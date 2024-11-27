Cool iExposure MT5 II

iExposure Fox Wave – Comprehensive Position Monitoring Indicator

iExposure Fox Wave is an advanced MetaTrader indicator designed to provide detailed monitoring of all open trading positions in a clear, tabular format. This tool is perfect for traders who want all essential trade information in one place.

Key Features:

Symbol: Displays the instruments (currency pairs or other symbols) with open positions.

Displays the instruments (currency pairs or other symbols) with open positions. Deals: Number of open trades (transactions) for each symbol.

Number of open trades (transactions) for each symbol. Buy lots & Buy price: Total volume of BUY positions and their average entry price.

Total volume of BUY positions and their average entry price. Sell lots & Sell price: Total volume of SELL positions and their average entry price.

Total volume of SELL positions and their average entry price. Net lots: Net volume of positions (difference between BUY and SELL positions).

Net volume of positions (difference between BUY and SELL positions). Profit / Loss: Current profit or loss for all open positions.

Current profit or loss for all open positions. Pip: Profit or loss expressed in pips, allowing for easy analysis of price movements.

Profit or loss expressed in pips, allowing for easy analysis of price movements. Pips / Wave: Pips: The number of pips gained or lost. Wave: The maximum pip movement during the trading session.

%Balance%: Profit or loss expressed as a percentage of the account balance.

Profit or loss expressed as a percentage of the account balance. Swap // PipsClear: Swap: Overnight fees or credits for holding positions. PipsClear: Swap value converted into pips.



Benefits of the Indicator:

Clarity: All key position details displayed in one comprehensive view.

All key position details displayed in one comprehensive view. Efficiency: Enables quick analysis and decision-making without manually checking individual trades.

Enables quick analysis and decision-making without manually checking individual trades. Versatility: Works for multiple instruments simultaneously, making it ideal for traders with numerous open trades.

Works for multiple instruments simultaneously, making it ideal for traders with numerous open trades. Discipline Support: Tracks profitability, risks, and overnight swaps, helping traders stick to their trading plans.

Who Is It For?

This tool is essential for any trader who wants to stay fully informed about their positions without the need for manual calculations or checking individual trades. iExposure Fox Wave provides a clear view of profitability, volumes, and risks, making it an indispensable asset for every active trader.

Take control of your trading with iExposure Fox Wave and trade more efficiently!