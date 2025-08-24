MATrader AI

4.78

 MATrader AI – Precision Gold Trading, Completely Free

Real-time results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340501

(we tested MATrader for 4 years before releasing it here on MQL5)

(Unfortunately someone didnt like that we share a money printer like MATrader for free here and were #1 on the ranking, so we lost all reviews and ranking as our original upload got deleted for no reason -  if you want to help us get back to #1, feel free to share MATrader and leave us a review)

Optimized for: XAUUSD M1 standard settings

Recommended Setup: Use a 0.0001 lots Cent Account with €200+ or a Standard Account with €20,000+ (leverage 1:2000) for safe trading.

Why MATrader? Your Free Ticket to Elite Gold Trading

Step into the future of XAUUSD trading with MATrader, a revolutionary Expert Advisor from Marc Albrecht Trading. Built with over a decade of MT4 expertise and tested for years, MATrader harnesses advanced neural networks, dynamic cycle trading, and customizable grids to deliver precision entries and a impressive win rate. It’s not just an EA—it’s your edge in the volatile gold market, and it’s 100% free. No limitations, no hidden costs—just pure trading power.

Critical Setup for Success

To replicate our live signal results and ensure peak performance, you must follow these guidelines—deviations will lead to poor results and losses:

[1] Broker & Account Type: MATrader is optimized exclusively for RoboForex Cent Accounts. Using any other broker will cause inconsistencies due to varying data feeds and liquidity, resulting in strategy failures and account losses.

[2] Use Code "KXTL": When opening your RoboForex Cent Account, you must enter "KXTL" to enable proper functionality:

Trade from 0.0001 lots (vs. 0.01 lots), which is essential to minimize risk and meet minimum deposits—without this, the EA cannot operate safely.
Access lower spreads via our exclusive RoboForex partnership—we’ve negotiated reduced fees to make strategies viable; skipping this will inflate costs and cause consistent underperformance leading to losses.
[3] Risk Warning: Failing to use "KXTL" or RoboForex will lead to EA malfunctions, inaccurate signals, and inevitable account losses. MATrader is trained on RoboForex-specific data with KXTL conditions—any other setup compromises everything.

[4] Support Policy: We provide support only for KXTL-compliant setups. Losses from non-compliant use are unavoidable and not our responsibility—no support will be offered.

Pro Tip: KXTL is non-negotiable for success—it unlocks community benefits like 50% cashback, free VPS, and exclusive access to our 100% Winrate CopyFX signal (free for KXTL users). Check my profile website for details.

Some of the Benefits of being a member of the KXTL Marc Albrecht Trading Community other than using the #1 Trustworthy, Honest, and Cost-effective Broker:
30$ free Signup Bonus
Up to 120% Deposit Bonus
50% Cashback
Free VPS
Exclusive and free Access to our 100% Winrate NoLoss Quantum AI
Lowest possible spreads because of our special VIP Partnership agreement with Roboforex where we pass on 90% of our spread commission back to the community to make your  trading easier and more profitable
KXTL exclusive conditions like activation of being able to trade 0.0001 lots instead of just 0.01


        100% free because we believe in empowering traders. Test it on a KXTL RoboForex account, see the quality, then check out aswell our other free EAs for amplified results. Visit our profile for more!

         

        MATrader isn’t just another EA—it’s a powerhouse of innovation. Here’s what it offers:

        • Trading Panel: Real-time insights at your fingertips for quick, informed decisions.

        • Manual Trading Option: Take control—open trades manually, and MATrader manages the grid and exits for you.

        • Grid Trading Toggle: Enable grid trading for multiple positions or stick to single trades—your choice.

        • One-Click Close: Instantly close all orders with the “Close All Orders Now” feature.

        • Dual Engines (A & B): Switch between two unique strategies—or let the EA adapt after a set number of trades (e.g., 6) to recover during volatility.

        • Lot Flexibility: Choose Percent Lot (scales with balance) or Fixed Lot for consistent sizing.

        • Custom Take Profit: Set your Take Profit in Pips to match your goals.

        • Grid Algorithms: Pick from Step Lots, Martingale, Sum Lots, or Fixed Lots, and tweak the Step Size in Pips for precision.

        • Dual-Side Grid: Enable buy and sell grids simultaneously or trade one direction only (please note, that MATrader always follows the bigger Timeframe trend and therefore most of the time trades only BUY as XAUUSD is in a strong uptrend even though there are small corrections, but dont worry, MATrader handles that fine, even if Gold is falling)

        • Trade Frequency Filter: Limit trades (e.g., 1 per hour, day, or custom candle) with FilterOpenOneCandle.

        • Profit Protection: Lock in gains with Minimal Profit Close, Trailing Stop, and Break Even.

        • Hedge Mode: Activate hedging after a set level (e.g., 5 trades) for added safety.

        • Daily Target: Stop trading once your Daily Target (in $) is hit—secure your profits effortlessly.

        • Equity Management:

          • TakeEquityStop: Closes trades at a defined $ loss without halting the EA.

          • EquityProtect: Caps risk at a % of equity, with options to stop opening more trades or close all trades when hit.

        • News & Time Filters: Avoid volatility with News Filter (pauses trading around news events), Day Filter (trade specific days), and Time Filter (set active hours).

        • MAT-Algos: Proprietary, customizable algorithms for elite entry timing—our secret sauce! 

        • Neural Precision: AI-driven entries for smarter timing.

        How to Jump In:
        [1] Set Up a 1:2000 leverage RoboForex Cent Account using the code KXTL (mandatory)
        [2] Plug MATrader into XAUUSD M1—it’s good to go
        [3] Trade Your Way: Keep the defaults or play with the settings—your game, your rules

        We are saying a huge thanks to everyone that is taking the time to write a review for MATrader in order to help us grow and be able to continue providing each of you with the best EAs at no cost

        Free Because That’s Who We Are

        Marc Albrecht Trading’s all about lifting traders up, not cashing in. We fund MATrader from our own trading success because we believe you deserve a shot too. Don’t feel like using "KXTL"? Cool— we will still be rooting for you. But if you do, it’s a quiet high-five that keeps this mission alive and allows us to publish even greater EAs! And on top you even get handful of unique perks and advantages that even make your trading more profitable!

        Trader Thought:

        "This is worth thousands, but Marc’s giving it free? I’d feel selfish not using 'KXTL' to support him." – Priya D.

        Free Forever: We’re committed to empowering traders—no paywalls, no limits


        We’re Here for Your Success

        • Got Questions? Marc and the crew are just a message away—we’re in this together. Feel free to join our growing Community for daily profit reports and newest updates/releases!

        Extra Goodies: Digging MATrader? Try our other EAs— all free, now and forever

        Last Word: MATrader’s more than software—it’s a hand extended to help you succeed. Grab it & trade smarter!

        Reviews 57
        fafadesso
        4
        fafadesso 2025.12.23 14:05 
         

        Ciao, devo dire che anche se l'EA sta andando solo da 10 gg. sta facendo risultati straordinari con le configurazioni consigliate.

        Marcos CS
        24
        Marcos CS 2025.12.20 22:59 
         

        EA muito promissor , desenvolvedor atencioso e educado. parabéns

        Sergei Miandin
        185
        Sergei Miandin 2025.12.19 14:42 
         

        Отличный продукт при правильном использовании ! Спасибо за проделанную работу.

        Recommended products
        PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
        PZ TRADING SLU
        2.73 (41)
        Experts
        This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
        FREE
        Constant Trader
        Ciprian Ghebanoaei
        1 (1)
        Experts
        Constant Trader   Constant Trader  is a fully automatic, professional trading robot. Designed specifically for the foreign exchange market   EURUSD. EA  does not need to configure parameters. Ready to work on  EURUSD M30 . You only need to decide on the choice of the lot. It has a smart algorithm which detects the trend, filters out market noise. The expert creates orders on trend direction. Input and output orders are given by a combination of three indicators that can be found on any MT4 plat
        FREE
        Long Waiting MT4
        Aleksandr Davydov
        Experts
        Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomme
        FREE
        SilvMAT
        MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
        4.86 (7)
        Experts
        SilvMAT EA – Precision Trading for XAGUSD, Completely Free Note:   This is a newly developed EA—exercise caution as long-term performance is still being evaluated, despite its current impressive results! Optimized for:   XAGUSD M15 Recommended Setup:   Use a 0.0001 lots Cent Account with €200+ or a Standard Account with €20,000+ (leverage 1:2000) for safe trading. Why Choose SilvMAT? Step into elite trading with   SilvMAT , a revolutionary Expert Advisor from   Marc Albrecht Trading . Built wit
        FREE
        CCI and ATR Trader
        Evgeniia Terekhova
        2.33 (3)
        Experts
        Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
        FREE
        Grid Engulfing MT4
        Yudi Sri Warsito
        4.75 (4)
        Experts
        Grid Engulfing   is a trading strategy that combines grid trading with engulfing patterns.  Grid Trading: A grid trading strategy involves placing buy and sell orders at regular intervals (grid size) above and below a set price level. The goal is to profit from small price movements within a range-bound market. Engulfing Patterns: Engulfing patterns are a type of candlestick pattern that indicates a potential reversal or continuation of a trend. A bullish engulfing pattern occurs when a small b
        FREE
        PZ Heiken Ashi EA
        PZ TRADING SLU
        4.8 (10)
        Experts
        This EA trades using the Heiken Ashi Smoothed Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols T
        FREE
        Alligator Trader
        Ciprian Ghebanoaei
        3 (2)
        Experts
        Alligator Trader is a fully automatic, professional trading robot. Designed specifically for the foreign exchange market   USDJPY M30. EA does not need to configure parameters. Ready to work on  USDJPY M30. , You only need to decide on the choice of the lot. It has a smart algorithm which detects the trend, filters out market noise. The expert creates orders on trend direction. Input and output orders are given by a combination of two indicators that can be found on any MT4 platform: Alligator
        FREE
        Picidea Hunter
        Nguyen Quoc Hung
        Experts
        - Picidea Hunter – a powerful forex Expert Advisor (EA) ! Picidea leverages the Martingale and grid strategies to maximize trading opportunities, ensuring precision and efficiency in every move. With its intelligent order management system, Picidea smartly closes all orders at your predefined profit target. It also balances profit and loss by averaging them out, closing both winning and losing trades strategically to optimize your returns. Perfect for traders seeking a reliable and automated so
        FREE
        Trend Analizer Bot
        Pavel Predein
        4.5 (2)
        Experts
        Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
        FREE
        Donar EA
        Walter Ludwig Tengler
        Experts
        Donar EA is a sophisticated automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 4 platforms. This algorithmic trading system provides intelligent trade management with customizable parameters to suit various trading strategies and risk profiles. Key Features: Adaptive trading time windows Configurable trade direction (Buy, Sell, or Both) Robust risk management Dynamic lot sizing Comprehensive performance tracking Trading Methodology: The EA employs a strategic approach to market entry
        FREE
        Implied Trader
        Ciprian Ghebanoaei
        Experts
        Implied Trader   is a fully automatic, professional trading robot designed specifically for the foreign exchange market   AUDCAD M30 timeframe. Parameter configuration is not necessary for EA. Only the size of the lot you intend to use needs to be chosen. 0.1 is the suggested lot size for a $2000 account. You can raise the lot size correspondingly if your account has more money. It has an intelligent algorithm that recognizes the trend. On the basis of the trend direction, the expert places orde
        FREE
        Prospector Scalper EA MT4
        Robots4Forex Ltd
        Experts
        The Prospector Scalper EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that scalps during high volatility periods using a hybrid lot multiplication algorithm. The EA trades using market orders and hides its decision making from the broker. This EA will work on any pair but works best on EURUSD and USDJPY on the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more
        FREE
        Macd Martin
        Roman Yablonskiy
        2.5 (2)
        Experts
        Double Breakout   is an automatic expert advisor with two separate strateges that uses martingale. The MACD indicator with adjustable parameters is used as inputs for each flow of orders. The specified takeprofit and stoploss levels are used to exit the position.  General recommendation The minimum recommended deposit is 1000 cents. Spread is recommended not more than 3 points. It is better to use trend currency pairs. The martingale parameter can be set from 0.1 to any value. When martingale i
        FREE
        Multi Strategy Bear Version 2
        Vincenzo Tignola
        5 (2)
        Experts
        This Expert advisor (100% Automatic) is able to combine two indicators to create a strategy, this version called "Bear version" (BASIC VERSION)contains 2 indicators: CCI and RSI With a simple personal message you can contact me to ask for your EA  "Bear version"(or SUPERIOR Version)with the indicators you have chosen and with your conditions and once agreed I will put it here on the market ,  or follow the link   at the bottom of the page   that will take you to my Telegram contact. If you can't
        FREE
        Eurusd Auto Trading Bot
        Gabriel Beaird
        4 (2)
        Experts
        Fully Automated And ready just follow the instructions below to see it work right. Enjoy!  MINIMUM ACCOUNT SIZE - $500 RECCOMENDED ACCOUNT SIZE - $1000 For EurUSD Trade On 15M Candle For IG broker  Another broker it works on is OANDA but I run mine on IG Comes ready as is all you need to do is make sure the above is correct and then run it on EUR USD (15M) Goes off of equity in the account I have worked on this EA on and off and now I think it has enough data and backtesting to give to you al
        FREE
        ScalperTrailingEA
        Aliaksandr Sych
        Experts
        ScalperTrailingEA — High-Frequency Scalping Expert Advisor ScalperTrailingEA is a robust, fully automated scalping robot designed for short-term trading on M1–H1 timeframes using pending orders (BuyStop/SellStop). The EA combines ATR-based volatility filtering , spread control , dynamic position sizing , and trailing stop management to adapt to changing market conditions while maintaining strict risk discipline. Built for ECN/RAW accounts with low spreads and fast execution, it opens orders a
        Gold Ring M1
        Ms Arezou Rafiei
        Experts
        https://t.me/GoldRingM1 Get the expert for free Download Upgrade Expert on Telegram channel Request the special strategy from the Telegram channel admin   Training videos for working with Expert and professional upgrades and templates are all available on the Telegram channel. This expert uses 5 separate indicators to find the entry point Along with it, it uses several capital management systems, position management and exit management The version available on the site is the limited version of
        FREE
        Super MataELang Limited
        Agus Wahyu Pratomo
        Experts
        EA SUPER MATAELANG Limited Big Promo For 5 first buyer will get $65 price ==>> next price will Up to $XXXXX This is the Free Version of  EA SUPER MATAELANG PRO It cannot set the Lotsize. By default is 0.001. Plase buy Pro version  Link Pro Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87076 This EA uses some very sophisticated indicators. Can detect trend direction with high accuracy. It also has a safety system to anticipate if the price direction is not in the same direction as the posit
        FREE
        Lemon Cat Scalper Free
        Chun Wan Yeung
        2 (1)
        Experts
        Lemon Cat Scalper Free Version. The ideal time frame of this EA is M15, however lower timeframes are also suitable.  I mainly used M15 and M5 for backtesting. This EA simply uses previous bars to determine the position for opening orders.  It uses a very special strategy for defending losing positions, and it has passed 10 years backtest for most symbols.  This EA is mostly suitable for EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD, AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD and NZD/CAD, however other symbols are
        FREE
        Accelerator EA MT4
        Mansour Babasafary
        3 (1)
        Experts
        An expert based on the Accelerator indicator. Without any additional filters Interesting and useful result Can be used in all currency pairs and all time frames Can be used in all markets completely free Fast and simple With the support of the author Settings: Signal: These settings are related to the "Accelerator" Indicator. When that indicator reaches this value, the expert trades. Meta Trader Alarm: If you want to receive an alarm through Metatrader after each trade, enable this setting. Ris
        FREE
        AVB Expert
        Ayaz Maqsud RaŞİdov
        Experts
        Based on technical analysis and the logic of upward (bullish) and downward (bearish) trends, the bot eliminates speculative cases in the market. High-precision bots surpass humans in all aspects: they replace a workforce and have no limitations on working hours. Unlike humans, they are not subject to fatigue, illnesses, emotions, etc. The bot is limited from the risks of losing the entire capital as it incorporates STOP Loss and Take Profit features. These features help manage potential losses
        FREE
        Candle Strike Basic
        Agus Wahyu Pratomo
        Experts
        Introducing  Free Version Of  Candle Strike EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade your favorite pairs! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 10 years. What we Got in Free Version: In this version you cannot change the Lot size anda cannot use compound feature.  The default lot size is 0.01 Real-time results can be viewed  here . Presets for EA    here  *Promotional Price:  $50. The price will increase $25 with every
        FREE
        Bollinger Scalper EA
        Robots4Forex Ltd
        4.22 (9)
        Experts
        The Bollinger Scalper EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades based on Bollinger Band and RSI entry signals. The EA trades using market orders and uses averaging to safely turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on EURUSD using the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limited support so that I
        FREE
        AutoClusterEdge
        Hoang Loc Tran
        Experts
        AutoClusterEdge – Nguồn điện có cấu trúc. Phục hồi chiến lược. AutoClusterEdge là một hệ thống tự động dịch hoàn toàn được thiết kế cho các giao dịch dựa trên hệ thống mạng. Hệ thống tích hợp Chỉ số sức mạnh tương đối (RSI), Đường trung bình động (MA) và Phạm vi biến động thực trung bình (ATR) để khởi tạo và quản lý các cụm giao dịch, điều chỉnh mô-đun thế một cách hoạt động bằng cách sử dụng chuỗi Fibonacci và thực hiện lệnh thoát chiến lược có điều kiện. Hệ thống này đặc biệt phù hợp với nhữn
        FREE
        MT4 BreakOut and Zone Recovery by MQLSquare
        Maziar Safaeinajafabadi
        Experts
        Introducing a sophisticated   BreakOut   and   RecoveryZone   tool designed to empower traders in any market scenario, facilitating the optimization of trade opportunities. The core strategy revolves around executing price breakouts using BuyStop and SellStop orders to achieve specific profit targets in dollars. Notably, traders can manually set the BuyStop and SellStop levels by simply clicking and dragging lines on the chart (FixedZone=true is required). For swift market entry, you can drag
        FREE
        USA Rules TradeBot
        Ejovi Efenure
        Experts
        USA Rules TradeBot is an online trading robot or expert advisor for automated trading on any market including currencies, indices, metals, commodities, stocks and cryptocurrencies. The trading algorithm complies with USA trading rules including those of the NFA and the CFTC so it can be used for automated trading on USA broker accounts as well as broker accounts outside the USA. It was back tested on GBPJPY on 4-hour chart from January 2015 to October 2021 and result showed very good performance
        Index Master
        Paulo Martins Barbosa
        3 (1)
        Experts
        MAIN FEATURES - Index Master is a 100% automated system. - Not martingale! Not Grid! Not Hedge! No dangerous strategies are used! - Every orders has a StopLoss and a TakeProfit. - This Expert will win and will lose but in the long run will produce a good profit with quite low temporary drawdown. - Recommended broker : low spread; low comission; not market maker:  https://bit.ly/38hfs2D   - No need set files . Just attach to the following charts and let it work. - Designed for US30 - USTEC and
        FREE
        Proftrader Free
        Alexander Nikolaev
        4 (3)
        Experts
        This Expert Advisor analyzes the last candles and determines whether there will be a reversal or a large correction. Also, the readings of some indicators are analyzed (their parameters can be adjusted). Is a free version of Proftrader . Unlike the full version, in the free version of the adviser the initial lot cannot be higher than 0.1, trading pair only EURUSD and also it has fewer configurable parameters. Input parameters Lots - lot size (at 0, the lot will be calculated from the percentage
        FREE
        Buyers of this product also purchase
        Vortex Gold MT4
        Stanislav Tomilov
        5 (16)
        Experts
        Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
        Quantum Emperor MT4
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.85 (172)
        Experts
        Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
        Aura Black Edition
        Stanislav Tomilov
        4.6 (20)
        Experts
        Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
        Aura Neuron MT4
        Stanislav Tomilov
        4.58 (12)
        Experts
        Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
        Quantum King MT4
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        Experts
        Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
        The Infinity EA MT4
        Abhimanyu Hans
        3.73 (30)
        Experts
        Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
        AI Forex Robot MT4
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.6 (10)
        Experts
        AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
        Goldex AI
        Mateo Perez Perez
        4.29 (28)
        Experts
        Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
        XG Gold Robot MT4
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.32 (38)
        Experts
        The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
        EA Gold Stuff
        Vasiliy Strukov
        4.73 (1071)
        Experts
        EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
        EA Game Changer
        Vasiliy Strukov
        5 (1)
        Experts
        Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
        Capybara
        Sergey Kasirenko
        4.72 (53)
        Experts
        Capybara EA is an advanced automated trend following system based on the Hama indicator.  If the market turns bearish and the indicator turns red the EA will sell, if the market turns bullish and the indicator turns blue the EA will buy.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  All major pairs like eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd and also minor pairs like audcad; nzdcad;
        Trend AI EA
        Ramil Minniakhmetov
        4.85 (40)
        Experts
        Trend Ai EA is designed to work with the Trend Ai indicator which will do its own market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts and will take over all the signals of the indicator in full auto!  The EA contains a number of external parameters that are fully adjustable and allows the trader to customize the expert according to his choice.  Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Con
        Golden Mirage mt4
        Michela Russo
        Experts
        Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
        CyNera MT4
        Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
        2.81 (16)
        Experts
        CyNera: Your Trading, Our Technology Manual & set files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files Price: The price increases based on the number of licenses sold Available copies: 4 Trading gold, one of the most volatile instruments in the market, demands precision, in-depth analysis, and strong risk management. CyNera Expert Advisor seamlessly integrates these elements into a sophisticated system designed for optimal gold trading. CyNera’s advanced strategies and technolog
        AW Recovery EA
        AW Trading Software Limited
        4.35 (85)
        Experts
        The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
        Scalp Unscalp MT4
        Connor Michael Woodson
        3.5 (4)
        Experts
        Scalp Unscalp is a short-term bidirectional scalping system that attempts to quickly extract profit from highly accurate entries. Scalp Unscalp live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 99 USD No grid, no martingale. Every trade is entered on its own Fixed stoploss available, with virtual dynamic trailing stop system Interactive trade panel and precise lot size settings Recommended Chart: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Timeframe: H1 Inputs Lot Size Calculation
        Aurum Trader
        Vasiliy Strukov
        5 (3)
        Experts
        EA Aurum Trader  combines a breakout and a trend-following strategy with a maximum of two trades per day. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my EA's or special sets on telegram, it is only available on Mql5 and my set files are only available on my   blog here .  Be careful of
        The Gold Reaper MT4
        Profalgo Limited
        4.58 (31)
        Experts
        PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
        DCA CycleMax
        Jin Sangun
        Experts
        Introduction to DCA CYCLEMAX Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Overview DCA CYCLEMAX is a powerful semi-automatic grid trading program (EA) optimized for assets that exhibit strong directional trends in the market. It is especially effective for assets with high volatility and a steady directional trend, such as Gold (GOLD), Nasdaq 100 (NS100), and cryptocurrencies. Using the DCA (Dollar-Cost Ave
        SNeox AI
        Anastasiya Morozova
        Experts
        SNeox AI   is an automated multi-currency trading robot for stable long-term trading on the Forex market. The advisor is developed using proven algorithms for analyzing market prices and volatility and is focused on careful trading with controlled risks. ATTENTION!   New Year's promotion: first 15 purchases - $99 Next 15 - $159 Final price: $229 Hurry to take advantage of this offer! MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/158518 Trading instruments: EURUSD GBPUSD NZDUSD AUDUSD
        The Golden Way
        Lin Lin Ma
        Experts
        The Golden Way   The Golden Wayis an automated trading software applied to the MT4 platform. The Golden Way adopts a comprehensive hybrid strategy, and through the coordinated operation of multiple strategies, it can accurately capture long and short opportunities in the Gold (XAUUSD) market, helping you timely grasp trading opportunities under different market conditions. Relying on mature trading logic, it helps you conduct professional and efficient trading operations in the Gold market.   S
        EA Black Dragon
        Ramil Minniakhmetov
        4.76 (561)
        Experts
        EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
        Gold King AI MT4
        Rodrigo Arana Garcia
        5 (1)
        Experts
        Only 1/5 copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ //  MT5 Version Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This quickl
        Fundamental Trader
        Sara Sabaghi
        4.82 (17)
        Experts
        Contact us after purchase (no rent) to access our VIP group. (Set files, tips, trade idea, community) Live result Ziwox Fundamental Trader Ziwox Fundamental trader is a trading assistant that helps financial markets traders reach smart decisions informed by the EA information data. This EA uses real-time online sources + AI tools to catch necessary information like the fundamental bias of currencies, Sentiment of retail traders ratio on a pair, Bank and institute forecast, COT report data, and
        HFT Prop Firm EA
        Dilwyn Tng
        4.97 (632)
        Experts
        HFT Prop Firm EA is  also known as Green Man due to its distinctive logo, is an Expert Advisor (EA) crafted specifically for overcoming challenges or evaluations from proprietary trading firms (prop firms) that permit High-Frequency Trading (HFT) strategies. With version 5.8 and above GreenMan  HFT Prop Firm EA is plug and play for for almost true HFT prop firm challenges without setfiles with it newly improved automatic features.  MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386
        Pin Bar EA mt4
        Vasiliy Strukov
        4.43 (7)
        Experts
        PINBAR DESCRIPTION: The Pin Bar EA employs a multi-strategy approach that combines pin bar trading with trend-following and mean-reversion techniques.   A pin bar is a type of candlestick that signals a sharp reversal and rejection of price.  It is defined by a long tail which is called the “shadow” or “wick”.  The tail of the pin bar shows the area of price that was rejected and the implication Is that the price will continue to move opposite to the direction the tail points.  A bearish pin ba
        AW Classic MACD EA
        AW Trading Software Limited
        3.5 (4)
        Experts
        Fully automated trading system. A classic indicator is used as signals   MACD , which combines a trend indicator with an oscillator to detect entry points. Uses averaging, the function of closing the first and last basket orders and the function of automatic lot calculation. Has an advanced dashboard and three types of notifications. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   /   Instruction  ->   HERE   Benefits: Fully automated trading system Easy setup and intuitive panel interface
        GoldMiner mt4 pro
        Van Hoa Nguyen
        Experts
        GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient d
        Theranto v3
        Hossein Davarynejad
        Experts
        //////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
        More from author
        SilvMAT
        MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
        4.86 (7)
        Experts
        SilvMAT EA – Precision Trading for XAGUSD, Completely Free Note:   This is a newly developed EA—exercise caution as long-term performance is still being evaluated, despite its current impressive results! Optimized for:   XAGUSD M15 Recommended Setup:   Use a 0.0001 lots Cent Account with €200+ or a Standard Account with €20,000+ (leverage 1:2000) for safe trading. Why Choose SilvMAT? Step into elite trading with   SilvMAT , a revolutionary Expert Advisor from   Marc Albrecht Trading . Built wit
        FREE
        MATrader EURUSD
        MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
        3 (1)
        Experts
        MATrader AI – Precision EURUSD Trading, Completely Free Real-time results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340501 (MATrader XAUUSD is already famous here on MQL5 and ranked as the #1 free EA, now we created a version especially for EURUSD) Optimized for: EURUSD M1 standard settings Recommended Setup: Use a 0.0001 lots Cent Account with €200+ or a Standard Account with €20,000+ (leverage 1:2000) for safe trading. Why MATrader? Your Free Ticket to Elite EURUSD Trading Step into the future of E
        FREE
        MAT FX Strategist
        MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
        5 (4)
        Experts
        MAT FX Strategist – Advanced Multi-Pair Trading, Completely Free Real-time Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2284481 Optimized for:   M15  AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD (default) Recommended Setup:   Use a 0.0001 lots Cent Account with €200+ or a Standard Account with €20,000+ (leverage 1:2000) for safe trading. Elevate Your Trading with MAT FX Strategist Looking for an Expert Advisor that combines cutting-edge technology with proven trading logic—all at no cost?   MAT FX Strategist   deliver
        FREE
        MATrader QuickScalper
        MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
        Experts
        MATrader QuickScalper – Precision Scalping Powered by the MATrader Core MATrader QuickScalper is a dedicated scalping Expert Advisor by Marc Albrecht Trading, built as a separate strategy next to the well-known MATrader AI. While MATrader AI focuses on adaptive cycle logic and larger market movements, MATrader QuickScalper is engineered for fast execution, short trade durations, and clean scalping entries . This EA carries the MATrader name because it is built on the same core philosophy: tes
        Drawdown Close
        MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
        5 (2)
        Utilities
        This is a trade management EA that will close all your Open Orders (or both Open and Pending Orders) when your drawdown against balance exceeds a set percentage limit. E.g. Balance = $10,000 and “DrawdownPercent” is set at 2.0, if floating P&L is greater than -$200.00, all Orders will be closed. It will send a notification to you MT4 app on your phone ( ”Drawdown Percent Close triggered!”) A text display is included for some visual feedback. Basic notes: It only needs to be attached to one char
        FREE
        Filter:
        fafadesso
        4
        fafadesso 2025.12.23 14:05 
         

        Ciao, devo dire che anche se l'EA sta andando solo da 10 gg. sta facendo risultati straordinari con le configurazioni consigliate.

        Marcos CS
        24
        Marcos CS 2025.12.20 22:59 
         

        EA muito promissor , desenvolvedor atencioso e educado. parabéns

        Sergei Miandin
        185
        Sergei Miandin 2025.12.19 14:42 
         

        Отличный продукт при правильном использовании ! Спасибо за проделанную работу.

        lengendmt4
        1099
        lengendmt4 2025.12.15 10:11 
         

        I have been testing the Expert Advisor on a demo account for a week. My current plan is to go live around mid-January, provided it continues to show consistent profitability and the drawdown remains within my risk tolerance. This schedule accounts for the reduced trading activity typical during the December holiday period. Thank you for making this EA free—I hope it stays that way.

        MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
        22282
        Reply from developer MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID 2025.12.16 08:43
        Hi, yes dont worry, just make sure you follow all our recommendations about the trading account and you will be fine 👍🏻
        Yes we will always give everything free to the KXTL community 🫡🤝
        zadane
        42
        zadane 2025.12.13 18:40 
         

        A half of year ago I wrote here that MATRADER (EA v.1) was the best of all I knew. Now I must say, that AI v.2 is even better and AI v.4 is like a gift from heaven. Big thanks!!! I still run all of them. It made me cover some my previous losses and I am in nice profit. However, one question. It is december 13. What is your opinion, how would Metatrader settle with Xmas/january period of low volumes? I had losses last year. Are we to do a break / go on / go on with lower settings? (And are we speaking about 20/12 - 5/01 or 15/12 - 15/01?) Thank you for you recommendation!

        MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
        22282
        Reply from developer MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID 2025.12.13 18:43
        Hi, thank you very much for your kind words 😊 you can keep it running at any time, it is programmed to handle every situation 👍🏻 you also find set files on our website 😊
        wankl1
        16
        wankl1 2025.12.12 11:53 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
        22282
        Reply from developer MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID 2025.12.13 18:44
        not needed, we put the best settings already as default settings, if you still want different set files, you can find them on our website
        mohsenalikhani
        25
        mohsenalikhani 2025.12.11 11:24 
         

        The best of the best!

        MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
        22282
        Reply from developer MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID 2025.12.13 18:46
        🫡
        MustafaVolkanElibal
        47
        MustafaVolkanElibal 2025.12.10 18:25 
         

        Hello, I started using EA a few days ago and it looks good, but I've encountered a problem. I think I'm using standard settings and I opened 3 positions. All of them have the same take profit (TP), but one position's values ​​are as follows: purchase price 4202.79, TP 4201.92. Why could this be? The other two positions also have a TP of 4201.92.

        MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
        22282
        Reply from developer MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID 2025.12.10 19:52
        Hi, yes thats totally correct
        Matt Sugar
        27
        Matt Sugar 2025.12.10 09:51 
         

        I'm currently testing on multiple demos i have downloaded it 3 times across my 3 accounts each time the settings have changed. can you please send me the set files you recommend?

        MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
        22282
        Reply from developer MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID 2025.12.10 09:53
        Hi, just send us a message and we will send you the set files 👍🏻
        nslookup
        14
        nslookup 2025.12.08 20:12 
         

        I'd like to express my gratitude to Mark and his work with MATrader. I've only been using it for a month, and the results are very impressive. Thank you for the opportunity to use your bot.

        Saed A
        18
        Saed A 2025.12.06 16:44 
         

        Great ea , i still testing it , would you please share settings for eurusd and gbpusd

        MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
        22282
        Reply from developer MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID 2025.12.06 21:24
        Hi, MATrader is especially for XAUUSD, for EURUSD please use MATrader EURUSD 👍🏻
        Heru Barleanta
        131
        Heru Barleanta 2025.12.06 11:58 
         

        Its good EA.

        nial6425
        95
        nial6425 2025.12.05 15:17 
         

        I've been using the free great MAtrader AI for 3 months now on real account, which has been making me massive profits, unlike my purchased EAs which are hot garbage. I wish i can get a refund for the Goldex ai and give it to the creator of the great MA Trader AI. What an awesome job, keep up the good job sir. I will give another update after 6 months

        ZULUS500
        14
        ZULUS500 2025.12.04 17:10 
         

        Тексты на реальном счете Вызывают удивление в действиях советника... Все индикаторы показывают что (медведи) уже сидят верхом на быке , но советник упорно открывает ордер на покупку....... можно работать но только при ручном контроле !!! Радует только то что устанавливает тэк профи при открытии ордера... 0

        MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
        22282
        Reply from developer MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID 2025.12.05 03:53
        Gold is in a strong uptrend, it would be very stupid to trade short now, what you mean is small corrections that make you believe you missed profits. MATrader is very profitable for almost 6 years now, so its perfectly fine how it works, if you want a different strategy, you shouldnt use MATrader because MATrader trades with the MATrader strategy and thats the reason why we have over 90% win rate
        Руслан Бессолицын
        18
        Руслан Бессолицын 2025.12.03 15:18 
         

        Отличный советник! 13.11. запустил советника на демо счете XAUUSD с балансом 200 USD. Сегодня, 03.12. баланс 740 USD, результат замечательный. Сильных просадок не допускает, брокер Roboforex, только не смог подключить KXTL.

        Только у меня вопрос, почему когда золото падает, советник не выставляет ордера на продажу?

        Прошу поделить сет-файлом.

        MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
        22282
        Reply from developer MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID 2025.12.03 17:22
        Hi, the EA doesnt focus on small corrections if the main trend is still intact, so it would be very risky to open short trades. Thats one of the reasons why we win nearly every trade
        Nimrod
        14
        Nimrod 2025.11.29 15:41 
         

        So far it has shocked me with 56% profit within 10 days. I only wonder how can I control it to keep more free margin since its flirting sometimes with the 80 to the 100%

        MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
        22282
        Reply from developer MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID 2025.11.29 19:13
        If you follow our recommendations about balance etc, you will not be in this situation, please read our instructions in the EA description, because you didnt read them and now your are trading very risky because of that
        Cyrill Grütter
        23
        Cyrill Grütter 2025.11.27 07:57 
         

        Warum hat dein EA vom 20.10 - 28.10 nicht getradet? Da macht man im Backtest sein Konto kaputt. Was sind den da für Einstellungen gemacht worden? Tradet der EA nur long?

        Also eine schlechte Bewertung wären 1 Stern. Ich wollte dir keine schlechte Bewertung geben.

        MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
        22282
        Reply from developer MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID 2025.11.27 07:59
        Dein Backtest ist falsch. Bitte informiere dich erstmal wie man richtig einen Backtest macht, bevor du ohne Grund eine schlechte Bewertung schreibst 🙃 aber alles Gute dir 😅
        guymustoo
        65
        guymustoo 2025.11.26 16:44 
         

        Great EA thanks for great work, can you please share the set files? I am currently running it on demo EUR/USD and GPB/USD pairs because for some reason the back tests were great. Please share the set files the other EURUSD EA dedicated just for this pair didnt have as good results as this one.

        MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
        22282
        Reply from developer MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID 2025.11.26 23:29
        Thank you very much 😊 yes ofcourse, i sent you everything 🫡
        let us know if you ever need anything! :)
        Mjdy Mahr Amyn Msʿwd
        195
        Mjdy Mahr Amyn Msʿwd 2025.11.26 06:16 
         

        Thank you, I will work on it and let you know the results.

        sharif mamatov
        33
        sharif mamatov 2025.11.24 16:24 
         

        У меня почему та не работает Советник.

        Я конечно приношу свои извинение Автору.Может что то не так сделал.

        Я просто установил и оставил все настройки по умолчанию.

        MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
        22282
        Reply from developer MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID 2025.11.24 17:55
        Hi, just wait, sometimes its waiting for a good entry 👍🏻
        123
        Reply to review