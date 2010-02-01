Supernova scalping

Supernova scalping was developed to be a professional scalping EA, a powerful and sophisticated system designed to optimize performance in the currency market. Using advanced strategies, EA supports both beginner and professional traders, allowing them to safely face the challenges and seize the opportunities of this dynamic market. 

Supernova scalping is system combines adaptive intelligence, price action strategy analysis, automatic trade adjustment and strict risk control. This adaptability makes the EA a powerful assistant, capable of reacting quickly to market changes, while ensuring the safety of your capital in the long run. 

The main goal of the EA system is safer and higher trading performance. After installing and configuring the expert mode, the system operates in fully automatic mode.

ONLY 10 COPIES LEFT AT $50. NEXT PRICE IS $100

Features

  • Low drawdown
  • Small stop loss
  • No Martingale strategy
  • No Grid strategy
  • Small safe trades
  • Volatility detection

Broker

  • Fast execution (market execution)
  • Good liquidity (no spikes in spreads during volatility, consistently low spreads - around 3 to 10 for GPBUSD
  • Low slippage (slippage 3 or less)
  • Recommended installation
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Pair: GBPUSD, EURAUD, USDCHF

Recommended installation

    • Slippage = 3
    • TimeFrames = M5
    • Autolot = true;
    • Risk= 0.5
    • Lots = 0.01
    • Maxspreads= 10
    • StopLoss = 25
    • TakeProfit = 12
    • TradeComments = Supernova v1.1
    • Stochastic = 25
    • StochasticDperiod = 15
    • StochasticSlowing = 15
    • Buy Plan = 20
    • Sell Plan = 80

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    Experts
    BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
    Quantum Nexus MT4
    Farell Edson Mazarin
    Experts
    Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
    Poison Ivy
    Janet Abu Khalil
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
    Gold Buster
    Agus Santoso
    Experts
    MT4 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102622 MT5 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102624 Introducing the "Gold Buster" EA: Next-Generation Dynamic Support-Resistance and Risk Management System The "Gold Buster" EA represents the cutting-edge of automated trading systems, leveraging the latest advancements in open position management and risk analysis technology to redefine how support and resistance levels are identified and utilized in the financial markets. Th
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