FVG and Fractals MT5

  • Indicators
  • Mykola Fomin
    Mykola Fomin

    Mykola Fomin

    Hi, my name is Nicholas. I am an intraday trader and software developer creating practical tools for MetaTrader 5. I have been involved in trading for a sufficient amount of time, and during this period I have especially focused on risk management, position management, and making everyday trading
  • Version: 1.0

TM FVG & Fractals MT5 from the Trade Manager family is a professional interactive Fair Value Gap (FVG) and Fractals indicator for MetaTrader 5 with a control panel in dark and light styles.

Also check out our other products

View the full catalog of Trade Manager tools for MetaTrader 5

TM FVG & Fractals MT5 Panel Interface

The panel is designed in a compact modern style and easily adapts to your preferences:

  • Dark (BLACK) and light (WHITE) color themes.
  • On-the-fly theme switching in 1 click directly from the chart screen.
  • Compact panel minimize mode ("- / +" button).
  • Interactive buttons for instant toggle: FVG - ON/OFF and FRACTALS - ON/OFF.
  • Ability to pin the panel to any of the 4 chart corners.

Interactive Controls and Features

Instant Element Toggle: The FVG and FRACTALS buttons on the panel allow you to hide or show markings on the chart in 1 click without opening indicator properties.

Seamless Background Color Adaptation: When switching the panel theme (BLACK / WHITE), the colors of FVG boxes and CE lines automatically adjust to a perfectly selected color scheme. Additionally, separate color settings for dark and light themes are available in the indicator inputs, allowing you to customize the display for any user chart background.

Smart Box Extension (Extension Mode):

  • Minimalist (3 Bars): Classic FVG display strictly within the 3-bar pattern boundary.
  • Extend Until Mitigated: The FVG box automatically extends to the right until price touches its zone. Once touched, the extension stops on the mitigation candle.

Key Features

  • Automatic detection of Bullish and Bearish Fair Value Gaps (FVG).
  • Rendering of the 50% CE (Consequent Encroachment) midline of imbalance.
  • Display of Fractals based on the 5-candle pattern as clean dots.
  • Premium compact on-chart control panel.
  • Dark (Black) and light (White) panel themes switchable in 1 click.
  • Instant color change of FVG boxes when toggling themes without recreating objects.
  • Individual customization of FVG and CE line colors separately for Dark and Light themes in input parameters.
  • Compact mode for minimizing the panel down to a single header line.
  • Filtering out small gaps by minimum size in points (Min FVG Size).
  • History depth limit (Max History Bars) to save PC performance and memory.
  • Selection of any of the 4 chart corner anchors for the panel (Panel Chart Corner).
  • Panel scaling for different screen types: Auto, Windows, Mac / Retina, Compact, and Custom.

Important

TM FVG & Fractals MT5 is a visual and analytical tool designed to help identify key liquidity imbalance zones and fractal levels. It does not execute trades automatically. Before trading on a live account, it is recommended to customize the parameters to match your trading strategy.


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