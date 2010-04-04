Dynamic Sweet Spots Grid MT5

The Market Runs on Round Numbers.

The Dynamic Sweet Spots Grid (developed by Ghost Writer) reveals these institutional zones automatically. Unlike legacy grid indicators that require you to manually guess the correct pip-step for every single chart, this indicator features a "Ghost Writer" dynamic engine. It instantly detects the asset you are trading and scales the grid to perfectly match the asset's magnitude.

The 3-Tier Institutional System

The indicator breaks down standard price movements into 4 distinct quarters, mapping out a strict 3-tier psychological hierarchy:

  • Major Levels ("00"): The ultimate psychological barriers (e.g., 15000 on US100, 1.10000 on EURUSD). Default: Solid Tomato Line.

  • Mid Levels ("50"): The intraday tug-of-war zones. Default: Dash Tomato Line.

  • Minor Levels ("25 / 75"): The stepping stones and short-term targets. Default: Dotted Tomato Line.

How the Dynamic Engine Adapts (Asset Classes)

Drop it on any chart, and the engine does the rest:

  • Indices (US100, US30, DAX): Automatically breaks a 1,000-point move into 250-point quarters.

  • Metals (Gold/XAUUSD): Automatically breaks a $100 move into $25 quarters.

  • Crypto (BTC/ETH): Safely isolates Bitcoin and Ethereum to scale cleanly without crashing your terminal.

  • Standard Forex (EUR/USD, GBP/JPY): Automatically sets up a standard 100-pip box, broken into 25-pip quarters.

The Exotic Currency Scenario (USD/SEK, USD/MXN, etc.)

Trading Exotics comes with completely different price scales (e.g., trading around 9.00 or 17.00). To keep the visual geometry clean and intuitive, the indicator treats these whole numbers as the baseline.

For example, on an asset priced at 9.00, the grid will draw at 9.00 (Major), 9.25 (Minor), 9.50 (Mid), and 9.75 (Minor). The indicator effectively treats this 9.00 to 9.25 movement as your visual 25-pip box. I provide the perfectly scaled institutional grid; how you translate that into your specific risk-to-reward calculations is up to you.

100% Prop Firm Safe (FTMO, Funding Pips, etc.)

  • Zero Auto-Trading: This is a pure Custom Indicator ( .mq5 ), not an Expert Advisor (EA). It executes no trades and contains no OrderSend() calls.

  • Zero DLLs: Runs purely native MQL5 code.

  • It is completely safe and compliant with all major prop firm regulations regarding visual trading aids.

Ultra-Lightweight & Memory Efficient

Legacy grid indicators draw thousands of horizontal lines from zero to infinity, lagging your MT5 terminal. This custom engine queries your chart's visible window and only draws the 10-20 lines you can currently see. As you zoom or scroll, it instantly recalculates and redraws, ensuring zero impact on your CPU or RAM.

Input Parameters (Fully Customizable)

You have total control over the aesthetics of your chart. For each of the 3 Tiers (Major, Mid, Minor), you can customize:

  • Line Color: Match it to your dark or light template.

  • Line Style: Solid, Dashed, Dotted, Dash-Dot.

  • Line Width: 1 to 5 thickness levels.

Code conceptually designed and engineered by Ghost Writer

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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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