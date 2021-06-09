Trendy Stocks

Trendy Stock is a price following indicator that uses Stochastic to show when the price is out of the oversold or overbought areas.

The algorithm allows you to stay longer in a trend where the bulls or bears are in control.

The indicator changes color immediately the price exits oversold/overbought state.

In short, the downtrend [red] bars start to paint when the buying pressure decreases while the uptrend [green] bars form as the buy pressure kicks in.

For MT4 version, follow :: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68129









Advantages

Allows you to stay longer in a trend

Does not repaint closed bars.

Works with any timeframe

Not oversensitive to medium price fluctuations.

Works with any broker

How to use

Buy when first Green bar closes. Re-enter the trend when price deeps and starts to retreat during the green state.

Re-enter the trend when price deeps and starts to retreat during the green state. Sell when first Red bar closes. Re-enter the trend when price deeps and starts to retreat during the red state.

Ideal for the following:





EURUSD

GBPUSD

USDCAD

USDCHF

GBPCHF

EURGBP

AUDUSD

CADCHF

NZDCHF

AUDNZD

AUDCAD

NZDCAD

EURNZD

GBPAUD

EURAUD

EURCAD

HEATING_OIL

GASOLINE

_TELCOM_IT

XRUSD

XLMUSD

MIOTASUSD





NOTE: The indicator works ONLY with the instruments whose quote is below 5 such as the ones that are listed above, otherwise, the indicator WILL NOT display.





K% Period. For Best results, use values between 25 - 100.

D% Period. Use values between 1 - 3

Slowing. Use values between 1 - 3

Method. Any works fine

Applied Price. Any works fine



























