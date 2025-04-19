Gold Matrix MT5

5

Gold Matrix: Unlock Gold Trading Mastery with Advanced AI Technology. Harness the Power of Smart Momentum Trading in the Gold MarketSend me a private message to get access to the live monitoring signal

  • Send me a private message to get access to the live monitoring signal

Next 5 copies will be sold at 295$ - Next price 345$

Join my open group for questions related to any of my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/014beab2560cdc01

    Are you ready to elevate your XAUUSD trading experience? Introducing Gold Matrix - the sophisticated Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold traders who demand precision, adaptability, and consistent performance.

    Elite Momentum-Based Strategy

    Gold Matrix identifies and capitalizes on momentum where it matters most - following the footsteps of high-volume traders who are actively driving price action. This EA doesn't just follow trends - it follows the money.

    Adaptive Machine Learning Technology

    Markets evolve, and so does Gold Matrix. Our proprietary adaptive machine learning algorithm continuously analyzes market conditions to optimize its trading parameters, ensuring the EA stays perfectly tuned to current market behavior.

    Strategic Position Management

    Unlike typical EAs that cut losses immediately, Gold Matrix employs an intelligent averaging-in strategy to manage positions more effectively. For traders who prefer traditional risk management, a customizable stop loss feature is available.

    Adaptive News-Driven Directional Analysis

    Gold Matrix takes its news intelligence to the next level by not just filtering risky periods, but actively analyzing recent economic data releases to inform its trading decisions. The EA's sophisticated algorithm evaluates the outcomes and market reactions to recent news events, determining whether conditions favor buying, selling, or implementing a balanced bidirectional approach. This intelligent market interpretation allows Gold Matrix to align with the broader economic narrative driving gold prices, rather than simply relying on technical indicators alone. By incorporating this fundamental analysis layer, the EA can identify stronger directional opportunities and adapt its strategy accordingly—buying during bullish economic conditions, selling during bearish scenarios, or trading both directions when markets lack clear consensus. This news-driven directional intelligence gives Gold Matrix a significant edge in capturing the most profitable moves while avoiding counter-trend traps.

    How to use:

    • Load on XAUUSD chart H1
    • Change the risk settings by adjusting the input called "autolot level". Higher Autolot level = higher risk and more profit potential. 
    • Run on VPS  
    • Minimum account balance for safe trading 1000$ or 10$ on a cent account
    • Minimum leverage for safe trading 1:500

    Avoid using broker historical data for backtests beyond 1-2 years. Brokers typically don't maintain high-quality historical data for extended periods, which can lead to inaccurate backtest results and misleading performance metrics.

    For backtesting strategies over longer timeframes, use third-party tick data instead. This ensures data accuracy and reliability for your analysis. You can find my step-by-step guide for downloading and importing tick data into MT5 Follow this guide for more information.

    Key Advantages:

    • Short-term trading focus minimizes market exposure and risk
    • Broker-agnostic performance verified through extensive stress testing
    • Resilient to market conditions including spread variations and slippage
    • Simple setup and operation with intuitive parameter controls
    • Comprehensive documentation for both beginners and experienced traders

    Engineered for Real Market Conditions

    Gold Matrix has been rigorously tested across multiple brokers with varying conditions to ensure consistent performance regardless of your trading environment. The algorithm's resilience to spread and slippage makes it ideal for traders concerned about execution quality.

    Is Gold Matrix Right for You?

    This EA is perfect for traders focused on the gold market who value sophisticated technology paired with straightforward operation. Whether you trade full-time or have limited hours to monitor the markets, Gold Matrix adapts to your trading style.

    Don't leave your gold trading to chance. Choose the smart, adaptive approach that follows institutional money flow.

    Upgrade to Gold Matrix today and transform your XAUUSD trading experience.


    Launch Promo: Price will increase foir every 10 copies sold


    Reviews 3
    thomaslampe65
    446
    thomaslampe65 2025.08.27 02:40 
     

    Summary after one month of running a Euro 1K demo account on RoboForex PRO 1:1000: I am up 8.8% with minimal DD, 19W, 4L. I am sure that this would have looked even better as I somehow managed to turn the EA off for 4 trading days. Jesper's support is superb and he is very engaging in the chat group. I am excited about this EA and will start a real account next month. Thank you for creating an excellent EA, Jesper!

    Saman Mehrdad Taheri
    385
    Saman Mehrdad Taheri 2025.08.24 06:40 
     

    I’ve been running Gold Matrix for about 4 weeks on high settings and my account is up around 60% . Drawdown has touched 30% a few times, but the EA always recovered well and pushed back into profit. Once I hit 100%, I’ll withdraw my initial and let it run risk-free. Big shoutout to Jasper too — I’ve used his EAs for 2 years now and he’s one of the few genuine authors out there, always available to help. So far, really happy with the results.

    juneve
    194
    juneve 2025.07.24 16:41 
     

    It's hard to believe I'm the first to leave a review here. I’ve been running this EA on a live account since April. The win rate is over 95 percent. You shouldn’t expect daily trades with this EA, but when it does open a position, it's impressive. I'm a big fan of the trendline drawing feature — it not only looks good but also provides valuable insights. I’ve activated the grid mode, although it rarely comes into play. With the drawdown risk settings, I’ve got everything under control. And whenever the grid mode was triggered, it never failed. I’m in profit with this impressive EA. Thanks to the developer for such great work!

    More from author
    Aussie Victor MT5
    Jesper Christensen
    4.46 (35)
    Experts
    Aussie Victor revolutionizes traditional grid trading by combining intelligent positioning with machine learning-powered entry signals, specifically engineered for the AUDCAD currency pair's unique price dynamics. Join my open group for questions related to any of my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/014beab2560cdc01 What Makes Aussie Victor Different? Smart Grid Technology - Unlike basic grid systems that place orders at fixed intervals, Aussie Victor uses adaptive spacing and intel
    Golden Retirement MT5
    Jesper Christensen
    3.67 (3)
    Experts
    Golden Retirement is a multi-strategy system designed for trading GOLD vs USD (XAUUSD). It does not use grid or martingale or any high risk money management strategies. Every position has a fixed stop loss and take profit. A trailing stop is used to catch as many pips as possible. It is not a scalping system, but most positions are closed within a day or two. It uses 10 different strategies to make the best out of every market condition. As this EA does not utilize grid and/or martingale it wil
    Early Retirement MT5
    Jesper Christensen
    4.5 (6)
    Experts
    After years of perfecting breakout trading strategies I am ready to share my latest development. A breakout system that uses machine learning (ML) to constantly adapt to the current market behavior and scan for the highest probability setups.  Breakout trading is a tried and tested strategy, but as anything in trading, it does come with several challanges. The challenge as a manual trader is to locate the correct swing points, where the probability of a break out is the highest. It is subjectiv
    Neural Nexus MT5
    Jesper Christensen
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Neural Nexus MT5 Expert Advisor - Advanced Mean Reversion Grid System.  The Next Evolution in Automated EURUSD Trading Launch Promo: Next 5 copies will be sold for 195$ Join my open group for questions related to any of my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/014beab2560cdc01 Neural Nexus represents the cutting-edge continuation of our proven EA series, following the remarkable success of ChronomaX (107% profit on live account) and Gold Matrix (86% profit on live account) - both currently
    ChronomaX
    Jesper Christensen
    5 (4)
    Experts
    Transform your EURUSD trading with ChronomaX, an advanced Expert Advisor that combines traditional grid trading strategies with cutting-edge artificial intelligence neural network technologies. Send me a private message to get access to the live monitoring signal Join my open group for questions related to any of my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/014beab2560cdc01 User guide/ EA manuel:   click here. To use/test the EA: 1: Load to EURUSD (timeframe is irrelevant) 2: Make sure the
    Anchored VWAP plus
    Jesper Christensen
    Indicators
    Elevate Your Trading with Advanced Anchored Volume Weighted Average Price Technology Unlock the true power of price action with our premium Anchored VWAP Indicator for MetaTrader 5 - the essential tool for precision entries, strategic exits, and high-probability trend continuation setups. Write me a DM for a 7 day free trial.  Anchored VWAP Plus gives traders unprecedented control by allowing custom anchor points for Volume Weighted Average Price calculations on any chart. With support for 4 sim
    FREE
    PAM Scalper PRO FX
    Jesper Christensen
    4.71 (17)
    Experts
    PAM SCALPER (Price action momentum scalper) analyses historical price data to identify supply and demand zones where liquidity is high and enters with momentum of the institutional money flow. The EA extrapolates areas to either buy or sell from historical price action and volume data.  If you want to backtest this EA or any other scalper EA, you must use high quality tick data. The historical data your broker provides through MT5 will give inacurate test results. You can follow my guide how to
    Smart Trade Control MT5
    Jesper Christensen
    Utilities
    Transform your Metatrader 5 trading experience with the Smart Trade Control for MT5, a sophsiticated yet intuitive trade managtement solution designed for traders of all levels. From precise position sizing to advanced basket management, this tool streamlines your trading workflow while enhancing risk control.  Contact me for a free 7 day trial.   Core Features:  Smart Position Calculator: Enter risk amount and instantly get optimal lot size based on your stop loss - eliminate manual calculation
    Filter:
