you can trade smarter with real volatility insight.

    Note: This is a free product and is provided as-is. Support is not available, and the source code will not be shared. Please do not request it.


    Recommended products
    Fxraid EA for Intraday Trading
    FXRaid UK Ltd
    Experts
    This is a Trend and Reverse based EA. No martingale or hedging strategy is used here. It works on MetaTrader 4 with all major pairs. Here you can see more details about our EA.   Entry Logic: Support resistance to determine the area of buying and selling. We don't enter market if its a ranging market.we filter ranging market with Bollinger band. Also we check the market trend. We use reverse trend strategy Exit Logic: Usually, we have a fixed stop loss which is very low according to the Take pro
    Diamond Hedge MT4
    Mario Miguel Marques Vara
    2 (1)
    Experts
    Implementing a solid strategy repeatedly often proves to be a challenging task. We understand that your time is valuable, and that's why we introduce " Diamond Hedge" . This revolutionary solution offers a winning strategy, allowing you to enjoy success without the burden of spending hours monitoring charts. Important! Contact me immediately after purchase, and I will provide you with the parameters I use! How It Works? Set up your trading channel and choose the desired multiplier. When the ma
    FREE
    BDLionEA
    Syed Rahim Uddin Ahmed
    Experts
    BDLionEA – The Lion of the Forex Market Version: 1.00 Author: BDRahim Creation Date: 22 August 2025 Take control of the market with BDLionEA , a powerful and adaptive trading Expert Advisor built for traders who demand consistency, precision, and growth. Inspired by the lion’s strength and strategy, this EA is designed to dominate every market condition with smart trade management and fully automated execution. Key Features Smart Candle-Based Trading Logic – Automatically detects bullish a
    Trend Strength Analyzer 4
    Andrey Sorokin
    Indicators
    The technical indicator Trend Strength Analyzer measures the deviation of the price of an instrument from average values ​​over a specific period of time. A comparative analysis of the relative strength of bulls and bears underlies the indicator. If bulls prevail, an upward trend. If bears are stronger - a downward trend.      Settings: Strike Energy (2 solid lines) = 14. Influence Power (2 dotted lines) = 50. The TSA oscillator is effective in an active market. The most commonly used indicator
    FREE
    Double MA Fibo and Bolinger Bands
    Mir Mostofa Kamal
    Indicators
    2 Moving Averages with Fibonacci And Bollinger Bands Author: Mir Mostofa Kamal Version: 1.00 Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Overview 2 Moving Averages with Fibonacci And Bollinger Bands is a powerful, all-in-one custom indicator designed for traders who want to combine moving average crossover strategies with multi-time frame logic and Fibonacci retracement levels . It intelligently adapts its behavior based on the current chart time frame and adds visual and audible alerts when trading sign
    FREE
    Triple SuperTrend Indicator
    Eko Baskoro
    4.5 (2)
    Indicators
    Super trend is one of the best trend indicators in metatrader 4 (MT4). Triple SuperTrend indicator is an indicator that consist of three super trend indicator that can be aranged. This indicator is built by mql4 language and doesn't provided by MT4 platform. Highly recommended using EMA SuperTrend Strategy Indicator if you want to get better result in here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91664 This indicator is easy to use, power full and has many benefits, there are: Using three indic
    FREE
    Price Action Forex Trading Robot
    FXRaid UK Ltd
    Experts
    This is a Price Action based EA. No martingale or hedging strategy is used here. The EA is for EURUSD Only. Entry Logic: Support resistance to determine the area of buying and selling. We don't enter market if its a ranging market.we filter ranging market with Bollinger band and ADX. Also we check the market trend.only enter for buy if its an uptrend and sell if its a sell market. Exit Logic: Usually, we have a fixed stop loss which is very low according to the Take profit. Also we have trailing
    Super Ichi
    Sinan Durkan
    Indicators
    What is the Super Ichi Indicator? Super Ichi is an advanced combination of Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and SuperTrend indicators. This powerful technical analysis tool is designed to identify market trends and generate trading signals. What Does It Do? Dual-Level Trend Analysis : Uses customized versions of Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen lines Automatic Signal Generation : Displays visual markers (arrows) at crossover points Real-Time Alert System : Provides audio and visual alerts when new signals occur Dynam
    FREE
    Magic SMMA
    Imre Heli
    Indicators
    The Magic SMMA indicator is of great help in determining trend direction. It can be an excellent addition to your existing strategy or the basis of a new one. We humans can make better decisions when we see better visually. So we designed it to show a different color for rising and falling trends. Everyone can customize this in the way that suits them best. By setting the Trend Period, we can optimize it for longer or shorter trends for our strategy. It is great for all time frames. IF YOU NEE
    FREE
    Hexa MA
    Mohamed Amine Talbi
    Indicators
    "The trend is your friend, until the end when it bends". The "Hexa MA" custom indicator is a trend following indicator. It uses 6 Moving Averages to spot the trend and follow, and also to filter the bad signals for the fast Moving Averages. The basic is simple, yet the strategy is powerful. Recommended settings for the indicator : - Moving Average periods : SMA 5, SMA 10, SMA 20, SMA 50, SMA 100, SMA 200. - Timeframe : M15 is the default. But any timeframe can be used. - Currency pair : Since i
    FREE
    Adaptive Flow MAs
    Vincent Jose Proenca
    Indicators
    Adaptive Flow MAs is a moving average indicator designed to naturally adjust to market movements. Unlike traditional averages, it dynamically adapts its periods based on recent volatility and the current trend. The EMA closely follows rapid price swings to capture every impulse, while the SMA remains smoother, providing a stable and reliable reference. With a clean display showing the current adaptive periods, this tool helps traders feel the “flow” of the market without visual clutter. It’s cr
    FREE
    Impulse fractals indicator MT4
    Ekaterina Saltykova
    Indicators
    Impulse fractals indicator - is counter-trend oriented complex market fractal pattern.  Market creates bull/bear impulse, trend starts, fractals on impulsed wave are an agressive pullback signals. Buy arrow is plotted when market is bearish and it's impulse showed up-side fractal, and sell arrow is plotted when market is bullish and it's impulse showed dn-side fractal. Main indicator's adjustable inputs : impulsePeriod - main period of impulse histogram  filterPeriod  - smoothes impulse accordi
    Lisek Stochastic
    Darius Hans Lischka
    2.83 (6)
    Indicators
    Lisek Stochastic   oscillator indicator with Alarm, Push Notifications and e-mail  Notifications. The Stochastic indicator is a momentum indicator that shows you how strong or weak the current trend is. It helps you identify overbought and oversold market conditions within a trend. The Stochastic indicator is lagging indicator, which means it don't predict where price is going, it is only providing data on where price has been !!! How to trade with Stochastic indicator: Trend following: As long
    FREE
    Smart Exit Profit Line
    Mansuri Parvez
    Indicators
    Please contact me at telegram  https://t.me/smartforex7 After purchasing SmartForex Indicator then Use This Indicator...................... SMART EXIT PROFIT LINE Indicator is very Helpful with SmartForex Indicator ........................................ SMART EXIT PROFIT LINE Indicator Attach with SmartForex Indicator after then Red Line Show Exit buy Profit , Green Line show Exit Sell Profit................
    FREE
    MQLTA Candle Timer
    MQL4 Trading Automation
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    MQLTA Candle Timer is an indicator that can show you the details about a symbol/pair and alert you before the close of a candle. Used in swing trading and not only, it can help your strategies knowing and be ready before the close of a candle. How does it work Simply add the indicator to the chart and set the notifications options. You can load a minimalistic interface or a full interface. The alert will be sent once per candle. Parameters All the parameters, that you can see in the picture, a
    FREE
    Market Structure Zig Zag
    Lesedi Oliver Seilane
    4.64 (28)
    Indicators
    Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
    FREE
    Trend Strength Pro
    Andri Maulana
    Indicators
    Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
    FREE
    OneShotFx
    Abdulkarim Karazon
    Indicators
    OneShotFX is a scalping arrow signals type indicator, an all in one arrow system with money management and filtered signals. How to trade   Buy : when up arrow prints on the chart open buy trade, set your tp and sl on colored tp and sl lines above and below the arrow signal candle. Sell: when up arrow prints on the chart open sell trade, set your tp and sl on colored tp and sl lines above and below the arrow signal candle. Why is it a good choice  Plenty of signals : no need to wait for long per
    FREE
    High Probability Breakout Trendline
    Joel Protusada
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    H I G H - P R O B A B I L I T Y - B R E A K O U T   T R E N D L I N E   I N D I C A T O R  This is no ordinary trendline indicator. It has a highly-probability algorithms incorporated in the script to display only trendlines that may give a very high chance of price breakout. The indicator is not a stand alone indicator. Trader should interpret it together with their very own analysis technique to come up with a more efficient trading strategy. You can use with it other trend indica
    FREE
    Breakout Box
    Claus Dietrich
    4.33 (24)
    Indicators
    BREAKOUT-SESSION-BOX LONDON EU US ASIA Open watch the expectation of a volatile movement above or under the opening range We take the high of the range as Entry for a long trade and SL will be the low of the range and vice versa the low of the range as Entry for a short trade and the high for SL The size of the range is the distance to the TP (Take Profit) The range of the opening hours should not be larger than about 1/3 of the average daily range 4 breakout examples are already predefined: A
    FREE
    BOA Ice Signals Indicator MT4 FREE
    Eugene Kendrick
    Indicators
    Binary Options Assistant (BOA) ICE Signals Indicator provides signals based on gkNextLevel Binary Options Strategy.  Indicators: 2 Bollinger Bands & Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .   All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen
    FREE
    Trendy Stocks for MT4
    Innovicient Limited
    Indicators
    Trendy Stock is a price following indicator that uses Stochastic to show when the price is out of the oversold or overbought areas.  The algorithm allows you to stay longer in a trend where the bulls or bears are in control. The indicator changes color immediately the price exits oversold/overbought state. In short, the downtrend [red] bars start to paint when the buying pressure decreases while the uptrend [green] bars form as the buy pressure kicks in.  For MT5 version, follow ::     https://w
    FREE
    Predictor of the MA
    Maxim Romanov
    Indicators
    Description I think, almost all traders dream about non-lagging MA. I have realized that dream in my indicator. It allows forecasting future MA values! The indicator can be used in four different ways: The first one - forecast for the desired amount of bars. Thus, you are able to evaluate future price behavior. The second one - generating non-lagging "averages". That can be implemented by moving MA back by the half of the averaging period and setting the forecast the necessary amount of bars ahe
    FREE
    LT Automated Fibonacci Retracement Indicator
    Eko Baskoro
    Indicators
    Fibonacci Retracement object is an object that has been provided by metatrader 4 platform. But  Fibonacci Retracement  object doesn't automated adjust the chart. You have to put and manage it manually to the chart. Because of that, this indicator was created. If you like using filbonacci retracement indicator, highly recommended to use Automated Fibonacci Retracement Indicator if you want to get better result in here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/95515 LT Automated Fibonacci Retraceme
    FREE
    MACD Scanner With Alerts
    Niravkumar Maganbhai Patel
    4 (2)
    Indicators
    MACD Dashboard Panel   This indicator helps you to scan symbols which are in the Market Watch window and filter out a trend according to MACD. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a trend-following momentum indicator that shows the relationship between two moving averages of a security’s price. The MACD is calculated by subtracting the 26-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) from the 12-period EMA. The result of that calculation is the MACD line. A nine-day EMA of the MACD called
    FREE
    FVG Detector Pro
    Sahib Ul Ahsan
    Indicators
    FVG Detector Pro — Advanced Fair Value Gap Detection System FVG Detector Pro is a powerful and precise tool designed to automatically identify Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on any symbol and timeframe. It helps traders spot potential supply and demand imbalance zones that can signal high-probability reversal or continuation opportunities. This indicator was engineered for professional traders who rely on price action, imbalance, and institutional order flow concepts — while maintaining excellent perfor
    Level Box Tool
    Suvashish Halder
    Indicators
    Level Box Tool   is a powerful and user-friendly custom indicator designed for traders who utilize   technical analysis tools   like   rectangles   and   trend lines   to identify key support, resistance, and price zones. This tool simplifies and speeds up the process of marking chart levels, offering both visual clarity and precision with its fully customizable panel, and now includes   price-cross alerts   — so you’ll never miss a key level again. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/
    FREE
    Ava Ffx Signal
    Nirundorn Promphao
    Indicators
    The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the candlestick pattern in H1 timeframe, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the pullback of High-Low of H1 Candlestick and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on XAUUSD, timeframe H1: the indicator will detect the reversal, pullback, price action on this timeframe (for exam
    FREE
    Volume MA
    Amirhossein Ghasemi Moroodi
    Indicators
    After 7 years I decided to release some of my own indicators and EAs for free. If you find them useful please  Show support with a 5-star rating! Your feedback keeps the free tools coming! See other my free tools as well here _________________________________ Volume Moving Average (Volume MA) Indicator for Advanced Forex Market Analysis Introducing the Volume Moving Average (Volume MA) Indicator, meticulously developed in MQL4, a pivotal tool for enhancing your forex trading strat
    FREE
    StatsBar
    Maksim Kalachev
    Utilities
    StatBar 1.6 Indicator showing balance, earnings for today, yesterday and the day before yesterday. The indicator also shows: - Server; - GMT; - Server time; - Shoulder; - Spread. Description of variables: extern int Magic = "-1"; // Magic for statistics -1 = all 0 = manual extern string Symboll = "-1"; // Symbol for statistics -1 = all 0 = current EURUSD = for EURUSD
    FREE
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Gann Made Easy
    Oleg Rodin
    4.82 (146)
    Indicators
    Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
    Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.79 (98)
    Indicators
    BLACK FRIDAY – 40% OFF NOW! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can wat
    M1 Sniper
    Oleg Rodin
    4.89 (18)
    Indicators
    M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
    Scalper Inside PRO
    Alexey Minkov
    4.74 (69)
    Indicators
    An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
    Trend indicator AI
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (72)
    Indicators
    Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.43 (7)
    Indicators
    Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
    Advanced Supply Demand
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (296)
    Indicators
    BLACK FRIDAY – 42% OFF NOW! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the p
    Dynamic Scalper System
    Vitalyi Belyh
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    The " Dynamic Scalper System " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend waves.
    M1 Arrow
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (19)
    Indicators
    M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
    Game Changer Indicator
    Vasiliy Strukov
    5 (4)
    Indicators
    Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
    Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (488)
    Indicators
    BLACK FRIDAY – 50% OFF NOW! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a secret formula. With only ONE chart it gives Alerts for all 28 currency pairs. Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity! Built on new underlying algorithms it makes it even easier to identify and
    Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (656)
    Indicators
    BLACK FRIDAY – 46% OFF NOW! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy
    Smart Trend Trading System
    Issam Kassas
    Indicators
    New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
    Nihilist and ForexAlien Indicator
    TRADERWE FOREX SL
    Indicators
    The Nihilist 5.0 Indicator includes Forexalien and Nihilist Easy Trend trading strategies and systems. It is composed of an MTF Dashboard where you can analyze the different input possibilities of each strategy at a glance. It has an alert system with different types of configurable filters. You can also configure which TF you want to be notified on your Metatrader 4 platform and Mobile application The indicator has the option to view how could be a TP and SL by using ATR or fixed points, even w
    SMC Easy Signal
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.69 (13)
    Indicators
    2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
    Trend Lines PRO
    Roman Podpora
    Indicators
    TREND LINES PRO       - This is a professional tool that   automatically       reveals real       turning points       And       re-entries       major players, and also displays global levels of higher timeframes, which makes it indispensable for comprehensive market analysis. Thanks to reliable filtering of market noise and a well-thought-out algorithm, signals remain stable and don't repaint. This allows traders to be confident in the objectivity of the data they receive and the correctness
    Trend Screener
    STE S.S.COMPANY
    4.79 (95)
    Indicators
    Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
    Day Trader Master
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (15)
    Indicators
    Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
    PZ Swing Trading
    PZ TRADING SLU
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
    FX Power MT4 NG
    Daniel Stein
    4.95 (20)
    Indicators
    FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
    Currency Strength Wizard
    Oleg Rodin
    4.84 (55)
    Indicators
    Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
    Entry Points Pro
    Yury Orlov
    4.61 (171)
    Indicators
    Top indicator for MT4 providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! It can be applied to any financial assets:  forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices.  MT5 version is here   It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of t
    Break Out Explosion
    Hamed Dehgani
    Indicators
    Symbols:  USDCHF, USDJPY , XAUUSD,   GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPJPY ( I Love USDCHF_H1 ) Timeframes:  H1, H4, D1 Important features : No repaint, no lag, indirection signal, multi confirmation Safety : signals contain stop loss , take profit and respect risk to reward rule Includes: Free Multi-Time-Frame Scanner (After purchasing this product, simply send me a screenshot via private message and I will personally send you the Screener file.) Full trading system concept : Read Article (full co
    Trend Hunter
    Andrey Tatarinov
    4.75 (20)
    Indicators
    Trend Hunter is a trend following Forex indicator. The indicator follows the trend steadily without changing the signal in case of inconsiderable trend line breakouts. The indicator never redraws. An entry signal appears after a bar is closed. Trend Hunter is a fair indicator. Hover your mouse over the indicator signal to display the potential profit of the signal. For trading with a short StopLoss , additional indicator signals are provided when moving along the trend. Trend Hunter Scanner help
    Market Structure Break Out
    Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
    5 (8)
    Indicators
    Detect Indirection Break Out Signal with high success rate. Introduction to Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , this indicator is an advanced tool designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms , helping traders view market movement through the lens of price structure. It identifies and highlights key trading signals using arrows and alerts, both in the direction of the trend and against it (reversal signals). One of its standout features is the ability to draw unbroken supply and demand zones , giving
    Inversion Fair Value Gaps MT4 Multi TF
    Duc Hoan Nguyen
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Unlock the power of ICT’s Inversion Fair Value Gap (IFVG) concept with the Inversion Fair Value Gaps Indicator ! This cutting-edge tool takes Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) to the next level by identifying and displaying Inverted FVG zones—key areas of support and resistance formed after price m
    PRO Renko System
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (28)
    Indicators
    PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
    Gold Scalper System MT4
    Stanislav Konin
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    The official release price    is $65    only for the first    10   copies,   the next price is    $125 Gold Scalper System   is a multifunctional trading system that combines a breakout strategy for key liquidity levels with confirmation and a built-in   Smart DOM Pro   module for market depth analysis. The system identifies zones of limit order accumulation, tracks activity at support and resistance levels, and generates signals at the moment of their breakout.
    Blahtech Supply Demand
    Blahtech Limited
    4.58 (36)
    Indicators
    Was: $299  Now: $99   Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
    Trend Pulse
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.2 (5)
    Indicators
    Introducing Trend Pulse , a unique and robust indicator capable of detecting bullish, bearish, and even ranging trends! Trend Pulse uses a special algorithm to filter out market noise with real precision. If the current symbol is moving sideways, Trend Pulse will send you a ranging signal, letting you know that it's not a good time to enter a trade. This excellent system makes Trend Pulse  one of the best tools for traders! Why Choose Trend Pulse ? Never lags and never repaints:  Signals appea
    More from author
    Area of Interest MT5
    Suvashish Halder
    4.78 (18)
    Indicators
    The   Area of Interest (AOI) Indicator   is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market zones where price reactions are highly probable. This indicator specifically highlights two critical zones: Seller AOI (Area of Interest) : This zone represents areas where sellers are likely to enter the market, often acting as resistance. When the price approaches or touches this zone, it signals that a potential sell-off could occur. Buyer  A OI (Area of Interest) : The BOI zone identifie
    FREE
    Volume Orderflow Profile
    Suvashish Halder
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Introducing Volume Orderflow Profile , a versatile tool designed to help traders visualize and understand the dynamics of buying and selling pressure within a specified lookback period. Perfect for those looking to gain deeper insights into volume-based market behavior! MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/122657 The indicator gathers data on high and low prices, along with buy and sell volumes, over a user-defined period. It calculates the maximum and minimum prices during this
    Pro Support Resistance MT5
    Suvashish Halder
    4.91 (57)
    Indicators
    This is the best Support and Resistance Indicator on the market, and it shows both confirmed Support and Resistance as well as Retests. Support & Resistance: Support marks where buying demand halts price declines, acting as a safety net. Resistance caps price surges, driven by selling pressure. Traders leverage these levels to predict reversals, plan entries, exits, and manage risks, making them trading's fundamental guideposts. Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/su
    FREE
    Smart Liquidity Profile MT5
    Suvashish Halder
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    The Smart Liquidity Profile is color-coded based on the importance of the traded activity at specific price levels, allowing traders to identify significant price levels such as support and resistance levels, supply and demand zones, liquidity gaps, consolidation zones, Buy-Side/Sell-Side Liquidity and so on.  Smart Liquidity Profile allows users to choose from a number of different time periods including 'Auto,' 'Fixed Range,' 'Swing High,' 'Swing Low,' 'Session,' 'Day,' 'Week,' 'Month,' 'Quart
    Power of Three MT5
    Suvashish Halder
    4.3 (10)
    Indicators
    The "Power of Three" (PO3) is a concept developed by the Inner Circle Trader (ICT) to illustrate a three-stage approach used by smart money in the markets:   Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution . ICT traders view this as a foundational pattern that can explain the formation of any candle on a price chart. In simple terms, this concept is effective for any time frame, as long as there's a defined start, highest point, lowest point, and end. MT4 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/1
    FREE
    Price Retest MT5
    Suvashish Halder
    4.83 (6)
    Indicators
    Introducing our exciting new Price Retest indicator! Get instant alerts when the price retests, giving you a powerful edge in your trading strategy. Remember to do your own analysis before making any moves in the market. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118031 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Here’s a detailed explanation of how the Price Retest indicator works, its components, and how you can incorporate it into your trading strat
    FREE
    Smart Volume Box MT5
    Suvashish Halder
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    Smart Volume Box   is designed to give MetaTrader users a powerful, analytical tool for uncovering the hidden dynamics in the market. This precision-built tool, complete with user-friendly settings, integrates essential volume insights and advanced features like Volume Profile, VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price), and Point of Control (POC) levels. Unlike typical indicators, Smart Volume Box doesn’t provide specific trade signals but instead offers a clearer perspective on market trends, makin
    Breakout Potential
    Suvashish Halder
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Exclusive Arrival: Presenting for the First Time . This is your secret weapon for predicting which way the wind will blow with the next market shift. It assists you in developing your trading strategy by predicting the direction of the next candle. Compatible with forex, stocks, and cryptocurrencies on all timeframes, but higher timeframes are recommended. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108937/ How does it work ? It's pretty neat. The algorithm separates green and red can
    Order Block Tracker
    Suvashish Halder
    Indicators
    Order Block Tracker is here to solve one of the biggest challenges traders face: identifying order blocks. Many traders fail to spot these critical zones, often missing out on key market entries. But with Order Block Tracker , you no longer have to worry about that. This advanced indicator automatically highlights these crucial zones for you, giving you the confidence to enter the market at the right time. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123362/ Key Features of Order Block
    Consolidation Zone MT5
    Suvashish Halder
    5 (4)
    Indicators
    Consolidation Zone   Indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders to identify and capitalize on consolidation patterns in the market. This innovative indicator detects consolidation areas and provides timely alerts when the price breaks above or below these zones, enabling traders to make informed trading decisions. MT4 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118734 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Key Features: 1.   Consolidation Det
    FREE
    True Order Blocks
    Suvashish Halder
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    True Order Blocks is an excellent indicator for day traders, swing traders, and even scalpers. It is combined with multiple market-moving strategies. It identifies market structure, marks supply and demand zones, displays imbalance moves, structure break, trendline breakout, and much more. True order blocks are compatible with forex, stocks, cryptocurrency, and any market with any timeframe. And I'll show you how to use this tool in your day-to-day trading life. Please watch the video to learn h
    Smart Liquidity Levels
    Suvashish Halder
    3.5 (2)
    Indicators
    Smart Liquidity Levels is a valuable tool for identifying optimal liquidity levels, enabling retail traders like us to strategically set our stop-loss orders. T he essential tool for traders seeking to maximize their trading success.  The liquidity level is a critical component of inner circle trading (ICT). It assists us in determining when and how we should enter the market. Watch the video for detailed instructions. Here's why understanding liquidity levels is crucial in trading and how our
    Volume Order Blocks
    Suvashish Halder
    5 (9)
    Indicators
    Introducing the   Volume Order Blocks  indicator, a game-changing tool designed for traders who demand precision and clarity in their market analysis. This advanced indicator not only identifies order blocks but also integrates crucial volumetric data, allowing you to gauge the strength of these blocks with unparalleled accuracy. MT5 version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121238/   Key Features of the Volume   Order Blocks: Bullish & Bearish Order Blocks:   Easily visualize and dif
    Area of Interest
    Suvashish Halder
    4.6 (5)
    Indicators
    The Area of Interest (AOI) Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market zones where price reactions are highly probable. This indicator specifically highlights two critical zones: Seller AOI (Area of Interest) : This zone represents areas where sellers are likely to enter the market, often acting as resistance. When the price approaches or touches this zone, it signals that a potential sell-off could occur. Buyer  A OI (Area of Interest) : The BOI zone identifies re
    FREE
    Price Retest
    Suvashish Halder
    4.88 (8)
    Indicators
    Introducing our exciting new Price Retest indicator! Get instant alerts when the price retests, giving you a powerful edge in your trading strategy. Remember to do your own analysis before making any moves in the market. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118159/ Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Here’s a detailed explanation of how the Price Retest indicator works, its components, and how you can incorporate it into your trading str
    FREE
    Trading Notes MT5
    Suvashish Halder
    Libraries
    Trading Notes   is an innovative tool designed for traders to streamline their decision-making process by allowing them to write and display important reminders or short details directly over their trading charts. This essential feature ensures that traders have quick access to their personalized checklist before opening any positions, enhancing their trading efficiency and accuracy. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120613 Key Features: Five Customizable Input Fields:   Trad
    FREE
    SMT Divergence Pro
    Suvashish Halder
    Indicators
    SMT (Smart Money Technique) Divergence refers to the price divergence between correlated assets or their relationship to inversely correlated assets.  By analyzing SMT Divergence, traders can gain insights into the market's institutional structure and identify whether smart money is accumulating or distributing assets.  Every price fluctuation should be confirmed by market symmetry, and any price asymmetry indicates an SMT Divergence, suggesting a potential trend reversal. MT5 Version -  https:/
    Consolidation Zone
    Suvashish Halder
    5 (5)
    Indicators
    Consolidation Zone Indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders to identify and capitalize on consolidation patterns in the market. This innovative indicator detects consolidation areas and provides timely alerts when the price breaks above or below these zones, enabling traders to make informed trading decisions. MT5 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118748 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Key Features: 1. Consolidation Detecti
    FREE
    Pro Support Resistance
    Suvashish Halder
    4.8 (5)
    Indicators
    This is the best Support and Resistance Indicator on the market, and it shows both confirmed Support and Resistance as well as Retests. Support & Resistance: Support marks where buying demand halts price declines, acting as a safety net. Resistance caps price surges, driven by selling pressure. Traders leverage these levels to predict reversals, plan entries, exits, and manage risks, making them trading's fundamental guideposts. Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suv
    FREE
    Volume Orderflow Profile MT5
    Suvashish Halder
    Indicators
    Introducing   Volume Orderflow Profile , a versatile tool designed to help traders visualize and understand the dynamics of buying and selling pressure within a specified lookback period. Perfect for those looking to gain deeper insights into volume-based market behavior! MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/122656/ The indicator gathers data on high and low prices, along with buy and sell volumes, over a user-defined period. It calculates the maximum and minimum prices during t
    Order Blocks Breaker
    Suvashish Halder
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Introducing Order Blocks Breaker , a brand-new way to identify and leverage order blocks in your trading strategy. After developing multiple order block tools with unique concepts, I’m proud to present this tool that takes things to the next level. Unlike previous tools, Order Blocks Breaker not only identifies order blocks but also highlights Breaker Order Blocks —key areas where the price is likely to retest after a breakout. MT5 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124102/ This tool inco
    Smart Volatility Index MT5
    Suvashish Halder
    4.83 (6)
    Indicators
    This is one of the most popular and highly rated   volatility index (VIX)   indicators on the market. It provides the same readings as the VIX does for stock indexes. However, this indicator works across all asset classes.  VIX Fix Finds Market Bottoms.  This indicator is not for inexperienced traders. Use it for day and swing trading. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/112238 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Bernard Baruch summe
    FREE
    Cup and Handle MT5
    Suvashish Halder
    4.5 (8)
    Indicators
    Live Trading Results   MT4 Version Contact for Manual Guide   Next Price $125 Free Scanner   Dashboard  (Contact me)   Strategy -   Breakout  /   Retest   /   Aggressive Hello Everyone, We are excited to introduce one of the most reliable and high win rate patterns in trading: the Cup and Handle . This is the first time we are releasing this meticulously crafted indicator, boasting an impressive 95% success rate . It is versatile and effective across all types of pairs, stocks
    Manage Multiple Positions MT5
    Suvashish Halder
    Utilities
    Tired of manually adjusting stop-loss and take-profit levels for multiple positions across different pairs? The Manage Multiple Positions Expert Advisor is your solution. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120916/ This powerful tool streamlines your trading experience by allowing you to manage multiple positions on a single pair with ease. Modify stop-loss and take-profit levels for all open positions on a specific pair with a single click. Plus, the EA provides clear visibili
    Order Blocks Breaker MT5
    Suvashish Halder
    Indicators
    Introducing   Order Blocks Breaker , a brand-new way to identify and leverage order blocks in your trading strategy. After developing multiple order block tools with unique concepts, I’m proud to present this tool that takes things to the next level. Unlike previous tools,   Order Blocks Breaker   not only identifies order blocks but also highlights   Breaker Order Blocks —key areas where the price is likely to retest after a breakout. MT4 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124101/ This t
    Smart Linear Regression MT5
    Suvashish Halder
    2 (1)
    Indicators
    The   Smart Linear Regression   indicator is a powerful, non-repainting tool designed for traders looking for enhanced accuracy in market analysis. Unlike the typical linear regression channels that often repaint, this indicator provides reliable insights without changing past values, making it more trustworthy for forecasting future price movements. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124893/ Overview: The   Smart Linear Regression   Indicator goes beyond the basic linear regr
    Smart Fibo Zones
    Suvashish Halder
    5 (4)
    Indicators
    Smart Fibo Zones are powerful, auto-generated Fibonacci Retracements that are anchored to key market structure shifts . These zones serve as critical Supply and Demand levels, guiding you to identify potential price reactions and confirm market direction.  Fibonacci calculations, widely used by professional traders, can be complex when it comes to identifying highs and lows. However, Smart Fibo Zones simplify this process by automatically highlighting order blocks and key zones, complete with St
    BPR and FVG Zones
    Suvashish Halder
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    We mark the fair value gap (FVG) and wait for the price to reach that zone, but sometimes it reverses before getting there. This can happen because we didn't notice the Balanced Price Range (BPR). My tools will enhance your analysis by displaying everything on the chart, helping you identify potential price reversal areas so you can make informed decisions about when to enter the market. MT5 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119228/ So, what is BPR or Balanced Price Range? A Balanced Pr
    Volume Order Blocks MT5
    Suvashish Halder
    4.56 (9)
    Indicators
    Introducing the Volume Order Blocks indicator, a game-changing tool designed for traders who demand precision and clarity in their market analysis. This advanced indicator not only identifies order blocks but also integrates crucial volumetric data, allowing you to gauge the strength of these blocks with unparalleled accuracy. MT4 version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121237/ Key Features of the Volume Order Blocks: Bullish & Bearish Order Blocks: Easily visualize and differentiat
    Fibonacci Volatility Bands MT5
    Suvashish Halder
    Indicators
    The Fibonacci Volatility Bands indicator is a refined tool designed to enhance your market analysis by integrating Fibonacci retracements with the Bollinger Bands concept. This indicator visually highlights potential areas of support and resistance, providing traders with a clearer understanding of price fluctuations and volatility. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126421/ The core of the Fibonacci Volatility Bands is built around a Volume Weighted Moving Average (VWMA) that
    FREE
    Filter:
    No reviews
    Reply to review