Higher Timeframe Chart Overlay

Higher Timeframe Chart Overlay will display higher timeframe candles, including the number of candles high/low you specify.
You no longer need to switch timeframes to check the candles. Everything can be shown in one chart.

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115682

Almost everything can be change as you want. You can change/set:

- Choose different colors for the body and top/bottom wicks.
- Panel's height and width.
- The width of the body and wicks
- Change background and frame colors - Enable/disable the Status Panel (if disabled, only the candle chart is displayed).
- Location of the Status Panel (Drag and Drop)
- Text color and size - Background color of Status Panel.
- Change the color of the panel's border.

Alert settings:
- Display an alert.
- Push Notifications.
- Email Alert.

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The   Area of Interest (AOI) Indicator   is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market zones where price reactions are highly probable. This indicator specifically highlights two critical zones: Seller AOI (Area of Interest) : This zone represents areas where sellers are likely to enter the market, often acting as resistance. When the price approaches or touches this zone, it signals that a potential sell-off could occur. Buyer  A OI (Area of Interest) : The BOI zone identifie
FREE
Order Blocks Breaker
Suvashish Halder
5 (2)
Indicators
Introducing Order Blocks Breaker , a brand-new way to identify and leverage order blocks in your trading strategy. After developing multiple order block tools with unique concepts, I’m proud to present this tool that takes things to the next level. Unlike previous tools, Order Blocks Breaker not only identifies order blocks but also highlights Breaker Order Blocks —key areas where the price is likely to retest after a breakout. MT5 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124102/ This tool inco
Pro Support Resistance MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.92 (73)
Indicators
This is the best Support and Resistance Indicator on the market, and it shows both confirmed Support and Resistance as well as Retests. Support & Resistance: Support marks where buying demand halts price declines, acting as a safety net. Resistance caps price surges, driven by selling pressure. Traders leverage these levels to predict reversals, plan entries, exits, and manage risks, making them trading's fundamental guideposts. Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/su
FREE
Order Blocks Breaker MT5
Suvashish Halder
Indicators
Introducing   Order Blocks Breaker , a brand-new way to identify and leverage order blocks in your trading strategy. After developing multiple order block tools with unique concepts, I’m proud to present this tool that takes things to the next level. Unlike previous tools,   Order Blocks Breaker   not only identifies order blocks but also highlights   Breaker Order Blocks —key areas where the price is likely to retest after a breakout. MT4 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124101/ This t
Price Retest MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.83 (6)
Indicators
Introducing our exciting new Price Retest indicator! Get instant alerts when the price retests, giving you a powerful edge in your trading strategy. Remember to do your own analysis before making any moves in the market. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118031 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Here’s a detailed explanation of how the Price Retest indicator works, its components, and how you can incorporate it into your trading strat
FREE
Volume Delta Candles
Suvashish Halder
Indicators
Volume Delta Candles offer a straightforward way to analyze trading activity within each candle, making it easier to see what's happening without needing an extra volume indicator. This tool uses lower timeframe or real-time data to show the percentage of buying and selling volume within a candle as a colored bar. Make sure you understand Volume and Volume Delta before jumping in. If you’re not sure, reach out to me first for a quick rundown. But if you're already familiar, you're good to go! Ke
Power of Three MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.3 (10)
Indicators
The "Power of Three" (PO3) is a concept developed by the Inner Circle Trader (ICT) to illustrate a three-stage approach used by smart money in the markets:   Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution . ICT traders view this as a foundational pattern that can explain the formation of any candle on a price chart. In simple terms, this concept is effective for any time frame, as long as there's a defined start, highest point, lowest point, and end. MT4 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/1
FREE
Consolidation Zone MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.83 (6)
Indicators
Consolidation Zone   Indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders to identify and capitalize on consolidation patterns in the market. This innovative indicator detects consolidation areas and provides timely alerts when the price breaks above or below these zones, enabling traders to make informed trading decisions. MT4 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118734 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Key Features: 1.   Consolidation Det
FREE
Breakout Potential MT5
Suvashish Halder
5 (1)
Indicators
Exclusive Arrival: Presenting for the First Time . This is your secret weapon for predicting which way the wind will blow with the next market shift. It assists you in developing your trading strategy by predicting the direction of the next candle.  Compatible with forex, stocks, and cryptocurrencies on all timeframes, but higher timeframes are recommended. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108931/ How does it work ? It's pretty neat. The algorithm separates green and red ca
Area of Interest
Suvashish Halder
4.78 (9)
Indicators
The Area of Interest (AOI) Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market zones where price reactions are highly probable. This indicator specifically highlights two critical zones: Seller AOI (Area of Interest) : This zone represents areas where sellers are likely to enter the market, often acting as resistance. When the price approaches or touches this zone, it signals that a potential sell-off could occur. Buyer  A OI (Area of Interest) : The BOI zone identifies re
FREE
Volume Order Blocks
Suvashish Halder
5 (10)
Indicators
Introducing the   Volume Order Blocks  indicator, a game-changing tool designed for traders who demand precision and clarity in their market analysis. This advanced indicator not only identifies order blocks but also integrates crucial volumetric data, allowing you to gauge the strength of these blocks with unparalleled accuracy. MT5 version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121238/   Key Features of the Volume   Order Blocks: Bullish & Bearish Order Blocks:   Easily visualize and dif
SMT Divergence Pro
Suvashish Halder
Indicators
SMT (Smart Money Technique) Divergence refers to the price divergence between correlated assets or their relationship to inversely correlated assets.  By analyzing SMT Divergence, traders can gain insights into the market's institutional structure and identify whether smart money is accumulating or distributing assets.  Every price fluctuation should be confirmed by market symmetry, and any price asymmetry indicates an SMT Divergence, suggesting a potential trend reversal. MT5 Version -  https:/
Price Retest
Suvashish Halder
4.88 (8)
Indicators
Introducing our exciting new Price Retest indicator! Get instant alerts when the price retests, giving you a powerful edge in your trading strategy. Remember to do your own analysis before making any moves in the market. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118159/ Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Here’s a detailed explanation of how the Price Retest indicator works, its components, and how you can incorporate it into your trading str
FREE
Power of Three
Suvashish Halder
4.67 (3)
Indicators
The "Power of Three" (PO3) is a concept developed by the Inner Circle Trader (ICT) to illustrate a three-stage approach used by smart money in the markets: Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution . ICT traders view this as a foundational pattern that can explain the formation of any candle on a price chart. In simple terms, this concept is effective for any time frame, as long as there's a defined start, highest point, lowest point, and end. MT5 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124
FREE
Consolidation Zone
Suvashish Halder
5 (6)
Indicators
Consolidation Zone Indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders to identify and capitalize on consolidation patterns in the market. This innovative indicator detects consolidation areas and provides timely alerts when the price breaks above or below these zones, enabling traders to make informed trading decisions. MT5 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118748 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Key Features: 1. Consolidation Detecti
FREE
Pro Support Resistance
Suvashish Halder
4.88 (8)
Indicators
This is the best Support and Resistance Indicator on the market, and it shows both confirmed Support and Resistance as well as Retests. Support & Resistance: Support marks where buying demand halts price declines, acting as a safety net. Resistance caps price surges, driven by selling pressure. Traders leverage these levels to predict reversals, plan entries, exits, and manage risks, making them trading's fundamental guideposts. Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suv
FREE
Smart Volatility Index MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.86 (7)
Indicators
This is one of the most popular and highly rated   volatility index (VIX)   indicators on the market. It provides the same readings as the VIX does for stock indexes. However, this indicator works across all asset classes.  VIX Fix Finds Market Bottoms.  This indicator is not for inexperienced traders. Use it for day and swing trading. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/112238 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Bernard Baruch summe
FREE
Trading Notes MT5
Suvashish Halder
Libraries
Trading Notes   is an innovative tool designed for traders to streamline their decision-making process by allowing them to write and display important reminders or short details directly over their trading charts. This essential feature ensures that traders have quick access to their personalized checklist before opening any positions, enhancing their trading efficiency and accuracy. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120613 Join To Learn Market Depth -  https://www.mql5.co
FREE
Smart Fibo Zones
Suvashish Halder
5 (4)
Indicators
Smart Fibo Zones are powerful, auto-generated Fibonacci Retracements that are anchored to key market structure shifts . These zones serve as critical Supply and Demand levels, guiding you to identify potential price reactions and confirm market direction.  Fibonacci calculations, widely used by professional traders, can be complex when it comes to identifying highs and lows. However, Smart Fibo Zones simplify this process by automatically highlighting order blocks and key zones, complete with St
Volume Order Blocks MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.6 (10)
Indicators
Introducing the Volume Order Blocks indicator, a game-changing tool designed for traders who demand precision and clarity in their market analysis. This advanced indicator not only identifies order blocks but also integrates crucial volumetric data, allowing you to gauge the strength of these blocks with unparalleled accuracy. MT4 version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121237/ Key Features of the Volume Order Blocks: Bullish & Bearish Order Blocks: Easily visualize and differentiat
Cup and Handle MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.5 (8)
Indicators
Live Trading Results   MT4 Version Contact for Manual Guide   Next Price $125 Free Scanner   Dashboard  (Contact me)   Strategy -   Breakout  /   Retest   /   Aggressive Hello Everyone, We are excited to introduce one of the most reliable and high win rate patterns in trading: the Cup and Handle . This is the first time we are releasing this meticulously crafted indicator, boasting an impressive 95% success rate . It is versatile and effective across all types of pairs, stocks
Manage Multiple Positions MT5
Suvashish Halder
Utilities
Tired of manually adjusting stop-loss and take-profit levels for multiple positions across different pairs? The Manage Multiple Positions Expert Advisor is your solution. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120916/ This powerful tool streamlines your trading experience by allowing you to manage multiple positions on a single pair with ease. Modify stop-loss and take-profit levels for all open positions on a specific pair with a single click. Plus, the EA provides clear visibili
Smart Volatility Index
Suvashish Halder
4.5 (2)
Indicators
This is one of the most popular and highly rated volatility index (VIX) indicators on the market. It provides the same readings as the VIX does for stock indexes. However, this indicator works across all asset classes.  VIX Fix Finds Market Bottoms.  This indicator is not for inexperienced traders. Use it for day and swing trading. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/112284 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Bernard Baruch summed i
FREE
Trading Notes
Suvashish Halder
5 (3)
Libraries
Trading Notes is an innovative tool designed for traders to streamline their decision-making process by allowing them to write and display important reminders or short details directly over their trading charts. This essential feature ensures that traders have quick access to their personalized checklist before opening any positions, enhancing their trading efficiency and accuracy. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120617 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com
FREE
Smart Fibo Zones MT5
Suvashish Halder
5 (1)
Indicators
Smart Fibo Zones   are powerful, auto-generated Fibonacci Retracements that are anchored to key   market structure shifts . These zones serve as critical   Supply and Demand   levels, guiding you to identify potential price reactions and confirm market direction.  Fibonacci  calculations, widely used by professional traders, can be complex when it comes to identifying highs and lows. However,  Smart Fibo Zones  simplify this process by automatically highlighting order blocks and key zones, compl
Higher Timeframe Candles MT5
Suvashish Halder
4 (2)
Indicators
Higher Timeframe Chart Overlay will display higher timeframe candles, including the number of candles high/low you specify. You no longer need to switch timeframes to check the candles. Everything can be shown in one chart. Get Full Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115682 Please feel free Contact me if you have any questions   regarding    this tool. 
FREE
Fibonacci Volatility Bands MT5
Suvashish Halder
4 (1)
Indicators
The Fibonacci Volatility Bands indicator is a refined tool designed to enhance your market analysis by integrating Fibonacci retracements with the Bollinger Bands concept. This indicator visually highlights potential areas of support and resistance, providing traders with a clearer understanding of price fluctuations and volatility. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126421/ The core of the Fibonacci Volatility Bands is built around a Volume Weighted Moving Average (VWMA) that
FREE
Pairs Navigator MT5
Suvashish Halder
Utilities
Pairs Navigator   is a simple and easy-to-use tool that allows you to view all of your charts in a single window. This eliminates the need to open multiple charts from the Market Watch window, saving you time and effort. Pairs Navigator is also very lightweight, so it will not put a strain on your RAM or cause your MT4/5 platform to hang. To use Pairs Navigator, simply drag and drop the currency pairs you want to view into the Pairs Navigator window. You can then easily switch between charts by
FREE
Higher Timeframe Candles MT4
Suvashish Halder
Indicators
Higher Timeframe Chart Overlay will display higher timeframe candles, including the number of candles high/low you specify. You no longer need to switch timeframes to check the candles. Everything can be shown in one chart. Get Full Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115680 Please feel free Contact me if you have any questions regarding    this tool. 
FREE
Bongo AUDCHF
Suvashish Halder
3 (4)
Experts
This EA only created for AUDCHF with an Risk Reward 1:2 Download Set Files - CLICK HERE NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE and NO MORE OVERTRADING.     Add This to Activate News Filter -  https://ec.forexprostools.com/ Features :-  Symbol AUDCHF Brokers IC Markets, Tickmill, Pepperstone Account Type Raw Spread, Pro, Razor Leverage  Recommended 1:500  Timeframe  15M Settings  Download Minimum Deposit  $100 Risk Reward  1:2 Strategy Market Movement Why Should You Use This EA: Market Movement Strategy. Hard
FREE
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