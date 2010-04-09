Hurst ZY Hybrid

Hurst-YZ Engine measures the one thing those indicators can't: whether the market is structurally trending or structurally mean-reverting, right now.

It does this with two pieces of real quant math, the kind used on institutional research desks, not repackaged crossovers.


Early-bird pricing active: Only $65 for the next 10 licenses. The price increases by $15 after every 10 copies sold to maintain premium value until it reaches its final target value of $150. Secure your copy at the lowest tier today.


The HONEST take.

No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone shows you a chart plastered with perfect arrows that never lose, they zoomed into the one window of history where it worked and hoped you wouldn't notice. I won't insult you like that.

Here's what most "trend indicators" never tell you. They can't tell the difference between a market that's actually trending and one that's just moving. A moving average slopes up in a violent chop just as happily as it does in a clean trend. That's why your breakout entries get stopped out. You entered a move, not a trend, and the two look identical to a lagging average.


What's actually under the hood?

Two very underrated engines that most retail traders ignore. These two filters alone, validated a dozen out of hundreds of experimental Expert Advisors that I have been testing over the past 2 years and were initially garbage. (mostly Trend/momentum riders).

This is the Indicator version:

  • Hurst Exponent via Detrended Fluctuation Analysis (DFA). This is the core. The Hurst exponent is a statistical measure of persistence: does the market's next move tend to continue the last one (trending), or reverse it (ranging)? Above 0.55, price movements are persistent, so trends have follow-through and momentum strategies have the wind at their back. Below 0.45, movements are anti-persistent, the market snaps back, and mean-reversion rules. Between them is no-man's-land, the exact zone where most traders lose money forcing trades that shouldn't be taken. The indicator computes this live, on every bar, and draws it as a clean gold line with the 0.55 / 0.50 / 0.45 thresholds marked.
  • Yang-Zhang Volatility Estimator. Not a crude ATR. Yang-Zhang is the most efficient volatility estimator in published research. It uses the open, high, low, and close, and correctly accounts for overnight gaps and intraday drift. It tells you when volatility is genuinely expanding versus sitting at its baseline, plotted as a color histogram against an adaptive band that self-calibrates to the instrument.
  • The Regime Matrix. Here's where the two combine. The indicator cross-references persistence (Hurst) with volatility expansion (Yang-Zhang) into four honest market states, color-coded on your chart at a glance:
    • TRENDING, persistence confirmed, ride it.
    • TREND + VOL, the rare, high-energy state: a real trend with fresh volatility behind it.
    • RANGING, mean-reversion territory, fade the extremes.
    • RANGE + VOL, the account-killer: high-volatility chop. This is the state that destroys traders, and now you can see it and step aside.
  • Non-Repainting Entry & Exit Signals. When the Hurst exponent crosses up through 0.55, persistence is confirmed and an entry arrow prints, long or short based on live momentum. When it falls back below 0.50, a gold exit marker prints. The gap between the entry (0.55) and exit (0.50) levels is deliberate hysteresis. It stops the flip-flopping at a single threshold that generates false signal after false signal in every other indicator. And critically: signals evaluate only on closed bars. What you see in history is exactly what you would have gotten live. No repainting. No lies.
  • The Engine Panel. A clean, draggable dashboard that floats on top of your chart and reads the market in plain numbers: current regime and how long it's lasted, the live Hurst value and whether it's rising or falling, raw and relative volatility against the band, and your last signal with its age and running P/L. Drag it anywhere; it remembers where you put it. One glance tells you the entire structural picture. No squinting at six sub-windows.

Who is this for?

  • Traders who keep getting chopped up and don't understand why their "trending" strategy bleeds out in sideways markets. This shows you, statistically, when you're in a trend and when you're not.
  • Systematic and discipline-focused traders who want a hard, math-based filter to keep them out of the low-quality environments where edge disappears.
  • Intraday traders on Gold, indices, Bitcoin, and Forex who need a fast structural read of the market's character, not another lagging line.

The honest daily workflow

  1. Read the regime on the panel. Is the market TRENDING or RANGING? If it says NEUTRAL or RANGE + VOL, the highest-probability trade is often no trade.
  2. In a trending regime, use your entry technique (pullback, structure, session timing) in the direction the trend confirms. The indicator is your green light, not your trigger finger.
  3. Let the entry arrow confirm that persistence has been established, and treat the gold exit marker as your "trend is exhausting" warning.
  4. In a ranging regime, flip your thinking. Fade the extremes instead of chasing breakouts.

That's the whole point. It won't hand you a magic entry. It will tell you what kind of market you're in, so you finally stop bringing a trend strategy to a ranging fight.


Made with math instead of hope.

Trade responsibly. Peace! 

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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Precision Spike Detector
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (2)
Indicators
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Dazin Alexis
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While typical retail indicators guess, the Ehlers DSP Suite calculates. It uses a high-stability autocorrelation periodogram and a trader’s EMD to tell you whether the market is structurally trending or cycling right now.  This is genuine quantitative signal analysis, not another uninspired wrapper around a standard 1970s oscillator. Early-bird pricing active: Only $65 for the next 10 licenses. The price increases by $15 after every 10 copies sold to maintain premium value until it reaches its
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