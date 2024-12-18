Revert Edge

2.8

Revert Edge è un algoritmo attentamente elaborato basato su oltre 7 anni di esperienza di trading live. Il suo obiettivo principale è la crescita lenta e costante dell'account con un'enfasi sulle prestazioni a lungo termine e non sui guadagni rapidi, insostenibili e a breve termine.

L'EA è sviluppato per negoziare più valute come AUDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDUSD, EURUSD, EURAUD e altro ancora!

Utilizza una strategia di mean reversion e sfrutta i livelli di prezzo che sono sensibili a un qualche tipo di reazione di cui l'EA sfrutta.

Ho progettato l'EA per funzionare immediatamente senza bisogno di file impostati. Lo uso personalmente per negoziare sui broker regolamentati Darwinex e IC Markets.

Segnale live

EA Setup & Set Files

Trasparenza

Sto vendendo il mio sistema funzionante solo come un modo per aumentare i fondi del mio account live personale poiché non mi affido a società di proprietà. Conosco le prestazioni degli EA e sono anche felice di aspettare la crescita organica in cui potrei rimuovere questo EA.

Ma nel frattempo lo metto in vendita indipendentemente dal fatto che interessi o meno. La mia visione è a lungo termine (anni) e questo sistema è stato creato per supportarla. Tuttavia, fornirà a qualcun altro una grande opportunità di avere la stessa cosa per sé.


Perché Revert Edge

A differenza di molti EA che promettono di trasformare $ 250 in $ 1.000.000 o che sfruttano parole d'ordine come AI, reti neurali o apprendimento automatico, Revert Edge si basa su metodi quantitativi comprovati e risultati del mondo reale.

Non mi baso su back test chiaramente manipolati che mostrano una curva di equità perfettamente dritta o curva che affermano di fare miracoli.

L'EA potrebbe non piazzare operazioni ogni giorno poiché può passare più giorni senza effettuare operazioni. Non è un sistema di scalping.

Questo EA piacerà a coloro che apprezzano progressi costanti e rispettabili da un sistema di trading.


Caratteristiche principali

  • Strategia avversa al rischio: nessuna Martingala, griglia, copertura o altri metodi ad alto rischio per evitare artificialmente le perdite. Uscite di precisione: ogni posizione include uno stop loss di emergenza, sebbene vengano utilizzate strategie di uscita più intelligenti e dinamiche per ottimizzare le prestazioni.
  • Trading multi-simbolo: le negoziazioni diversificate su più asset livellano la curva del capitale e riducono il rischio.
  • Configurazione di un grafico: negozia più valute da un grafico
  • Completamente automatizzato: lascia che la strategia lavori per te 24 ore su 24, 5 giorni su 7 con un intervento minimo.
  • Gestione del rischio integrata: i limiti di drawdown personalizzabili ti consentono di adattare il rischio al tuo livello di comfort.


simbolo Esegui su EURUSD. Negozia più simboli
Lasso di tempo M15
Soldi Minimo $250
Broker ICMarkets, Darwinex preferito. Qualsiasi altro Broker
Tipo di account Qualsiasi. EA non copre e non è sensibile allo spread
VPS Preferito
Modalità di backtesting Prezzi aperti preferiti


Esclusione di responsabilità sui rischi

Si prega di testare l'EA prima dell'acquisto. Si consiglia un minimo di 2 mesi.

Questo EA avrà negoziazioni in perdita e se non riesci a gestire alcune perdite qua e là, allora questo EA non fa per te.

Nessuno può promettere risultati garantiti. Ogni azione è stata intrapresa per ridurre al minimo il rischio, ma l'acquirente deve essere consapevole che il suo capitale è a rischio e che si gestisce l'EA a propria discrezione.

Le performance passate non garantiscono risultati futuri


Recensioni 11
Jeffrey Garis
232
Jeffrey Garis 2025.05.29 03:19 
 

I feel like now is a good time to tell others my experience thus far. I've purchased this January 11th and have used this consistently even before his latest major update. Before I even loaded this onto a live account, I did many backtests. I focused on backtesting all of the available pairs individually to see which were the best of the best (most consistent and least drawdown since 2012). Since my broker has bad spreads for a handful of the pairs, I knew I had to utilize his manual ability. I ended up focusing on about 5 pairs and I only was profitable. I didn't make a crazy amount but it consistently did well. I feel like Levi should have only traded the very best pairs from the beginning especially when he first started and advised others the same. Instead, everyone traded all the pairs and many underperformed and dragged the EA down which lead to very unhappy clients. Since then, this major update, he tweaked the pairs and now only the best of best pairs are traded so now anyone can load it on auto mode and do well with it. At the time of writing this, you can see since he switched to the new update with only best of best pairs and other modifications, he is now up 5% and the account stopped losing money. I see another review made by Torsten saying Levi gives no insight to the logic. He clearly explains it in his youtube video and how it waits for an overextension for a reversion. He even explains how it manages the trade to avoid risk. Torsten says it risks way too much, but not really. The EA will, if in drawdown, get out at a pullback around breakeven for a minimal lose. It is very intelligent and rather safe. I think the system is still worth $1600. It's a shame things went the way they did initially and he really should have stuck with the 5 best pairs. I don't think he deserves the 2 out of 5 stars. Levi is a great guy and listened to a couple requests I made and quickly rolled out an update for it. He does care about this EA and his customers. Anyway, always make sure you do thorough backtests for any EA and start small and then risk "house" money. After months of using this and already making my money back, I highly recommend this for anyone's portfolio. Thank you Levi! I hope others see the value in this EA like I have.

CoJ
29
CoJ 2025.05.27 17:45 
 

Promising. I still have confidence in Revert Edge — the entries appear logical, and I trust the algorithm. That said, there’s room for improvement. A few suggestions: - Disable loss exit on market roll-over: This often hurts my trades due to unfavorable spreads. - Strategy risk currently only seems to influences position size: It would be great if it also affected the aggressiveness of the (exit) strategy.

Eric Vivas Ocampo
237
Eric Vivas Ocampo 2025.01.29 03:23 
 

Acabo de adquirirlo, se ve muy estable y prometedor, con el paso de los días compartiré los resultados

