BOIS Trend Line Indicator

This unique auto trend line drawing indicator works on all time frames which can help you to easily trade short term trend reversals as well as  as well as short term trend breakouts indicating the stronger asset in the market. It uniquely allows you to get in EARLY for heavy swings. Inputs include: 

- Max Candles Look Back for Trend Lines
- Line Type and Color
- Max Distance to Outer Band and Band Period
- Options to Auto Re-Draw Trend Line off of the Pivot When a Confirmation Candle or Price Closes Lower low or Higher High (double bottom low and high support) and # of candles max for re-draw.
- 4 Options for Line Breaks:
1) Delete When Price Breaks Line
2) Do Not Delete
3) Delete When Candle Closes Beyond Line
4) Delete on Close Against Trend
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Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
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Dynamic Trend Line Indicator
Lea Boyd
Indicators
Dynamically draws trend lines, broken trend line. Auto delete after X minutes or Y hours. Enter the # of bars look back period. Lines re-draw at the close of each new bar ensuring the current trend is followed.Inputs include support line color, resistance line color, width, style (solid, dotted, dashed). Watch demo video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N1Bf82bsqws
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