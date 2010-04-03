Currency Strength Meter and Heatmap

Currency Strength Heatmap with Meter

Overview

Currency Strength Heatmap is a professional multi-currency strength indicator designed for MetaTrader 5. It analyzes the relative strength of the eight major currencies (EUR, USD, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF, and NZD) in real time and presents the information through an advanced Heatmap Matrix and Currency Strength Meter.

Instead of relying on a single currency pair, the indicator evaluates all 28 major currency combinations to identify the strongest and weakest currencies in the market, helping traders select high-probability trading opportunities.

Key Features

✅ Real-Time Currency Strength Meter

Measures the strength of all 8 major currencies.

Smooth EMA-based calculations.

Values normalized between 0–100.

✅ Advanced Heatmap Matrix

Professional dashboard displayed directly on the chart.

Instantly compares every currency against all others.

Easy-to-read color-coded matrix.

✅ 4 Professional Color Themes

Classic

Neon

Sunset

Ocean

Choose the appearance that best matches your trading environment.

✅ Smart Buy & Sell Alerts

Receive instant alerts when:

A currency becomes exceptionally strong.

A currency becomes exceptionally weak.

Strong Buy conditions appear.

Strong Sell conditions appear.

Supports:

Popup Alerts

Push Notifications

Email Alerts

✅ Session Filter

Trade only during your preferred market sessions.

Supports custom trading hours to focus on:

London Session

New York Session

Asian Session

Any custom GMT session

✅ Live Heatmap Refresh

The dashboard automatically updates in real time with optional blinking effects whenever market strength changes.

How It Works

The indicator calculates the percentage performance of all 28 major Forex pairs over the selected period.

It then:

Calculates the relative strength of each currency.

Smooths the values using EMA.

Normalizes the results.

Displays both the strength curves and the Heatmap Matrix.

This provides a clear view of market momentum and currency leadership.

Included Currencies

EUR

USD

GBP

JPY

AUD

CAD

CHF

NZD

Inputs

Calculation Period

EMA Smoothing

Overbought Level

Oversold Level

Heatmap Theme

Heatmap Display

Grid Colors

Session Filter

Alert Settings

Push Notifications

Email Alerts

Live Blinking Effect

Best For

Forex Traders

Swing Traders

Scalpers

Day Traders

Position Traders

Multi-Currency Analysis

Trend Trading

Strength vs Weakness Strategies

Advantages

Professional dashboard

Real-time currency analysis

Easy market scanning

Multi-currency comparison

No repainting calculations

Fast execution

User-friendly interface

Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5

Recommended Trading Method

Look for the strongest currency against the weakest currency.

Examples:

Buy EURUSD when EUR is strong and USD is weak.

Sell GBPJPY when GBP is weak and JPY is strong.

Combining this indicator with price action, support/resistance, or trend analysis can further improve trading accuracy.