MATrader AI – Precision Gold Trading, Completely Free

Real-time results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340501

(we tested MATrader for 4 years before releasing it here on MQL5)

(Unfortunately someone didnt like that we share a money printer like MATrader for free here and were #1 on the ranking, so we lost all reviews and ranking as our original upload got deleted for no reason - if you want to help us get back to #1, feel free to share MATrader and leave us a review)

Optimized for: XAUUSD M1 standard settings

Recommended Setup: Use a 0.0001 lots Cent Account with €200+ or a Standard Account with €20,000+ (leverage 1:2000) for safe trading.

Why MATrader? Your Free Ticket to Elite Gold Trading

Step into the future of XAUUSD trading with MATrader, a revolutionary Expert Advisor from Marc Albrecht Trading. Built with over a decade of MT4 expertise and tested for years, MATrader harnesses advanced neural networks, dynamic cycle trading, and customizable grids to deliver precision entries and a impressive win rate. It’s not just an EA—it’s your edge in the volatile gold market, and it’s 100% free. No limitations, no hidden costs—just pure trading power.

Critical Setup for Success To replicate our live signal results and ensure peak performance, you must follow these guidelines—deviations will lead to poor results and losses: [ 1 ] Broker & Account Type : MATrader is optimized exclusively for RoboForex Cent Accounts. Using any other broker will cause inconsistencies due to varying data feeds and liquidity, resulting in strategy failures and account losses. [ 2 ] Use Code "KXTL" : When opening your RoboForex Cent Account, you must enter "KXTL" to enable proper functionality: Trade from 0.0001 lots (vs. 0.01 lots), which is essential to minimize risk and meet minimum deposits—without this, the EA cannot operate safely. Access lower spreads via our exclusive RoboForex partnership—we’ve negotiated reduced fees to make strategies viable; skipping this will inflate costs and cause consistent underperformance leading to losses. [ 3 ] Risk Warning: Failing to use "KXTL" or RoboForex will lead to EA malfunctions, inaccurate signals, and inevitable account losses. MATrader is trained on RoboForex-specific data with KXTL conditions— any other setup compromises everything. [ 4 ] Support Policy: We provide support only for KXTL-compliant setups. Losses from non-compliant use are unavoidable and not our responsibility—no support will be offered. Pro Tip: KXTL is non-negotiable for success—it unlocks community benefits like 50 % cashback, free VPS, and exclusive access to our 100 % Winrate CopyFX signal (free for KXTL users). Check my profile website for details.

Some of the Benefits of being a member of the KXTL Marc Albrecht Trading Community other than using the #1 Trustworthy, Honest, and Cost-effective Broker:

30$ free Signup Bonus

Up to 120% Deposit Bonus

50% Cashback

Free VPS

Exclusive and free Access to our 100% Winrate NoLoss Quantum AI

Lowest possible spreads because of our special VIP Partnership agreement with Roboforex where we pass on 90% of our spread commission back to the community to make your trading easier and more profitable

KXTL exclusive conditions like activation of being able to trade 0.0001 lots instead of just 0.01





100% free because we believe in empowering traders. Test it on a KXTL RoboForex account, see the quality, then check out aswell our other free EAs for amplified results. Visit our profile for more!





MATrader isn’t just another EA—it’s a powerhouse of innovation. Here’s what it offers:

Trading Panel: Real-time insights at your fingertips for quick, informed decisions.

Manual Trading Option: Take control—open trades manually, and MATrader manages the grid and exits for you.

Grid Trading Toggle: Enable grid trading for multiple positions or stick to single trades—your choice.

One-Click Close: Instantly close all orders with the “Close All Orders Now” feature.

Dual Engines (A & B): Switch between two unique strategies—or let the EA adapt after a set number of trades (e.g., 6) to recover during volatility.

Lot Flexibility: Choose Percent Lot (scales with balance) or Fixed Lot for consistent sizing.

Custom Take Profit: Set your Take Profit in Pips to match your goals.

Grid Algorithms: Pick from Step Lots, Martingale, Sum Lots, or Fixed Lots , and tweak the Step Size in Pips for precision.

Dual-Side Grid: Enable buy and sell grids simultaneously or trade one direction only (please note, that MATrader always follows the bigger Timeframe trend and therefore most of the time trades only BUY as XAUUSD is in a strong uptrend even though there are small corrections, but dont worry, MATrader handles that fine, even if Gold is falling)

Trade Frequency Filter: Limit trades (e.g., 1 per hour, day, or custom candle) with FilterOpenOneCandle .

Profit Protection: Lock in gains with Minimal Profit Close , Trailing Stop , and Break Even .

Hedge Mode: Activate hedging after a set level (e.g., 5 trades) for added safety.

Daily Target: Stop trading once your Daily Target (in $) is hit—secure your profits effortlessly.

Equity Management: TakeEquityStop: Closes trades at a defined $ loss without halting the EA. EquityProtect: Caps risk at a % of equity, with options to stop opening more trades or close all trades when hit.

News & Time Filters: Avoid volatility with News Filter (pauses trading around news events), Day Filter (trade specific days), and Time Filter (set active hours).

MAT-Algos: Proprietary, customizable algorithms for elite entry timing—our secret sauce!

Neural Precision: AI-driven entries for smarter timing.

How to Jump In:

[1] Set Up a 1:2000 leverage RoboForex Cent Account using the code KXTL (mandatory)

[2] Plug MATrader into XAUUSD M1 —it’s good to go

[3] Trade Your Way: Keep the defaults or play with the settings—your game, your rules We are saying a huge thanks to everyone that is taking the time to write a review for MATrader in order to help us grow and be able to continue providing each of you with the best EAs at no cost

Free Because That’s Who We Are

Marc Albrecht Trading’s all about lifting traders up, not cashing in. We fund MATrader from our own trading success because we believe you deserve a shot too. Don’t feel like using "KXTL"? Cool— we will still be rooting for you. But if you do, it’s a quiet high-five that keeps this mission alive and allows us to publish even greater EAs! And on top you even get handful of unique perks and advantages that even make your trading more profitable!

Trader Thought:

"This is worth thousands, but Marc’s giving it free? I’d feel selfish not using 'KXTL' to support him." – Priya D.

Free Forever: We’re committed to empowering traders—no paywalls, no limits





We’re Here for Your Success

Got Questions? Marc and the crew are just a message away—we’re in this together. Feel free to join our growing Community for daily profit reports and newest updates/releases!

Extra Goodies: Digging MATrader? Try our other EAs— all free, now and forever

Last Word: MATrader’s more than software—it’s a hand extended to help you succeed. Grab it & trade smarter!