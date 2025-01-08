Revert Edge EA Settings

Getting Started

Revert Edge is designed to run on the H1 timeframe. Attach the EA to one chart, choose the symbols you want it to trade, and allow it to manage those symbols from that single chart.

The EA is built for intraday index mean-reversion trading. It does not intentionally hold trades overnight. Positions are closed by the configured end-of-day close time for each symbol.

Recommended First Setup

Attach Revert Edge to an H1 chart.

Use Auto symbol mode first if you want the default symbol set.

Use Manual symbol mode if you want to choose exactly which symbols are traded.

Start with conservative risk, especially when trading multiple symbols.

Run a backtest or optimisation on your broker’s symbols before live trading.

Use a VPS for stable 24/5 operation.

Each broker has a different data feed, symbol name format, spread, contract size, swap policy, and trading session. Results can vary between brokers. For best results, test and optimise using the exact symbols provided by your broker.

Symbol Settings

Symbol Selection Mode Controls how symbols are selected. Use Auto for the EA’s default symbol list, or Manual to choose symbols yourself using the symbol toggles. Symbol Prefix Use this if your broker adds characters before the symbol name. Example: if your broker uses m.US30, the prefix may be m.. Symbol Suffix Use this if your broker adds characters after the symbol name. Example: if your broker uses US30.cash, the suffix may be .cash. XAUUSD Enable or disable XAUUSD when using Manual symbol mode. US30 Enable or disable US30 when using Manual symbol mode. US100 Enable or disable US100 when using Manual symbol mode. US500 Enable or disable US500 when using Manual symbol mode. DE40 / GER40 Enable or disable DE40 / GER40 when using Manual symbol mode. JP225 Enable or disable JP225 when using Manual symbol mode.

Auto vs Manual Symbol Mode

Auto mode uses the EA’s built-in symbol selection. This is usually the easiest starting point.

Manual mode allows you to choose exactly which symbols are traded by switching each symbol input on or off. This is useful when optimising for your broker or when you only want to trade selected markets.

If a symbol does not trade, check that the broker symbol name matches correctly. Some brokers use names such as US30, DJ30, GER40, DE40, US500.cash, or similar variations. Use the prefix and suffix inputs if needed.

General Settings

Risk (%) Sets the risk used for trade sizing. Use conservative risk first. If running multiple symbols, remember that more symbols can mean more total account exposure. Fixed Balance Used for risk calculations. If set to 0, the EA uses the account balance automatically. A fixed balance can be useful in backtesting or when you want risk sizing to stay consistent. Manage Trades Only Mode When enabled, the EA will manage existing trades but will not open new trades. This is useful if you want to stop new entries while still allowing the EA to manage open positions. Max Daily Drawdown ($) Daily drawdown protection. If the daily loss reaches this value, the EA can close trades and stop further exposure. Set to 0 to disable. Max Loss - Close All trades at Equity ($) Account equity protection. If account equity falls below this value, the EA can close all trades. Set to 0 to disable. Max Profit - Close All trades at Equity ($) Account equity profit lock. If account equity rises above this value, the EA can close all trades. Set to 0 to disable. EA Magic Number Unique identifier used by the EA to recognise and manage its own trades. Use a different magic number if running multiple EAs on the same account. Trade Comment The comment added to trades opened by the EA. This helps identify Revert Edge trades in account history and open positions.

Trade Management Settings

Enable Trailing Enables or disables trailing stop management. Trailing Start Controls when trailing begins. A value of 1 means the original stop-loss distance is used as the reference. Trailing Distance Controls the trailing distance. A value of 1 means the original stop-loss distance is used as the reference. Remove Stop Loss Allows the EA to remove the broker-side stop loss after opening a trade. This can change backtest/live behaviour and requires the EA to remain running to manage risk.

Important: If Remove Stop Loss is enabled, trade protection depends on the EA continuing to run. Use a reliable VPS and avoid shutting down the terminal while trades are open.

Tester Settings

Tester Min Trades Minimum trade filter used for strategy tester evaluation. This is mainly useful during optimisation to avoid selecting settings with too few trades.

Prop Firm Guidance

Revert Edge may be suitable for many prop firm-style rules because it is an intraday system, does not use martingale, does not use grid logic, and does not intentionally hold trades overnight.

Before using it on a prop firm account, always check the firm’s rules. Make sure your settings respect the allowed daily drawdown, maximum drawdown, lot size, news rules, copy trading rules, and EA usage policy.

Use conservative risk.

Set Max Daily Drawdown to match your prop firm rules.

Set Max Loss if your firm has a hard equity limit.

Use a VPS to avoid missed end-of-day closures.

Confirm that all enabled symbols are allowed by the prop firm.

Test the EA on a demo or challenge-style account before using larger risk.

Optimisation Advice

Broker differences can have a major effect on results. Indices are CFD products, and each broker can have different pricing, spreads, contract sizes, trading hours, and symbol names. Because of this, settings that work well on one broker may not perform the same way on another.

Recommended optimisation process:

Set Symbol Mode to Manual.

Enable the symbols you want to test.

Run backtests on H1 using your broker’s data.

Compare each symbol individually before running many symbols together.

Remove symbols that perform poorly on your broker.

Use realistic spread, commission, and slippage assumptions where possible.

Why Results Differ Between Brokers

Forex and CFD markets do not always have one centralised price feed. Each broker can provide its own pricing, trading sessions, spreads, swaps, and contract specifications. Small differences in data can change entries, exits, drawdown, and long-term performance.

This is why it is recommended to test and optimise Revert Edge using your own broker’s symbols and trading conditions.

General Risk Advice

Start with low risk until you understand the EA’s behaviour.

Be careful when enabling several symbols at once.

Do not judge performance from only a few trades.

Review drawdown, average trade duration, trade frequency, and symbol performance.

Use demo testing before live trading.

Keep the terminal and VPS running while trades are open.

Important Notes

The EA may not trade every day.

All positions are designed to be closed by the configured end-of-day close time.

No EA can guarantee profits or remove trading risk.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Use only risk levels suitable for your account size and trading rules.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial markets involves risk. Revert Edge can experience losing trades, drawdown periods, and periods with no trades. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profit or eliminate risk. Always test the EA on a demo account first, use appropriate risk settings, and only trade with capital you can afford to risk.