THV Unmitigated FVGs MT5

Hi everyone,

THV Unmitigated FVGs (Fair Value Gaps) Indicator automatically detects and highlights market imbalances based on the ICT/SMC concept.

Unmitigated bullish and bearish FVGs are plotted in real time, with customizable colors, zone extension, and optional alerts.

Fully mitigated gaps are automatically removed to keep your chart clean and focused on valid trading opportunities.

The indicator also displays the Previous Day High (PDH) and Previous Day Low (PDL) as key liquidity levels

Simply attach the indicator to your chart and enjoy. Almost no settings needed.

Happy trading !

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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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