AiiA

5
This trading robot is designed to execute trades on the AUD/CHF currency pair with precision and reliability.
It incorporates robust capital management strategies to optimize returns while minimizing risk.
The bot uses predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels to safeguard investments and lock in profits.
By leveraging advanced algorithms and market analysis, it ensures disciplined trading and consistent performance.
Ideal for traders seeking an automated solution for the AUD/CHF market.

Recommendations:
Currency Pair: AUDCHF
Timeframe: H1
Minimum Deposit: $500 USD
Account: Hedging

You're welcome to reach out with any questions at: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/prizmal
Feel free to add me as a friend to stay updated with my latest news and updates!

The starting price is $99 and will rise by $50 after every ten sales.
The sales will be restricted to a distribution of approximately 500 to 1000 copies.
Reviews 4
Michael John Malkinson
592
Michael John Malkinson 2025.07.25 07:23 
 

Been running for over a month now. Prefer this one to Monic. This is one of the EA's im running on my Live Signal. Feel free to check it out on my profile :)

Good Fella
116
Good Fella 2025.05.23 08:46 
 

Its a pretty safe EA, it can cause some minor losses but it has a pretty "tight" SL if you manage your risk settings well. Note that this EA is very inactive so dont expect daily or even weekly trades. Its stable a for some small extra monthly profits.

gafforex
230
gafforex 2025.01.31 17:32 
 

Back testing looks fine. See now how it performs in real trading account. I will get back with the results

Reply to review