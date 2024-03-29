TradingwievHeikenAshi

Heikin Ashi
Heikin Ashi is a charting technique that can be used to predict future price movements. It is similar to traditional candlestick charts. However, unlike a regular candlestick chart, the Heikin Ashi chart attempts to filter out some of the market noise by smoothing out strong price swings to better identify trend movements in the market.

To create Heiken Ashi, a formula is used in which price data is entered, while ordinary candles are built only on bare numbers, without using any calculations.

How to calculate candles on Heikin Ashi chart?

Heikin Ashi uses the OCHL formula to calculate: Open, Close, High, Low. These are four components that affect the shape, size and direction of candles. The formula for their calculation is given below:

- Open = (Previous Open + Previous Close) / 2.
In normal candles, the open level is at the close of the previous candle (unless there is a gap in the market). In Heikin Ashi, a new candlestick opens at the intermediate level, between the open and close of the previous one.
- Close = (Close + Open + High + Low) / 4.
The average value of the current candle between the low, high, open and close.
- High = Recent high, highest value of opening or closing value.
Low = Recent low, lowest value of the open or close.
Occasionally some of these values ​​will be equal, which will affect the overall appearance of the chart. The choice of time frame will also have a big impact on the appearance of the chart.

From the above formulas it becomes clear that the current candlestick of the indicator is calculated with a delay, therefore the signals given by Heikin Ashi are of a delayed nature. In this case, the calculation of a new candle will be possible only after the next one appears on the price chart.

When trading volatile assets on small time frames, the indicator can help effectively filter out market noise, false breakouts and entry points. However, it is worth noting that when operating in a market with low volatility and/or on wide time frames, Heikin Ashi will rarely signal.
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Indicators
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
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