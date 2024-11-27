Cool iExposure MT5 II

iExposure Fox Wave – Comprehensive Position Monitoring Indicator

iExposure Fox Wave is an advanced MetaTrader indicator designed to provide detailed monitoring of all open trading positions in a clear, tabular format. This tool is perfect for traders who want all essential trade information in one place.

Key Features:

  • Symbol: Displays the instruments (currency pairs or other symbols) with open positions.
  • Deals: Number of open trades (transactions) for each symbol.
  • Buy lots & Buy price: Total volume of BUY positions and their average entry price.
  • Sell lots & Sell price: Total volume of SELL positions and their average entry price.
  • Net lots: Net volume of positions (difference between BUY and SELL positions).
  • Profit / Loss: Current profit or loss for all open positions.
  • Pip: Profit or loss expressed in pips, allowing for easy analysis of price movements.
  • Pips / Wave:
    • Pips: The number of pips gained or lost.
    • Wave: The maximum pip movement during the trading session.
  • %Balance%: Profit or loss expressed as a percentage of the account balance.
  • Swap // PipsClear:
    • Swap: Overnight fees or credits for holding positions.
    • PipsClear: Swap value converted into pips.

Benefits of the Indicator:

  • Clarity: All key position details displayed in one comprehensive view.
  • Efficiency: Enables quick analysis and decision-making without manually checking individual trades.
  • Versatility: Works for multiple instruments simultaneously, making it ideal for traders with numerous open trades.
  • Discipline Support: Tracks profitability, risks, and overnight swaps, helping traders stick to their trading plans.

Who Is It For?

This tool is essential for any trader who wants to stay fully informed about their positions without the need for manual calculations or checking individual trades. iExposure Fox Wave provides a clear view of profitability, volumes, and risks, making it an indispensable asset for every active trader.

Take control of your trading with iExposure Fox Wave and trade more efficiently!


Video Cool iExposure MT5 II
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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Edge Snap Indicator
Zbynek Liska
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FoxWave EdgeSnap — Multi-Timeframe Reversal Scanner with Quality Filter FoxWave EdgeSnap by Fox Wave watches your symbol across every timeframe simultaneously and flags the exact moment price breaks outside its dynamic volatility envelope and snaps back inside — a well-known mean-reversion pattern — then runs each signal through a quality filter before it ever reaches your eyes, so you're not chasing every minor wobble. Key features: Multi-timeframe scan (M1 through MN1, fully toggle-able) — one
Cool iExposure MT5
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If you need more information than a few numbers in the iExposure index, this indicator is for you. Better iExposure indicator is an improvement over the original information, such as: Separate profit column for BUY and SELL Separate SL column for BUY and SELL Separate TP column for BUY and SEL Average Price as Horizontal Line in Chart Pip Value Profit https://www.facebook.com/groups/prop4y iExposure will show the opening of trading positions in tabular form in the sub-window below the main wi
Cool iExposure
Zbynek Liska
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If you need more information than a few numbers in the iExposure index, this indicator is for you. Better iExposure indicator is an improvement over the original information, such as: Separate profit column for BUY and SELL Separate SL column for BUY and SELL Separate TP column for BUY and SEL Average Price as Horizontal Line in Chart Pip Value www.foxwave.eu
Pattern Scanner Fox Wave
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Fox Wave Pattern Scanner  SHORT DESCRIPTION  Multi-timeframe candlestick pattern scanner: 24 patterns across M5-D1, live dashboard, on-chart markers, one-click TF toggles, alerts. FULL DESCRIPTION Fox Wave Pattern Scanner continuously reads your chart's symbol across six timeframes at once and reports every candlestick pattern it finds in a clean dark dashboard — so you never have to manually flip through timeframes looking for a setup again. Instead of scrolling between M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and
Annual Bar Info
Zbynek Liska
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Basic tool Showing annual candle, range for Day, range for Week, range for Month, range for Year. Showing fibonacci for Day fibonacci for Week, fibonacci for Month, fibonacci for Year. Showing percent change for Day, percent change for Week, percent change for Month, percent change for Year. Showing distance of the current value the previous close for Day, Week, Month, Year.
Fox Wave QCW DrawFiboByDate
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What are Fibonacci Numbers and Lines? Fibonacci numbers are used to create technical indicators using a mathematical sequence developed by the Italian mathematician, commonly referred to as "Fibonacci," in the 13th century. The sequence of numbers, starting with zero and one, is created by adding the previous two numbers. For example, the early part of the sequence is 0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34, 55, 89,144, 233, 377, and so on. The Fibonacci sequence is significant because of the so-calle
FOX Wave QCW Account Protector
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This is a simple and very effective utility for closing in profir or in loss. Constant overview of daily Draw Down, Current profit and Daily profit This utility will save your deposit in case of a sharp market change. Just add it to any free chart and use it for your daily trading. Thanks to the minimal set of parameters, you can easily set up the utility for any symbol in MT4
Edge Snap MT4
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oxWave EdgeSnap — Multi-Timeframe Reversal Scanner with Quality Filter FoxWave EdgeSnap by Fox Wave watches your symbol across every timeframe simultaneously and flags the exact moment price breaks outside its dynamic volatility envelope and snaps back inside — a well-known mean-reversion pattern — then runs each signal through a quality filter before it ever reaches your eyes, so you're not chasing every minor wobble. Key features: Multi-timeframe scan (M1 through MN1, fully toggle-able) — one
Edge Snap Met4
Zbynek Liska
Experts
FOX WAVE — EDGESNAP EA Catch the reversal before everyone else. FOX WAVE – EdgeSnap EA is a fully automated multi-symbol Expert Advisor that continuously scans your entire trading universe for high-quality reversal opportunities. Instead of monitoring dozens of charts, EdgeSnap does the work for you. It ranks every valid setup, calculates the correct position size from your predefined account risk, manages trades automatically from entry to exit, and displays everything on a real-time dashboard
Fox Wave Hidden TP and SL MT5
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Easy EA for closing positions with profit or loss. All positions of chart's symbol are counted separately. Settings: TPforSymbol — set profit amount to indicate when to close every positions for the symbol of the chart. Swap and commission are decreasing your profit. SLforSymbol — set SL amount to indicate SL for every positions for the symbol of the chart. Swap and commission are increasing your loss. SLforSyblol is always below/equal zero.
Dashboard for the nearest H L for the last X years
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This multi-currency annual dashboard analyzes the nearest high and low to the current price for a chosen number of recent years. It displays how many pips away the price is from the nearest high or low. You can set a pip threshold, and the alert will notify you when the price gets close to the specified levels. In real-time, the dashboard also provides an overview of the closest high or low values for each specific year, helping you make informed trading decisions.
Annual Highs Lows Over X Years
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Indicators
Key level analysis : The indicator tracks the nearest annual high and low to the current price over a chosen number of years. Proximity alerts : It triggers an alert when the price reaches a specified number of pips from the nearest high or low. Customizable notification intervals : You can set how often alerts repeat, for example, every 30 minutes. Historical perspective : Enables long-term tracking of market levels and effective planning of trading strategies. Multi-currency support : This ind
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RangeDashboard – Multi-symbol Daily, Weekly, and Monthly Range Overview with Alerts RangeDashboard is a powerful and user-friendly indicator that displays the current range (high-low) of selected currency pairs or instruments over a chosen timeframe (D1, W1, MN1) directly on the chart. It allows you to input a customizable list of symbols, add suffixes if needed, and select the timeframe from which the ranges are calculated. Key Features: Dynamic calculation of ranges for any number of symbols o
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New High / Low Dashboard Scanner is not a common indicator. It is a market-structure control system designed to monitor, in real time, the creation of new Highs and Lows across Daily, Weekly, Monthly, and Yearly time horizons — while simultaneously measuring the exact distance of price from these critical levels in pips. This tool is built for traders who do not want to react late, but instead want to stand at the origin of market movement . What the system does The dashboard continuously scan
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Professional MultiMaster Trade Copier
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Utilities
Fox Wave Pro Copier - Professional Multi-Master Trade Copier Copy trades from multiple Master accounts simultaneously with advanced risk management Key Features Multi-Master Architecture Copy from unlimited master accounts simultaneously Automatic master account detection or manual configuration Real-time trade synchronization via file system Independent risk management for each master Advanced Risk Management Individual risk settings per master account Automatic lot size calculation based
Trend Matrix Scanner
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Utilities
TREND SCANNER PRO - Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis Dashboard Professional real-time trend scanner that monitors up to 15 currency pairs across 8 timeframes simultaneously. Get instant market overview with epic visual dashboard, smart alerts, and zero lag performance. KEY FEATURES
Professional Averaging CalculatorMT5
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Spread Recorder MultiCurrency
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Spread Recorder — Multi-Symbol Max/Min Dashboard Spread Recorder is a real-time multi-symbol dashboard that continuously monitors live spreads across your entire watchlist and permanently records the maximum and minimum spread ever seen for each symbol — with timestamps. Key features: Monitor 10, 28, 50+ symbols simultaneously from a single customizable text file Auto-adaptive grid layout — the panel automatically resizes its rows and columns to fit however many symbols you load, from a handful
Swap Monitor MultiCurrency
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Volume Suite
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FoxWave Volume Suite combines three essential volume-based tools into a single indicator: a horizontal Volume Profile with Point of Control and Value Area, a real-time volume spike detector with instant alerts, and a buy/sell pressure delta gauge. No need to run three separate indicators — everything you need to read volume is in one clean Fox Wave panel. What it does Volume Profile (POC / VAH / VAL) Builds a horizontal histogram showing how much volume traded at each price level over your cho
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PL Tracker
Zbynek Liska
Utilities
Profit Loss Tracker A clean, draggable on-chart panel that shows your floating profit/loss in real time — one symbol at a time or your entire account at once — with permanent high/low watermark history and one-click close. Stop scrolling through the Trade tab or doing mental math. zProfit Loss Tracker keeps your floating P/L, your best and worst moments on every symbol, and your account health always visible in a compact, modern panel — and lets you close positions with a single click, right whe
Edge Snap
Zbynek Liska
Experts
One purchase. Two professional trading tools. Buy EdgeSnap EA today and receive this Edge Snap Indicator  as a complimentary bonus. Simply contact me on MQL5 after your purchase, and I'll send it to you personally. FOX WAVE — EDGESNAP EA A fully automated multi-symbol trading robot that scans your entire Market Watch for price-reversal setups, sizes every trade from account risk with built-in margin and volume safety caps, manages partial profit-taking and trailing on its own, and shows you e
Edge Snap Multi Symbol
Zbynek Liska
Indicators
FoxWave EdgeSnap Multi-Symbol — Scan Every Pair for Reversal Setups at Once FoxWave EdgeSnap Multi-Symbol by Fox Wave takes the same quality-filtered reversal detection from EdgeSnap and runs it across every symbol you trade at once — Market Watch or a custom list, one timeframe, one panel — so instead of flipping through 20+ charts looking for a setup, the setup finds you. Key features: Scans your entire Market Watch automatically, or a custom symbol list with broker-suffix support (up to 60 sy
Quant Analytics
Zbynek Liska
Indicators
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Dynamic Target and SL Matrix
Zbynek Liska
Indicators
DYNAMIC TARGET AND SL MATRIX REAL-TIME FOREX DISTANCE ENGINE Stop guessing your SL and TP distance. Start measuring it. Dynamic Target and SL Matrix is a professional Forex analytical tool designed to calculate and display a dynamic distance framework for SL and TP planning directly from live market conditions. The engine continuously analyzes the current BID and converts the market state into a dynamic pip-distance reference, which is then expanded through a configurable multiplier matr
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