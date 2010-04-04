Dynamic Sweet Spots Grid MT5

The Market Runs on Round Numbers.

The Dynamic Sweet Spots Grid (developed by Ghost Writer) reveals these institutional zones automatically. Unlike legacy grid indicators that require you to manually guess the correct pip-step for every single chart, this indicator features a "Ghost Writer" dynamic engine. It instantly detects the asset you are trading and scales the grid to perfectly match the asset's magnitude.

The 3-Tier Institutional System

The indicator breaks down standard price movements into 4 distinct quarters, mapping out a strict 3-tier psychological hierarchy:

Major Levels ("00"): The ultimate psychological barriers (e.g., 15000 on US100, 1.10000 on EURUSD). Default: Solid Tomato Line.

Mid Levels ("50"): The intraday tug-of-war zones. Default: Dash Tomato Line.

Minor Levels ("25 / 75"): The stepping stones and short-term targets. Default: Dotted Tomato Line.

How the Dynamic Engine Adapts (Asset Classes)

Drop it on any chart, and the engine does the rest:

Indices (US100, US30, DAX): Automatically breaks a 1,000-point move into 250-point quarters.

Metals (Gold/XAUUSD): Automatically breaks a $100 move into $25 quarters.

Crypto (BTC/ETH): Safely isolates Bitcoin and Ethereum to scale cleanly without crashing your terminal.

Standard Forex (EUR/USD, GBP/JPY): Automatically sets up a standard 100-pip box, broken into 25-pip quarters.

The Exotic Currency Scenario (USD/SEK, USD/MXN, etc.)

Trading Exotics comes with completely different price scales (e.g., trading around 9.00 or 17.00). To keep the visual geometry clean and intuitive, the indicator treats these whole numbers as the baseline.

For example, on an asset priced at 9.00, the grid will draw at 9.00 (Major), 9.25 (Minor), 9.50 (Mid), and 9.75 (Minor). The indicator effectively treats this 9.00 to 9.25 movement as your visual 25-pip box. I provide the perfectly scaled institutional grid; how you translate that into your specific risk-to-reward calculations is up to you.

100% Prop Firm Safe (FTMO, Funding Pips, etc.)

Zero Auto-Trading: This is a pure Custom Indicator ( .mq5 ), not an Expert Advisor (EA). It executes no trades and contains no OrderSend() calls.

Zero DLLs: Runs purely native MQL5 code.

It is completely safe and compliant with all major prop firm regulations regarding visual trading aids.

Ultra-Lightweight & Memory Efficient

Legacy grid indicators draw thousands of horizontal lines from zero to infinity, lagging your MT5 terminal. This custom engine queries your chart's visible window and only draws the 10-20 lines you can currently see. As you zoom or scroll, it instantly recalculates and redraws, ensuring zero impact on your CPU or RAM.

Input Parameters (Fully Customizable)

You have total control over the aesthetics of your chart. For each of the 3 Tiers (Major, Mid, Minor), you can customize:

Line Color: Match it to your dark or light template.

Line Style: Solid, Dashed, Dotted, Dash-Dot.

Line Width: 1 to 5 thickness levels.

Code conceptually designed and engineered by Ghost Writer