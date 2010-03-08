Fractals Resistances and supports

The resistance and support lines are the position where the price will have a change, be it a breakout to follow the trend or reverse.

The price rule will go from support to resistance and Long's resistance can be Short's support and the opposite is true.

Accurately identifying support and resistance lines is the key to being able to trade well and profitably.

This indicator is based on the Fractals indicator, the indicator will be redrawn by 2 candles. *Great For Swing Trading *Blue is Support, Red is Resistance *Works On >=H4 Timeframe *Works On Any MT4 Pair



