Yoshi SMC Trend Planner for MT5

Yoshi SMC Trend Planner Y02 for MT5

Market Structure, Trend Context and Structured Trade Planning for MetaTrader 5

Trade With Context, Not Isolated Signals

A trading signal is easy to notice. The harder part is deciding whether that signal makes sense within the current market structure, price location and higher-timeframe direction. Many traders can identify a Buy or Sell arrow, yet still hesitate because the surrounding context is unclear. Yoshi SMC Trend Planner Y02 was designed to bring those separate pieces into one practical workflow.

Yoshi SMC Trend Planner Y02 is a layered Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5. It connects internal and swing market structure, important price-action zones, higher-timeframe context, volatility-adaptive trend signals and a structured Trade Plan. Rather than asking traders to follow signals in isolation, the indicator helps them examine where a signal appears, what the broader market is doing and how a possible trade idea may be organized.

Key Features at a Glance

· Internal and swing market structure with Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH).

· HH, HL, LH and LL swing labels, together with strong and weak high/low references.

· Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Equal Highs and Equal Lows, and Premium/Discount zones.

· Previous daily, weekly and monthly high/low levels for broader price context.

· A higher-timeframe Context Panel covering Bias, structure, market phase and price zone.

· Volatility-adaptive Buy and Sell signals confirmed on the closed candle.

· One active Trade Plan with a reference Entry, Stop Loss and TP1, TP2 and TP3.

· Trading-session overlays, configurable alerts and flexible visual controls.

Market Structure and Price Location

The indicator separates internal structure from the broader swing framework. Internal structure highlights shorter price transitions, while swing structure provides a clearer view of the larger directional sequence. BOS and CHoCH support the study of continuation and structural change, and HH, HL, LH and LL labels make price development easier to follow.

Price location is equally important. Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, Equal Highs and Equal Lows, previous-period levels and Premium, Equilibrium and Discount zones form a practical map around the market. These areas do not guarantee a reaction, but they help traders judge whether a trend signal appears near a relevant level, inside a pullback area or in a location where patience may be more appropriate.

The objective is not to predict every move. It is to present market information clearly so decisions can be based on visible context rather than an isolated signal.

Higher-Timeframe Context and Trend Confirmation

The Context Panel brings together Bias, higher-timeframe structure, market phase and the current price zone. It helps distinguish expansion from pullback and can highlight transition, structural shift or an early reversal attempt according to the indicator's rules. This overview reduces repeated chart switching while leaving the final interpretation with the trader.

Trend confirmation uses an ATR-based trailing framework that adapts to volatility. When price confirms a transition across the trend level, the indicator can display a Buy or Sell signal on the closed candle. In directional markets, this gives a systematic view of trend changes. In ranges, signals may alternate more frequently, so structure, location and higher-timeframe context remain important.

The indicator does not claim that every signal becomes a high-probability setup. Its value lies in placing signals inside a broader analytical framework for more disciplined evaluation.

From Signal to a Structured Trade Plan

When a new signal is accepted by the planning process, the indicator can display a visual Trade Plan with a reference Entry, an ATR-based Stop Loss and three configurable profit targets calculated from risk multiples. Only one active Trade Plan is maintained at a time, helping preserve chart clarity and reduce overlapping ideas.

The Trade Plan organizes a possible setup; it does not replace judgment or execute trades. Users remain responsible for market assessment, position sizing and deciding whether the proposed levels suit their method and risk tolerance.

A Practical Trading Workflow

A clear way to use the indicator is:

1. Read the larger swing structure and note the current internal behavior.

2. Check the Context Panel, market phase and current Premium/Discount location.

3. Review nearby Order Blocks, FVGs, equal levels and previous daily, weekly or monthly highs and lows.

4. Evaluate the closed-bar trend signal and the active Trade Plan.

5. Apply independent confirmation and define risk before taking any action.

There is no requirement to use every module at the same time. The display, alerts and analytical components can be adjusted to support different workflows, allowing experienced traders to keep their preferred method while giving newer users a clearer structure for observation.

Who Is It Designed For?

Yoshi SMC Trend Planner Y02 is intended for manual traders who work with market structure, Price Action, Smart Money Concepts or trend-following analysis. It can support Forex, XAUUSD, indices and CFD analysis across intraday and broader trading approaches.

It is not an Expert Advisor and is not designed for fully automatic execution. It is most useful for traders who want a cleaner chart, a consistent decision process and a practical connection between context, signal and trade planning.

Sessions, Alerts and Customization

Trading-session overlays help users focus on the periods that matter to their routine. Configurable alerts can report selected structure events, trend signals and new Trade Plans through available MT5 notification channels. Visual settings allow the chart to be simplified or expanded according to personal preferences.

Important Notes

· This product is an indicator, not an Expert Advisor.

· It does not open, modify, manage or close trades.

· Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are analytical references.

· Trend-following signals may change more frequently during ranging conditions.

· Results can vary by symbol, timeframe, spread, volatility and user settings.

· Test the indicator carefully before applying it to a live trading account.

Explore the Yoshi Trading Ecosystem

Traders interested in other strategy-focused indicators can explore more Ichiyoshi tools through the official MQL5 Seller page. Each product follows a distinct analytical workflow, helping users choose the approach that best fits their trading style.

yoshi Official MQL5 Seller Page

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ichiyoshi/seller

Trading Forex, CFDs and other leveraged markets involves risk. Yoshi SMC Trend Planner Y02 is an analytical and trade-planning tool and does not guarantee profit or future performance. Users remain fully responsible for all trading decisions and should test their settings before live use.