This indicator utilizes advanced market analysis algorithms, combining adaptive volatility, moving averages, and trend analysis to identify potential price reversal points. The algorithm is based on ATR, EMA, and ADX, allowing it to dynamically adjust to current market conditions and filter out false signals.

The indicator is suitable for various trading strategies, including scalping, intraday trading, and long-term trend strategies. With flexible settings, it can be adapted to any market conditions.

How does the indicator work?

  1. Trend Direction Detection:

    • EMA (Exponential Moving Average) is used to filter signals in the direction of the global trend.

    • ADX (Average Directional Index) analyzes trend strength, filtering out sideways markets.

  2. Volatility Analysis:

    • ATR (Average True Range) is used to adjust entry levels based on market activity.

    • Dynamic level adjustment reduces false signals during high volatility periods.

  3. Signal Generation:

    • If the price confirms the trend based on EMA and ADX, the indicator identifies an entry point.

    • For a buy signal: The price must be above the EMA, and the ADX should confirm an uptrend.

    • For a sell signal: The price must be below the EMA, and the ADX should confirm a downtrend.

    • When conditions are met, arrows are plotted on the chart.

Recommended Usage

  • Recommended currency pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, XAU/USD.

  • Optimal timeframes: M15, M30, H1, H4.

  • Best trading sessions: London and New York.

Indicator Settings

  • Period (default: 12) – EMA period used for trend detection.

  • Filter (default: 14) – ADX parameter for filtering signals in ranging markets.

  • MaxBarsToProcess (default: 10000) – Number of bars to analyze.

  • EnableSound (default: true) – Enable/disable sound notifications.

  • EnableAlert (default: false) – Enable/disable pop-up alerts when a signal appears.

  • SoundFileName (default: "email.wav") – Sound file for notifications.

  • AllowSendMail (default: false) – Allow sending email notifications about signals.

Advantages

✔️ Dynamically adapts to market volatility. ✔️ Filters signals using ADX and EMA. ✔️ Flexible settings to customize for any strategy. ✔️ Compatible with all currency pairs and timeframes. ✔️ Real-time signal notifications.


