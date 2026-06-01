Super Tenet

5
Super Tenet is a powerful and intelligently designed Expert Advisor developed for traders who prefer stable automated execution on Gold markets.

Built specifically for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe, this system combines fast reaction speed with advanced internal trade management and adaptive market behavior.

The EA has been optimized to work smoothly across different brokers and trading environments.
Whether you use ECN, Standard, Raw Spread, or low-latency execution accounts, Super Tenet is designed for compatibility and stable operation.

This Expert Advisor is intended for traders who understand the value of patience and long-term consistency.
Instead of checking charts every few minutes, simply allow the system to operate continuously on a VPS server and let the algorithm manage the market conditions step by step.

Sometimes the best results come when you stop interfering.

Run the EA on a stable 24/7 VPS, avoid emotional interruptions, and after one month of disciplined execution, you may look back at your account with a completely different perspective.

Your broker data must be 100%. For the "every tick real" option. If not, select the "1 minute OHLC" option and run the backtest. If you have a problem and it shows bad results, send me a message and I will solve your problem. With the purchase of this Expert Advisor, all products will be free for you.

The recommended broker for backtesting is VTMARKETS.
XAUUSD-ECN with 99% or 100% data 

Recommended minimum deposit: 1500 USD

Recommended symbol: XAUUSD
Recommended timeframe: M1

Please note that after purchase, you will be given a roadmap for use. With this roadmap,
you will only risk $500 to achieve $1,500. Be sure to send a message after purchase to receive the roadmap.


Account :30015332

password : Aa123456!
server : UltimaMarkets-Live 1
================

FEATURES

• Advanced automated trading engine
• Optimized for Gold trading
• Designed for MetaTrader 5
• Adaptive market behavior
• Smart trade execution system
• Dynamic position management
• Built-in trailing management
• Basket management system
• Higher timeframe trend filtering
• Compatible with most brokers
• VPS friendly
• Low manual intervention required

INPUT SETTINGS

Trade Settings

• Magic Number
Unique identifier for EA positions.

• Slippage
Maximum allowed execution deviation.

• Signal Bar
Selects which candle is used for signal confirmation.

• Max Spread
Prevents trading during unfavorable spread conditions.

Trailing Settings

• Enable Trailing Stop
Activates dynamic stop management.

• Start Trailing After Pips
Minimum profit before trailing begins.

• Trailing Distance
Distance maintained from current price.

Indicator Settings

• Calculation Source
Choose between Delta or Volume analysis.

• Lookback
Historical depth used for calculations.

• Calculation Mode
Adaptive or fixed signal generation mode.

• Z Threshold
Sensitivity level for adaptive signals.

• Minimum Volume
Minimum required volume in fixed mode.

Moving Average Filter

• Enable MA Filter
Activates higher timeframe trend filtering.

• MA Period
Moving Average calculation period.

• MA Timeframe
Timeframe used for trend direction.

• MA Method
Type of moving average.

• Applied Price
Price source used for MA calculation.

Total Basket Settings

• Enable Total Basket
Activates global basket management.

• Total Basket Target
Profit target for closing all positions.

IMPORTANT

• Recommended for XAUUSD only
• Recommended timeframe: M1
• Stable VPS connection is strongly recommended
• Keep AutoTrading enabled continuously
• Best experience comes from uninterrupted execution

Super Tenet was designed for traders who prefer automation, consistency, and disciplined long-term operation.


Reviews 1
Alexander Seidel
1482
Alexander Seidel 2026.06.09 14:49 
 

Genialer EA....

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Alexander Seidel
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Alexander Seidel 2026.06.09 14:49 
 

Genialer EA....

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