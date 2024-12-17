AiiA
- Experts
- Vladimir Lekhovitser
- Version: 4.877
- Updated: 16 March 2025
- Activations: 20
It incorporates robust capital management strategies to optimize returns while minimizing risk.
The bot uses predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels to safeguard investments and lock in profits.
By leveraging advanced algorithms and market analysis, it ensures disciplined trading and consistent performance.
Ideal for traders seeking an automated solution for the AUD/CHF market.
Been running for over a month now. Prefer this one to Monic. This is one of the EA's im running on my Live Signal. Feel free to check it out on my profile :)