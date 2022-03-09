The Signal Sunrise channel indicator automatically builds a trend movement support channel. The price is in its trend movement in a certain range, and not a chaotic spread of the price is unclear in which direction. And if the price deviates within a certain range, then this means that the boundaries of these ranges are support and resistance lines and form a channel.





It is no secret that the wave theory, like many others, is based on observations, however, one of the most important patterns is the channel price movement. What is this pattern, you ask? I think it's not a secret for you that the price almost never moves only up or down. Whichever chart you open, you will always see various pullbacks and twisty charts. The thing is that according to many theories, the price always tends to balance after strong fluctuations in different directions. During these fluctuations, channels are obtained that are so often used by technical analysis. Signal Sunrise is a forex indicator designed to create a channel to accompany the trend.