MP Heatmap for MT5

A heatmap is a graphical representation of data in two dimensions, using colors to display different factors. Heatmaps are a helpful visual aid for viewers, enabling the quick dissemination of statistical or data-driven information.

The MP Heatmap indicator provides a graphical representation of the relative strengths of major currencies compared to others, organizing data from pairs into color-coded results and producing a clear overview of the entire Forex market.

The MP Heatmap indicator displays a heatmap for all or a selected number of symbols from the Market Watch. This heatmap shows the percentage change of each symbol's current price in relation to the previous day's closing price. The MP Heatmap provides a clear and reliable indication of what is happening in the market.

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