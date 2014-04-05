The Commissioner indicator is very sensitive to current price activity and displays signals quite well. Reacts quickly to trend changes, clearly shows the price movement. The colored version of the indicator signals a trend change. The indicator allows you to see a rising or falling trend.





In addition to the direction of the trend, the indicator shows the change in the slope, the analysis of which allows you to filter signals using filters by angle, this can be used when building a bot with this signal indicator at its base.





It is possible to use the indicator on a multi-timeframe basis, as well as to create a trading strategy based on it and use it in scalping systems with a good risk ratio. The indicator is calibrated in such a way that it can work on many volatile currency pairs. Suitable for all timeframes.