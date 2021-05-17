BOIS Trend Line Indicator
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 17 May 2021
- Activations: 8
This unique auto trend line drawing indicator works on all time frames which can help you to easily trade short term trend reversals as well as as well as short term trend breakouts indicating the stronger asset in the market. It uniquely allows you to get in EARLY for heavy swings. Inputs include:
- Max Candles Look Back for Trend Lines
- Line Type and Color
- Max Distance to Outer Band and Band Period
- Options to Auto Re-Draw Trend Line off of the Pivot When a Confirmation Candle or Price Closes Lower low or Higher High (double bottom low and high support) and # of candles max for re-draw.
- 4 Options for Line Breaks:
1) Delete When Price Breaks Line
2) Do Not Delete
3) Delete When Candle Closes Beyond Line
4) Delete on Close Against Trend
- Max Candles Look Back for Trend Lines
- Line Type and Color
- Max Distance to Outer Band and Band Period
- Options to Auto Re-Draw Trend Line off of the Pivot When a Confirmation Candle or Price Closes Lower low or Higher High (double bottom low and high support) and # of candles max for re-draw.
- 4 Options for Line Breaks:
1) Delete When Price Breaks Line
2) Do Not Delete
3) Delete When Candle Closes Beyond Line
4) Delete on Close Against Trend